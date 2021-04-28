EVESHAM >> The Lenape High School girls golf team, led by freshman sensation Angelina Tolentino, captured the inaugural Burlington County Girls Open April 26 at the Little Mill Country Club here.
Playing the par-72 white and blue course, Tolentino carded a two-over-par 74 to capture her second tournament of the season.
The freshman led the Indians to a winning 385 team score, which was easily ahead of runner-up Moorestown (441).
After a double bogey on the opening 242-yard par 4 first hole and bogeys on the sixth and eight holes, Tolentino settled down on the back nine blue course with birdies on four of the first six holes. Tolentino went out in three-over-par 39 and scored a one-under par 35 on her second nine holes. A double bogey on the seventh hole and bogey on eight was the only blemishes that prevented her from finishing under par on the day.
Lenape senior Alexandra Kahn finished in third at 100, followed by junior Emily Farbaniec (4th; 102), junior Kathryn Skidmore (9th; 109) and sophomore Ryann Foley (15th; 115) supported Tolentino’s winning effort. Tolentino had the day's top round, better than any of the boys golfers as well.
“Little Mill Country Club is a beautiful, yet very tough course and plays quite long for the ladies, not to mention the very fast greens which not many of our girls are used to,” said Lenape coach Andre Lopez. “Add to that the strong winds and cold weather at the start, and you have the makings for some potential high scores. However, despite all that, our girls went in to their play with a dedicated focus to prove themselves as a complete team.”
Lopez continued: “Angelina Tolentino led the charge with her stellar play from tee to green, and her teammates followed up with strong, consistent play of their own in the face of adverse conditions. I am very proud of their work at the tournament and look forward to what this means for the future of our program and the other young ladies on the team hard at work to back up these top five girls.”
Shawnee
Shawnee placed third in team standings at the county championships with a score of 448, one stroke ahead of Lenape-district rival Cherokee.
Junior Margaret Bowman (104) and sophomore Samantha Tepes (110) finished sixth and 10th overall, respectively, to lead the Renegades.
“I’m proud of how my girls played,” said Shawnee coach Kyle Packer. “It was tough (playing) conditions and they persevered. They are growing as a team and it’s great to see.
Also competing for Shawnee were: freshman Holley Thomas (14th; 113), sophomore Rachel Koengetter (tie 18th; 121) and junior Brielle Gilbert (tie 25th; 141).
Cherokee
Cherokee was fourth out of five teams with a 449 score at the county open.
Freshman Annika Shukdinas was the top scorer for the Chiefs as her 111 round was good for 12th place in the field of 27 golfers.
“My girls struggled,” said Cherokee coach Megan Boland. “The course is always tough with thick rough and fast greens. The course makes you pay for mistakes.”
Finishing behind Shukdinas for Cherokee were: senior Lauren Cotton (17th; 120), junior Alyna Denisi (20th; 122) and sophomore Alexa Gollnick (27th; 146).
Seneca
Seneca placed fifth with a team score of 539 on its home course.
Mackenzie Gownley was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles at 21st (128).
“We are a very young team so it was a great learning experience for our girls,” said Seneca coach Matthew Abate. “Little Mill Country Club is one of the best courses in New Jersey, but it is very challenging as reflected by the scores.”
Girls Team Results: 1-Lenape 385. 2-Moorestown 441. 3-Shawnee 448. 4-Cherokee 449. 5-Seneca 539.
Girls Individual Results: 1-Angelina Tolentino, Lenape, 74. 2-Hannah Puc, Moorestown Friends, 91. 3-Alexandra Kahn, Lenape, 100. 4-Emily Farbaniec, Lenape, 102. 5-Sophia Chesner, Moorestown, 103. 6-Maggie Bowman, Shawnee, 104. 7-(tie) Carly Kramer, Moorestown and Isabella Magno, Delran, 108. 9-Kathryn Skidmore, Lenape, 109. 10-(tie) Samantha Tepes, Lenape and Skye Mada, Moorestown Friends, 110. 12-Annika Shukdinas, Cherokee, 111. 13-Avani Giri, Moorestown, 112. 14-Holley Thomas, Shawnee, 113. 15-Ryann Foley, Lenape, 115. 16-Rchana Raja, Moorestown, 118. 17-Lauren Cotton, Cherokee, 120. 18-(tie) Rachel Koengetter, Shawnee and Molly Rohan, Moorestown, 121. 20-Alyna Denisi, Cherokee, 122. 21-Mackenzie Gownley, Seneca, 128. 22-Olivia Cooper, Seneca, 135. 23-(tie) Amy Lennox, Seneca and Arianna Haresign, Seneca, 138. 25-(tie) Brielle Gilbert, Shawnee and Sophia Cooper, Seneca, 141. 27-Alexa Gollnick, Cherokee, 146.