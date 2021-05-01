One might wonder just how many goals Gianna Monaco would have been able to score in her high-school career had the 2020 season not been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lenape High School junior needed just 20 games to reach a career milestone of 100.
Monaco scored a career-high nine goals in the Indians’ 24-10 victory over Eastern in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22 in Voorhees. Her eighth tally was No. 100.
And Monaco has shown no signs of slowing down.
“To accomplish this impressive stat in only 20 games is extremely impressive, but does not surprise me that it was done by Gianna,” said Lenape coach Jill McCarthy, who is now in her 14th season. “She is an absolute workhorse on the field and when she has her sights set on a goal, there is no doubt it will be accomplished.”
Monaco is a big reason the Indians are off to a 5-0 start this season. She has 37 goals and nine assists. And through 23 career games, Monaco has racked up 124 goals.
The junior set another personal record for goals in a game when she tallied 11 in Lenape’s most recent victory – a 21-11 decision over visiting Clearview April 30 in Medford.
McCarthy feels 200 in well within Monaco’s reach. As far as the school record of 270 held by Gabby Fornia, that might be a little tougher since Monaco will only have three seasons under her belt.
“There is no doubt in my mind that as long as Gianna stays healthy for her entire high school career that she will net 200 goals even only playing three seasons due to COVID,” said McCarthy, who predicted Monaco would have “over 300” if she didn’t lose her sophomore season.
As to what makes Monaco, who has committed to the University of Florida on a lacrosse scholarship, such a talented player, McCarthy had this to say:
“Her work ethic, her drive, her unmatched competitive nature, her determination. All these attributes contribute to her talent on the field; she works tirelessly to be dominate on the draw and in the attacking end and it shows.”
As for her team’s aspirations of a possible sectional championship this season, McCarthy admitted it was early.
“We have a lot of work to do and a long way to go, but never count us out!” she said.
McCarthy, who has a career record of 180-72, knows a thing or two about winning. During her tenure, Lenape has won three division titles, three sectional titles and two state championships.