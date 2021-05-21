Cherokee High School senior Arjun Mannan made history last month after winning his third consecutive first singles title at the Burlington County Tournament.
Mannan won the crown with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Lenape sophomore Milan Karajovic.
In 2018, Mannan became Cherokee’s first-ever county singles champion when he beat Moorestown’s Peter Leese, 6-3, 6-4, as a freshman. Mannan made it two years in a row when he took down Leese, 6-2, 6-4, in the finals of the county tournament.
Mannan missed out on his junior season because of the COVID pandemic.
So this year, the senior just picked up where he left off as a sophomore.
“Arjun is a very confident player. He has an amazing ability to track the ball and be prepared to strike faster than his opponents,” said Cherokee coach David Haney. “This ability allows him to place the ball with great accuracy. He also hits the ball hard when he needs to but can hit the most graceful dropshots off those powerful returns as well.”
Mannan is undefeated this season at 16-0. His career record stands at 72-8 after May 19’s action. He was 24-6 as a freshman and an impressive 32-2 as a sophomore in 2019.
When asked what are the strengths of Mannan’s game, Haney said: “Patience, placement, power and poise, oh and he can slide across the court to get shots and makes it look easy. Always a fun match to watch.”
Mannan opened this year’s county tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Moorestown Friends’ Nolan Schenk in the quarterfinals. He then breezed through his semifinal match with Moorestown’s Naveen Shah, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Karajovic, whom Mannan has beaten twice in a regular-season matches this season, gave the Cherokee senior all he could handle in the championship match.
“Milan is a tough competitor, and we are looking forward to seeing him play some great tennis over the next few years,” said Haney.
Moorestown won the team title at the county tournament, while Cherokee finished second.
Mannan saw the Lenape sophomore again in the Olympic Conference American Division Tournament May 19 when the two met in the championship match.
The Cherokee senior won his second straight conference singles title with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Karajovic. On his way to the finals, Mannan beat Lenape’s Ethan Kaligis, 10-2, in the quarterfinals and Cherry Hill East’s Brett Schuster, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals.