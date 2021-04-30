EVESHAM >> The Shawnee High School boys golf team captured the team title at the Burlington County Open championship April 26 at the Little Mill Country Club here.
The Renegades finished with a 342 score for their 15th county open title in school history. Moorestown was second at 360, followed by Rancocas Valley (363) in third place in the 13-team field.
Junior Andrew Parris led the way, winning the individual county title with a seven-over-par 79 on the par-72 white and blue courses. He had four bogeys and one birdie for a 39 on the white course. On the blue back nine, Parris bogeyed the third, fourth, fifth and eighth holes and pared the rest.
“I thought the course played hard,” said Shawnee coach Joe Kessler. “It was very tough conditions, cold and windy. With that being said, I was very happy and proud of the way my team performed. Andrew was excellent winning the individual title and helping our team win the championship. Andrew drove the ball very well and also putted great.
Juniors Jack Ross and Matt Fish were among a group of five golfers who finished tied for fifth place at 87.
Seniors Nick Dittmar (12th; 89) and Reece Raley (tie 37th; 102) rounded out the top foursome for the Renegades.
Cherokee
Cherokee was fourth in the Burlington County Open with a 370 score.
Junior Lee Gerber (tie 5th; 87) and senior Brendan Davis (tie 9th; 88) led the way for the Chiefs.
“There was a gap match over the weekend at Little Mill and the course was set up difficult,” said Cherokee coach Craig Coughlin. The windy conditions made it even tougher.”
Senior Brendan Biddle (tie 27th; 97) and junior Danny Shaughnessey (tie 29th; 98) rounded out the top foursome for the Chiefs, followed by senior Jake Newman (tie 41st; 105).
“Our team is familiar with the course, so I was hoping for better results,” said Coughlin. “The important thing for us is to learn from the mistakes we made so that we can avoid them in future competition.”
Lenape
Sophomores Andrew Dove (tie 13th; 91) and Jack Schwarz (tie 17th; 93) highlighted a ninth-place, 389-point showing by Lenape at the Burlington County Open.
“The course was in superb condition and always proves to be a tough test for the players,” said Lenape coach Chris Foley. “I have a very inexperienced team, so our scoring has been very inconsistent thus far and (the county open) was more of the same. As a team, we finished in the middle of the pack which is what I anticipated. Two of our sophomores – Andrew and Jack - finished in the top 20, which is hopefully a sign of good things to come.”
Juniors Ryan Brennen (47th; 112) and Connor Mullen (49th; 116) rounded out Lenape’s foursome.
Seneca
Seneca placed 10th out of 13 teams with a 403 score at the Burlington County Open.
“We struggled at the Burlington County Open. Although Little Mill is our home course, it always presents a challenge to more inexperienced golfers. The chilly, windy conditions affected the entire field of golfers,” said Seneca first-year coach Matt Carr.
“The main takeaway from the tournament was a return to normalcy. It was refreshing to see that many student-athletes competing with their high-schools' names on their chests.”
Senior Danny Doyle (tie 29th; 98), senior Nico Albano (tie 34th; 100), senior Tom Scafidi (tie 34th; 100), junior Grant Sevening (tie 41st; 105) and senior Jack Sylc (57th; 129) competed in the county open for the Golden Eagles.
Boys Team Results: 1-Shawnee 342. 2-Moorestown 360. 3-Rancocas Valley 363. 4-Cherokee 370. 5-Cinnaminson 377. 6-(tie) Holy Cross Prep and Moorestown Friends 380. 8-Burlington Township 382. 9-Lenape 389. 10-Seneca 403. 11-Northern Burlington 457. 12-Delran 493. 13-Bordentown 579.
Boys Individual Results: 1-Andrew Parris, Shawnee, 79. 2-Tyler Smith, Holy Cross Prep, 81. 3-Matt Normand, Rancocas Valley, 82. 4-Alex Gross, Burlington Township, 86. 5-(tie) Lee Gerber, Cherokee; Jack Ross, Shawnee; Elias Sulpizio, Moorestown and Matt Fish, Shawnee, 87. 9-(tie) Bobby Dominy, Moorestown; Nick DiLeo, Cinnaminson and Brendan Davis, Cherokee, 88. 12-Nick Dittmar, Shawnee, 89; 13-(tie) Joey Jesuele, Holy Cross Prep and Andrew Dove, Lenape, 91. 15-(tie) Sam Byrd-Leitner, Moorestown and Cooper Luz, Burlington Township, 92. 17-(tie) Jack Stewart, Cinnaminson; Adam Hurlburt, Lenape; Elvyn Liu, Moorestown; Jack Schwarz, Lenape and Nate Bove, Rancocas Valley, 93. 22-(tie) Luke Turse, Rancocas Valley; Nate Weick, Cinnaminson and Peter Tummarella, Moorestown Friends, 95. 25-(tie) Kian Canelas, Moorestown Friends and Collin Smith, Rancocas Valley, 96. 27-(tie) Reid Walker, Palmyra and Brendan Biddle, Cherokee, 97. 29-(tie) Tanner Cole, Rancocas Valley; Alex Kwak, Moorestown Friends; Danny Shaughnessey, Cherokee; Tyler Seeton, Burlington Township and Danny Doyle, Seneca, 98. 34-(tie) Tommy Scafidi, Seneca and Nico Albano, Seneca, 100. 36-Colin Kenville, Cinnaminson, 101. 37-(tie) Billy Hopson, Delran and Reece Raley, Shawnee, 102. 39-(tie) Tyler Verschelde, Northern Burlington and Doug Lavin, Holy Cross Prep, 103. 41-(tie) Kyle Askin, Holy Cross Prep; Grant Sevening, Seneca and Jake Newman, Cherokee, 105. 44-Nathan Strunk, Burlington Township, 106. 45-Mike Ducsak, Northern Burlington, 110. 46-A.J. Eichman, Burlington Township, 111. 47-Ryan Brennen, Lenape, 112. 48-Jack Jones, Moorestown, 113. 49-Connor Mullen, Lenape, 116. 50-Matt Walter, Cinnaminson, 118. 51-Jack Cuniglio, Northern Burlington, 121. 52-(tie) Logan Stewart, Northern Burlington; Jack Pieloch, Northern Burlington and Scott Porreca, Delran, 123. 55-Eliot Robinson, Bordentown, 126. 56-Nick Lord, Delran, 127. 57-Jack Cylc, Seneca, 129. 58-Bryan White, Bordentown, 130. 59-Colin Covington, Delran, 135. 60-Dom Eisele, Bordentown, 160. 61-Kevin Britt, Bordentown, 163.