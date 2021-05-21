WAYNE >> The Lenape High School girls golf team placed ninth in the 17th annual NJSIAA Tournament of Champions May 18 at the North Jersey Country Club in Wayne.
Freshman sensation Angelina Tolentino, who came into the tournament after a second-place finish in the state South sectional tournament May 11 in Egg Harbor Township, finished with an eight-over-par 80 on the 5,700-yard course.
Tolentino finished tied for 10th place overall with Immaculate Heart’s Marisa Flores, Wardlaw-Hartridge’s Claire Lu, Gill St. Bernard’s Sophie Chang and Wardlaw-Hartridge’s Jenelle Valera.
“It was not Angelina’s best round, but this course was hard,” said Lenape coach Andre Lopez. “It was a true test for state championship golf. Angelina prepared like she did for any other tournament with the same focus and discipline that has led to all her success as a high school freshman in the sport. The hilly course and rolling greens just took their toll on her late in the round.”
Despite a tough day, Lopez couldn’t be prouder of his talented freshman and what she accomplished in her first high school season.
“Angelina has nothing to be upset about,” said Lopez of the freshman, who had won this year’s Burlington County Open, as well as the Red Devil Invitational and Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. “I and the team are so proud of her. She represented herself and our team as a true veteran. And at only 14, to find herself in the top 10 best golfers in the state, Angelina has truly won. She does not need a trophy to prove that. I am really looking forward to her continued success and great potential as she continues to grow. The sky is truly the limit for Angelina.”
Tolentino highlighted Lenape’s ninth-place finish of 424.
Finishing behind the freshman were senior Alexandra Kahn (tie 64th; 111), junior Emily Farbaniec (tie 64th; 111), junior Kathryn Skidmore (tie 69th; 122) and sophomore Ryann Foley (73rd; 138).
South Jersey sectional champion, West Windsor-Plainsboro North senior Katherine Wu, won the tournament with a one-over-par 73, which was one stroke better than Morris Tech’s Sammie Dolce.
Wardlaw-Hartridge captured the team title with a 322 team score, 30 strokes better than runner-up Bridgewater-Raritan (352), followed by third-place finishers Immaculate Heart (354) and Bergen Tech (354).
West Windsor-Plainsboro North (358) rounded out the top five in a field of nine schools.