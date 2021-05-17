EGG HARBOR TWP. >> The Lenape High School girls golf team has qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions by virtue of its performance in the sectional tournament May 11 here.
Led by freshman sensation Angelina Tolentino’s second-place individual finish, coach Andre Lopez’s squad placed third in the NJSIAA South Sectional Tournament held at the par-71 McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North, led by individual champion Katherine Lu, won its fourth consecutive sectional title with a 344 team score. West Windsor-Plainsboro South was four strokes behind North in second place at 348.
Lu won her first-ever individual title with a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a three-under-par 68. This after trailing Tolentino by two strokes (36 to 34) after the first nine holes.
Tolentino, who came into the sectionals having won three tournaments this season, was one stroke behind Lu at 69, followed by teammates: junior Emily Farbaniec (16th; 96), senior Alexandra Kahn (tie 21st; 99), junior Katherine Skidmore (tie 29th; 107) and sophomore Ryann Foley (tie 32nd; 108).
Lenape’s 371 team score was two strokes better than fourth-place Moorestown (373).
Lenape earned the third and final spot in the Tournament of Champions May 18 at the North Jersey Country Club in Wayne.
Lopez thought this season might be a special one for his young squad and he was right.
“The girls made it a goal at the start of the season to make a splash in the Olympic Conference, especially after last year’s seniors lost their opportunity to make a run when COVID cut the season after one week of practice,” said Lopez, whose team is undefeated in dual matches at 11-0.
“When our girls realized that they were heading into the South sectional tournament this year as the No. 3 team in the Section and the No. 14 team overall in New Jersey, their goals quickly changed to validating their third place standings with a third-place finish. They came May 11 ready to play. They had all made a weekend trip out to McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links to preview the course, learn their landing spots, etc. And that preparation paid off not only in their individual performances - all had personal-best tournament rounds - but also for the team as a whole. Earning a berth into the State Tournament of Champions in only our second official season with the NJSIAA has the girls feeling very confident about their games and each other, not to mention proud of all their hard work paying off in a big way. This has truly been a magical season so far, and the girls are embracing every minute of it.
Lopez was unaware Tolentino was in contention for an individual sectional title until late in the day.
“I did not get word how Angelina was playing until late in the tournament,” said Lopez. “I learned that she was tied for the lead for the low round coming up the last hole. Both girls had nearly drove the green on 18, but it was Katie Lu, a West Windsor-Plainsboro North senior and future Division 1 college golfer, who birdied for a final score of 68. Angelina’s par and 69 was not enough. The competitor in her was truly bummed about her individual performance, but Angelina kept positive that her score would help the team earn their spot into states. And it did. She is happy to be heading into the Tournament of Champions not only as the No. 1 ranked individual in the state, but also as a member of the rising/successful Lenape girls golf team.”
Lopez continued: “It is exciting to see Angelina play and be a part of the magic that our girls are creating every time they step on the course. We are all looking forward to a strong finish to our season over the next three weeks.”
Shawnee placed ninth in team standings at the sectionals with a 435 score.
Junior Margaret Bowman came in at 99 (tie 21st) for the Renegades, followed by freshman Holley Thomas (tie 26th; 101), sophomore Samantha Tepes (tie 45th; 117), sophomore Rachel Koengetter (tie 47th; 118) and junior Cameron Roth (tie 53rd; 128).
“They played well,” said Shawnee coach Kyle Packer. “It’s great to see the team develop and bond as the year progressed.”
Cherokee was 12th at 458.
Junior Alyna Denisi shot a 101 (tie 26th) to lead the Chiefs, followed by sophomore Alexa Gollnick (tie 47th; 118), freshman Annika Shukdinas (tie 55th; 132) and junior Savannah Kucker (tie 55th; 132).
“It was not what we wanted in terms of results, but I’m proud of my team for getting us there (to the sectional tournament) for the first time in school history,” said Cherokee coach Megan Boland.