EVESHAM >> Sophomore Sean Cole and juniors Cameron Hoelzel and Billy Westerby tallied four goals apiece as No. 8 seed Cherokee (7-6) routed visiting No. 9 South Brunswick (7-7), 17-6, in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round boys lacrosse playoff game June 1 here.
Cherokee 17, South Brunswick 6
S. Brunswick – 1-1-2-2 - 6
Cherokee – 3-5-4-5 - 17
South Brunswick: Jack Kaseta 2, Ty Trapani, Danny Woisznies.
Cherokee: Sean Cole 4 (assist), Cameron Hoelzel 4 (2 assists), Billy Westerby 4 (assist), Miguel Lontok 2, Nate Bialy (4 assists), Jack Owings, Aidan Ritter (assist); (Tommy Kelly 3 assists); Saves: Ryan Doyle 5.