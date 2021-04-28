The Lenape High School girls golf team won the inaugural Burlington County Girls Open championship April 26 at the Little Mill Country Club in Marlton. Pictured from left are sophomore Ryann Foley, junior Emily Farbaniec, junior Kathryn Skidmore, senior Alexandra Kahn and freshman Angelina Tolentino. Tolentino captured the individual title with a two-over-par 74. The team is coach by Andre Lopez.