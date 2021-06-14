OCEAN CITY >> Shawnee’s bid for a third sectional championship in school history fell short here June 7.
The second-seeded Renegades fell to top-seeded Ocean City, 9-6, in the NJSIAA South Group 3 Boys Lacrosse Championship. The title was the first in school history for the Red Raiders.
Ocean City, which avenged a 7-6 loss to Shawnee in the semifinals of the sectional tournament two years ago, took control of this year’s final with five unanswered goals in the third quarter.
“They made a run at the beginning of the second half that was really strong,” said Shawnee coach Don Green. “After taking a one-goal lead they started stalling and holding the ball for long periods of time. This was a great strategy because it never let us get back in sync on the offensive end.”
Senior Jake Schneider led the way for the 13-6 Red Raiders with four goals. Freshman Pat Grimley added a pair for the winners.
“They are a very athletic team,” Green said of Ocean City. “Big and fast, with strong defenders and really good shooters.”
Trailing 2-1 after the first quarter, Shawnee went on a run of its own in the second quarter, scoring four times before Ocean City had an answer. The Red Raiders scored in the final minute of the first half – Schneider’s second of the game - to cut the Renegades’ lead to 5-3.
Senior Tyler Korchak and sophomore Ethan Krauss each had two goals and an assist for the Renegades.
“I was extremely impressed by everyone on the team. They played with heart, intelligence and a significant amount of composure,” Green said of his squad’s showing in final. “They were able to read situations on their own and make great decisions. It is our goal as a coaching staff to put them in the position by the playoffs that they can play without us there. If we have done our job as teachers throughout the year, they will know what to do. This is important in an atmosphere like the other day at Ocean City. It was loud, fast and intense. The players can’t always hear us out there, if they know what to do, they don’t need to.”
Green continued: “The offense was particularly impressive in the first half of the game. They had long, intelligent, possessions with a lot of ball movement that gave Ocean City a lot of trouble. Their discipline put us in a great spot at the half.”
Green said Shawnee tried to make adjustments in an effort to slow down Ocean City’s run in the third quarter.
“Yes, we tried to have long possessions to take away their momentum,” he said. We had a couple opportunities to score during the run and hit a pipe and the side of the net.”
Shawnee was making its second consecutive sectional championship appearance, albeit in two years time since there was no season in 2020. In 2019, the Renegades lost to Moorestown, 17-6, in the South Jersey Group 3 championship.
“There's a lot but the overall take away is the transformation that this team went through over the span of a year,” said Green. “I coached in 2019 and 2020 was going to be another amazing year, but we lost it due to COVID. This year, we were starting all over. We only had a couple players that had any varsity experience at all. This means that everything we taught in 2019 was gone and we had to begin again. We did this with a lot of young players on the field and only four seniors that played, Ron Kelly, our incumbent goalie tore, his ACL in football. The seniors provided the leadership needed to teach the young players how to navigate a varsity season.”
Green continued “Every day we learned, every day we got a little better. By the end of the season, we were playing real, intelligent, lacrosse. It took some time, but every day was a great day. Whether it was wins or losses, we learned and improved. With what the seniors did this year, it sets us up for an even better year next year. They passed on so much needed experience and helped our younger players grow.”
Shawnee had a rough start to the 2021 campaign, losing its first three games to Lenape (9-4), Haddonfield (9-7) and Christian Brothers Academy (15-5).
When asked what turned things around for the team after that start, Green said:
“We got better every day! We had a tough draw early and when you are inexperienced 0-3 can happen. We didn’t let records define us. We just kept improving and kept working hard to be the best that we could be.”
Green, who has a 73-57 career record in eight years coaching at four schools (Montgomery 2010-11; Hun School 2012; Robbinsville 2013-14; Shawnee 2019-21), feels Shawnee’s sectional final run was a total team effort this season.
“Everyone in my opinion did an amazing job this year and they deserve credit,” he said. “From guys who practice hard and didn’t see too much time to guys who were on the field a lot, everyone gave their all. Thomas Rebstock was our leader and a captain along with Freddie McAneney, they really helped in guiding the team all year. They both filled roles that don’t get a lot of credit. Rebstock at short stick defense mid was a force and a rock for the D. Freddie stepped up and faced-off for us most of the year, giving everything that he had. Matt Welsey was a workhorse and a do everything middie.”
Green, who has a 26-11 career record in his two seasons played at Shawnee, has a bold prediction for 2022.
“We are very optimistic about our future,” he said. “We return a lot and the seniors passed on valuable lessons in leadership. I expect to see us back in the sectional finals next year.”
NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship
June 7, Ocean City
Ocean City 9, Shawnee 6
Shawnee – 1-4-0-1 - 6
Ocean City – 2-1-5-1 - 9
Shawnee: Tyler Korchak 2 (assist), Ethan Krauss 2 (assist), Freddie McAneney, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 8.
Ocean City: Jake Schneider 4, Pat Grimley 2 (assist), Jack Davis, Nick Volpe, Brady Rauner; Saves: Gavin Jackson 7.