EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is investigating numerous acts of theft and criminal mischief to hunting equipment located on private property on Kettlerun Road here.
The owner of the property has had thousands of dollars’ worth of cameras, tree-stands and other equipment stolen over the past month, along with dangerous barricades erected on vehicle trails.
The surveillance image is a male who is not known to the property owner and was captured by a wildlife camera during the time frame of one of the thefts.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place in which to live, play and work.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.