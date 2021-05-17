The Lenape High School girls golf team placed third in the NJSIAA South Sectional Tournament May 11 at the McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links in Egg Harbor Township. With their third-place finish, the Indians qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions May 18 at the North Jersey Country Club in Wayne. Pictured from left are Emily Farbaniec, Alexandra Kahn, Angelina Tolentino, Kathryn Skidmore and Ryann Foley. The team is coached by Andre Lopez.