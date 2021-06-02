MOUNT HOLLY >> The Cherokee High School boys track team placed second with 86 points in the 82nd Burlington County Open Track and Field Championships May 22 at Rancocas Valley Regional High School here.
Cherokee
Senior Nico Grilli was victorious in the 1600-meter run in 4:30.26. The last county 1600 champion from Cherokee was Nick Falk (4:27.93) in 2016.
Senior Brett Shea captured the 800-meter run in 2:01.57, becoming the first county 800 champ from Cherokee since Colin Merrigan (1:54.94) in 2012.
Sophomore Patrick Ditmars took the 3200-meter in 10:05.74), first county 3200 champ from Cherokee since Christopher Spisak (10:00.80) in 2018.
The Chiefs also captured the 4-by-800-meter relay in 8:23.29 with the team of Aiden Dickinson, Thomas Bromley, Daniel Boria and Conor Jacob and 4-by-400-meter relay in 3:32.53with the foursome of Kevin Hess, Thomas Bland, Joshua Pawlik and Patrick Ditmars.
“Our distance team carried us, scoring 45 of our total 86 points. We left the Burlington County Championship with champions in the 800, 1600 and 3200,” said Cherokee first-year coach Matthew Hoffman. “We can’t say enough about these gentlemen and (distance coach) Stephen Shaklee, who has prepared them to be the best in not only the county, but possibly the state. We did finish on a high note when sophomore Patrick Ditmars chased down Rancocas Valley’s final leg of the 4-by-400 relay in dramatic fashion to win the event by four tenths of a second. The final score was the closest it’s been in years. We hope to close that gap even further next season.”
Other notable performances for Cherokee included: Kevin Hess (400; 4th; 52.40, a PR), Thomas Bland (400; 5th; 52.95, PR), Nick Kuenkel (1600; 4th; 4:37.64, PR), Christopher Brandreth (400 intermediate hurdles; 3rd; 59.78, PR), Stephen Mondile (shot put; 4th; 39-5) and Ryan Bender (javelin; 105-0, PR).
Lenape
Lenape scored 38 points in the county open, good for fifth place in the field of 17 teams.
Senior Ian Camerato led the way with second-place finishes both the shot put (47-3) and discus (150-1).
“Ian (Camerato) took second in shot and discus and overall performed well,” said Lenape coach Steve Fardella. “Despite the heat, our 800 runners were also able to be among top performers in the county as well.”
Justin Penny (2:02.68), A.J. Fraley (2:03.25) and John Reilly (2:03.29) finished in second through fourth place in the 800-meter run for the Indians.
Matt Montanez was fourth in the discus with a throw of 133-6.
Seneca
Seneca placed 10th in team standings with 16 points.
Junior Adam Klenk became Seneca’s first-ever county champion in the javelin, reaching a distance of 142 feet, 8 inches on his final of six throws in the competition. Klenk, who was also fourth in the discus (121-8), won by four inches over Maple Shade’s Michael Santore.
“I thought our boys competed very well at Burlington County Open,” said Seneca coach Bill Fisher. “We are very young and a lot of our runners and throwers place in top 10 in their events.”
Also scoring points for the Golden Eagles were juniors Chris Schoemer (javelin; 6th; 132-6) and Josh Swain (110 high hurdles; 6th; 16.07).
Shawnee
Shawnee placed 15th in team standings at the county open with seven points.
John Ruona (4:35.72) and Alex Campagna (4:41.15) finished third and sixth, respectively, in the 1600-meter run to lead the Renegades.
“I was happy with how our 1600 boys ran - all three ran PRs and Eli Mackey’s 4:47.29 is one of our fastest freshman 1600 times in quite some time,” said Shawnee coach Matthew Catinella. “It was a hot and long day. I also was happy with our 200 runners – Kevin Cummings (7th; 23.43) and Brian Baumann (tie 8th; 23.46). Both ran PRs. Overall I thought we battled well despite the heat.”