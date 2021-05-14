EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School girls track team set a school record in the 4-by-800-meter relay at the Cherokee Relays and Field meet May 7 here.
The Chiefs finished second to Haddonfield (9:04.72) in 9:20.44, which broke the school mark of 9:26.77 set by the team of Jess Wright, Ally Masoero, Megan Charbeneau, and Sarah Robbie in 2011.
“Loaded up against a very strong Haddonfield team, we knew the girls had a shot at breaking the school record if everything played out the right way,” said Cherokee coach Mark Jarvis.
Sophomore Kelsey Niglio had the baton first for the Chiefs, splitting in 2:16.65, the fastest 800 split in school history “That was her fastest 800 meters since the 2020 indoor Meet of Champions where she ran 2:18.61 to place 13th,” said Jarvis.
Junior Nicole Clifford ran the second leg in 2:16.90, No. 2 all-time in school history.
“Nikki really went after it, coming through the 400 at 60.15, running side-by-side with Haddonfield. Her split is the fastest 800 meters she has run since 2019 at the Cherokee Distance No. 2 Meet where she ran 2:18.87,” said Jarvis.
Senior Meghan Carroll had the baton third for the Chiefs, running 2:25.74 over a one-second personal record. Senior Erin Jackson anchored with a 2:21.32, eighth-best split in school history. “Erin’s fastest open 800 was 2:27.40 from indoors this year,” said Jarvis. “To drop over six seconds was huge. Their time is also No. 22 in South Jersey history.”
Cherokee opened the meet with a third-place time of 13:14.38 in the distance medley relay with the team of junior Isabella Kadar(1200; 4:05.85), freshman Nicole Edelman (400; 64.11), junior Jocelyn Kugler (800; 2:40.00) and freshman Kerry O’Day (1600; 5:25.46).
Cherokee clocked a season-best 1:48.73 to place third in the 4-by-200-meter relay.
Senior Jillian Strauss led off running 27.3, followed by freshman Madison Van Haren (26.9), freshman Taylor Argentiero (27.9) and sophomore Alison Cooke 26.5.
Cherokee’s B team ran 1:58.60 to finish eighth in same race with the foursome of sophomores Isabella Moore (28.5), Morgan Flocco (30.4) and Jean Pasquarello (29.3) and junior Carissa Phillips (29.8).
The 4-by-100-meter relay team ran just off their season best, finishing third in 51.90, with a new lineup of Cooke, Van Haren, Strauss and Argentiero.
In the field, Strauss cleared 9 feet for fifth place in the pole vault, Edelman cleared her first height in the vault at 6 feet. Edelman also placed ninth in the long jump at 14-5 1/4.