EVESHAM >> The Lenape High School girls golf team swept both individual and team top honors at the third annual Lenape Regional High School District Cup Tournament June 1 at The Links Golf Club here.
Freshman sensation Angelina Tolentino led the way with a tournament-winning one-under-par 71 as the Indians finished with a 359 team total.
Supporting Tolentino’s winning effort were teammates: junior Emily Farbaniec (2nd; 93), senior Alexandra Kahn (3rd; 96) and freshman Jordan Broiles (4th; 99), along with junior Kathryn Skidmore (5th; 103) and sophomore Ryann Foley (12th; 109).
“I could not be more proud of how these girls played today after such a long season,” said Lenape coach Andre Lopez. “I asked a lot of these top six girls all year, and they never let me, each other, or the rest of the team down at all. Not once. I am looking forward to the future of this program as we continue to mature as a truly complete team.”
Tolentino’s LRHSD Cup victory is the fifth major tournament win of the season. The freshman, who is one of the top-ranked golfers in the state, was also victorious at the Red Devil Invitational, Burlington County Open, Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament and Olympic Conference Tournament. She also led the Indians to a perfect 15-0 record in dual matches.
Shawnee
Shawnee placed second at the Lenape District Cup tournament with a 429 team score.
Sophomore Rachel Koengetter and freshman Holley Thomas each shot 104 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place with Cherokee’s Lauren Cotton to lead the Renegades.
Other Shawnee scores were: junior Margaret Bowman (9th; 105), sophomore Samantha Tepes (15th; 116) and junior Brielle Gilbert (21st; 126).
“The ladies played well,” said Shawnee coach Kyle Packer, whose 11-3 team only lost to Moorestown and Lenape (twice) during the regular season. “It was nice to see them end the year on a high (note). We’re looking forward to next year.”
Cherokee
Cherokee placed third with a 438 team score, nine strokes behind runner-up Shawnee.
Senior Lauren Cotton finished tied for sixth place with a round of 104 to lead the Chiefs.
Other Cherokee scores were: junior Alyna Densi (10th; 106), freshman Annika Shukdinas (11th; 108), sophomore Alexa Gollnick (17th; 120), junior Savannah Kucker (tie 18th; 121) and senior Riley McGory (23rd; 136).
“We were aiming for the second-place finish,” said Cherokee coach Megan Boland, whose team was 7-8 in dual matches this season. “We were aware that Lenape is nearly impossible to beat given Angelina's talent and a strong two through six (golfers). “We fell slightly short of second behind Shawnee, but we are young and will look to build on this season.”
Seneca
Seneca was fourth at 464 as senior Arianna Haresign came in at 111 (13th place) as her team’s lowest scorer.
Other Seneca scores were: sophomore Olivia Cooper (14th; 114), sophomore Sophia Cooper (16th; 118), sophomore Olivia Petruska (tie 18th; 121), freshman Mackenzie Gownley (20th; 124) and sophomore Amy Lennox (22nd; 130).
“Our girls have come a long way this season,” said Seneca coach Matthew Abate, who team finished the season with a record of 3-9. “With the exception of Arianna (Haresign), this was their first time playing golf and the progress from the beginning of the season to the end was tremendous. Most of our girls shot their best scores at the event. We are looking to build off of this event for next season.”
NOTES: Shawnee won the team title in 2018 and Seneca in 2019 on the strength of Kayla Gutierrez’s individual victory. The first two years of the tournament were held at the Little Mill Country Club in Marlton. “It started in the second year of our pilot programs,” explains Lenape coach Andre Lopez. “We were not yet official with the NJSIAA until 2019 season. However, the coaches liked it as a way to get the girls together at the end of the season for some in district competition, friendly rivalries, and just fun golf for bragging rights so to speak. Although our seasons are much busier with full official schedules, we are looking forward to keeping this into the future as a way to cap off our stressful seasons with a fun, low stress show of our skills and hard work.”
LRHSD Cup Tournament
June 1, The Links Golf Club
Overall Results
Teams: 1-Lenape 363. 2-Shawnee 429. 3-Cherokee 438. 4-Seneca 464.
Individuals: 1-Angelina Tolentino, Lenape, 71. 2-Emily Farbaniec, Lenape, 93. 3-Alexandra Kahn, Lenape, 96. 4-Jordan Broiles, Lenape, 99. 5-Kathryn Skidmore, Lenape, 103. 6-(tie) Lauren Cotton, Cherokee; Rachel Koengetter, Shawnee and Holley Thomas, Shawnee, 104. 9-Margaret Bowman, Shawnee, 105. 10-Alyna Denisi, Cherokee, 106. 11-Annika Skukdinas, Cherokee, 108. 12-Ryan Foley, Lenape, 109. 13-Arianna Haresign, Seneca, 111. 14-Olivia Cooper, Seneca, 114. 15-Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, 116. 16-Sophia Cooper, Seneca, 118. 17-Alexa Gollnick, Cherokee, 120. 18-(tie) Savannah Kucker, Cherokee and Olivia Petruska, Seneca, 121. 20-Mackenzie Gownley, Seneca, 124. 21-Brielle Gilbert, Shawnee, 126. 22-Amy Lennox, Seneca, 130. 23-Riley McGory, Cherokee, 136.