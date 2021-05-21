Cherokee High School senior Arjun Mannan won his third consecutive first singles title at the Burlington County Tournament last month. The senior beat Lenape sophomore Milan Karajovic, 6-2, 6-4, and has a 72-8 career record (16-0 record this season). Mannan also won his second straight Olympic Conference American Division singles crown May 19, defeating Karajovic again, 6-4, 6-0.