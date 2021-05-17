WEST DEPTFORD >> Shawnee High School junior Jack Ross captured an individual title at the NJSIAA South/Central Group 3 sectional tournament May 10 at the RiverWinds Golf Club here.
Ross’ victory highlighted a second-place finish for the Renegades and berth into the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions May 19 at Hawk Pointe Country Club in Washington Township.
Shawnee and Moorestown both finished with a 332 team score and needed a one-hole playoff to determine which school would qualify for the state championships. Mainland won the team title at 323.
After the tournament was done and course was empty, the Renegades and Quakers went to the 422-yard 8th hole to determine the second-place finisher. Scores from four golfers from each team were added to come up with a team total on the hole. Shawnee had 18 to Moorestown’s 21.
“It was a cool and very windy day at RiverWinds Golf Club,” said Shawnee coach Joe Kessler. “Tough conditions, but they stayed strong and are now in the state finals.”
Ross, who pared the playoff hole along with senior Reece Raley, won the tournament with a one-over-par 73.
The junior had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine for a 36 at the turn. He had three bogeys and an eagle on the par-5 13th hole for a 37 on the back nine.
“It was a little bit of a redemption for me after not winning (the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin tournament) last week,” Ross told NJ.com. “My driver broke last week and was able to get a new shaft so I was able to hit the tee ball really well today. On No. 13, I made a 50-foot eagle putt to get me going and it was kind of smooth sailing from there.”
Junior Matt Fish and senior Reece Raley both shot 86 for the Renegades, while junior Andrew Parris, who won the Burlington County Open last month, rounded out the top foursome with an 87. Parris and Fish each had 5s on the playoff hole.
“I’m very proud of these young men,” said Kessler. “They’ve had a great season so far (11-1) and won the Burlington County Open, and they continue to be impressive.”
South/Central Group 4
Cherokee placed seventh (342) and Lenape 13th (382) in the NJSIAA South/Central Group 4 sectional tournament May 10 at the par-72 Charleston Spring Golf Course in Millstone.
Junior Lee Gerber shot an 83 (tie 19th) to lead the Chiefs, followed by senior Brendan Biddle (tie 28th; 85), senior Brendan Davis (tie 31st; 87), senior Jacob Newman (tie 31st; 87) and junior Seth Midora (tie 33rd; 88).
For Lenape, sophomore Andrew Dove came in first at 91, followed by senior Adam Hurlburt (tie 45th; 93), junior Ryan Brennen (tie 50th; 95), sophomore Jack Schwarz (tie 68th; 103) and junior Connor Mullen (71st; 104).
“One of our goals to start the season was to qualify for sectionals and I was very pleased that we were able to do that with an inexperienced group,” said Lenape coach Chris Foley. “I thought it was a great experience for our team, even though we didn't play our best. I am optimistic that the four young men that return from this group next year will benefit from this experience.”