WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP >> The Shawnee High School boys golf team placed 18th overall at the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions May 19 at the Hawk Pointe Country Club here.
Junior Jack Ross shot a 73 to lead the Renegades to a 337 team score. He finished a in a group of six golfers tied for 19th place overall.
“The course was so nice and beautiful,” said Shawnee coach Joe Kessler. “The greens were quick, but true.”
Other Shawnee scorers were junior Matt Fish (80), junior Andrew Parris (91) and senior Reece Raley (93).
“It was a great day,” said Kessler, whose team was fourth among Group 3 schools. “I think our guys thought they could have played a little better, but overall I am very happy that they were in the final four in Group 3 in the state.”
Westfield’s Colin Summers won the individual title with a round of 63, three strokes better than Bridgewater-Raritan’s Hunter Po and Chatham’s Cole Ekert.
Westfield won the team title at 284, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Chatham.