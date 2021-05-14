4-by-800 team

The Cherokee High School girls track team set a school record of 9:20.44 in the 4-by-800-meter relay at the Cherokee Relays and Field meet May 7. Pictured from left are junior Nicole Clifford, sophomore Kelsey Niglio, seniors Meghan Carroll and Erin Jackson. Their time is No. 22 on the South Jersey all-time performance list.

 CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL

EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School girls track team set a school record in the 4-by-800-meter relay at the Cherokee Relays and Field meet May 7 here.

The Chiefs finished second to Haddonfield (9:04.72) in 9:20.44, which broke the school mark of 9:26.77 set by the team of Jess Wright, Ally Masoero, Megan Charbeneau, and Sarah Robbie in 2011.

“Loaded up against a very strong Haddonfield team, we knew the girls had a shot at breaking the school record if everything played out the right way,” said Cherokee coach Mark Jarvis.

Sophomore Kelsey Niglio had the baton first for the Chiefs, splitting in 2:16.65, the fastest 800 split in school history “That was her fastest 800 meters since the 2020 indoor Meet of Champions where she ran 2:18.61 to place 13th,” said Jarvis.

Junior Nicole Clifford ran the second leg in 2:16.90, No. 2 all-time in school history.

“Nikki really went after it, coming through the 400 at 60.15, running side-by-side with Haddonfield. Her split is the fastest 800 meters she has run since 2019 at the Cherokee Distance No. 2 Meet where she ran 2:18.87,” said Jarvis.

Senior Meghan Carroll had the baton third for the Chiefs, running 2:25.74 over a one-second personal record. Senior Erin Jackson anchored with a 2:21.32, eighth-best split in school history. “Erin’s fastest open 800 was 2:27.40 from indoors this year,” said Jarvis. “To drop over six seconds was huge. Their time is also No. 22 in South Jersey history.”

Cherokee opened the meet with a third-place time of 13:14.38 in the distance medley relay with the team of junior Isabella Kadar(1200; 4:05.85), freshman Nicole Edelman (400; 64.11), junior Jocelyn Kugler (800; 2:40.00) and freshman Kerry O’Day (1600; 5:25.46).

Cherokee clocked a season-best 1:48.73 to place third in the 4-by-200-meter relay.

Senior Jillian Strauss led off running 27.3, followed by freshman Madison Van Haren (26.9), freshman Taylor Argentiero (27.9) and sophomore Alison Cooke 26.5.

Cherokee’s B team ran 1:58.60 to finish eighth in same race with the foursome of sophomores Isabella Moore (28.5), Morgan Flocco (30.4) and Jean Pasquarello (29.3) and junior Carissa Phillips (29.8).

The 4-by-100-meter relay team ran just off their season best, finishing third in 51.90, with a new lineup of Cooke, Van Haren, Strauss and Argentiero.

In the field, Strauss cleared 9 feet for fifth place in the pole vault, Edelman cleared her first height in the vault at 6 feet. Edelman also placed ninth in the long jump at 14-5 1/4.

