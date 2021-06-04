MOUNT HOLLY >> The Cherokee High School girls track team placed second to host Rancocas Valley in the 82nd annual Burlington County Open championships May 22 here.
Cherokee
Cherokee had two individual county champions and one first-place relay to highlight its 101-point showing. Rancocas Valley was first at 131.5.
Sophomore Kelsey Niglio won the 800-meter run in 2:22.27, becoming the first Cherokee county 800 champion since Lisa Burkholder (2:19.96) in 2005.
Niglio also finished second in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 59.98 and second in the long jump at 16 feet 9 ¼ inches, which is the new sophomore class record and No. 3 all time in school history.
Junior Nicole Clifford became the second straight county 1600 champion from Cherokee with her winning time of 5:24.81. This came after she finished fourth in the 3200-meter run behind teammate Kerry O’Day.
Cherokee’s 4-by-800-meter relay team of Isabella Kadar, Adriana Sommese, Olivia Parkinson and Allison Rathman ran 10:40.90 for first place.
Junior Alison Cooke had a “breakout day in the hurdles,” according to Cherokee coach Mark Jarvis. She clocked a lifetime 16.53 in the trials of the 100-meter hurdles and then followed that up with a 16.05 (No. 7 all time) in the finals to finish second.
Cooke then was the lead off leg of the 4-by-100-meter relay, which ran a season best time of 51.62 to finish second. On that relay was Cooke, Madison Van Haren, Nicole Edelman and Alexa Ronning.
As if that wasn’t enough, Cooke then ran 1:05.93 (No.6 all time) in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles to place second to Rancocas Valley’s Anabella Chin by only one hundredths of a second.
Freshman Maddie Van Haren had “some great performances,” running 12.99 and then 12.93 in the 100-meter dash to place fourth. She also ran 26.75 for fourth in the 200-meter dash.
“The Burlington County Open for us this year saw some great performances both on the track and in the field. It was great to see so many younger athletes rise to the occasion,” said Jarvis.
Shawnee
Shawnee placed third behind Rancocas Valley and Cherokee with 68 points.
Sophomore Kate Ruona clocked a winning time of 11:33.07 in the 3200-meter run, marking the third straight year Shawnee has had a county 3200 champion.
Senior Carley Polan won a county title in the discus with a throw of 108-6 on her first of six attempts of the day. Polan is the first Shawnee discus champion since Lynlee Phillips double winner in 1998 (123-9) and 1999 (125-2).
Polan, who was also second in the shot put (34-1) and fourth in the javelin (85-10), was awarded the Phyllis J. Martin Memorial Award as the top female thrower of the meet.
“Carley is a senior captain who will attend the University of Illinois for computer science in the fall,” said Shawnee coach Darren Welsch. She intends on throwing for their club team. Carley has excelled at shot and discus and has also added javelin to her repertoire. She is also slated to graduate within the top 10 percent of her class. Her commitment and work ethic translate from the classroom to the throwing sector.”
Welsh praised assistant coach Ben Aha for his work with Polan.
“Ben is in his second year at Shawnee,” said Welsh. He teaches history and also coaches soccer. He is relatively new to the sport of track and field, but has done a tremendous job preparing himself to coach the throwers this season. He worked very closely with the past throwing coach, Mike Johnston, who mentored him before the start of the season. Ben, much like Carley, is highly organized, hard-working and committed to the team.”
Seneca
Seneca finished fifth in the county championships with 42 points.
Senior Julia Greeley became Seneca’s first-ever county pole vault champion with a jump of 11 feet. Greeley came in the competition at 10 feet and cleared that height and 10-6 on first attempt. 11 feet she made on her second attempt.
“The Burlington County Open was a very exciting meet for us,” said Seneca coach Kasey Columbo. “Our pole vaulter Julia Greeley placed second two years ago so she was determined to be a Burlington County champion this year and she accomplished that. Our high jumper, Jillian Humphries, just got back from being hurt all season and came back strong with a second-place finish, jumping 5-0. Our sprinter, Mia Hill, had a goal of making the finals in the 100 dash, and she accomplished that and ended up finishing fourth. Our top throwers, Aspen Mazzatta and Tess Strittmatter, placed fourth in the discus and shot put, so they did not disappoint.”
Columbo continued: “One of our top runners, Cassidy Strittmatter, had a season-ending injury so it was nice to see our younger girls step up and do well at the meet. We are really proud of our team for finishing top 5 in nine of the events that we competed in at the meet.”
Lenape
Lenape placed sixth in the Burlington County Open with 39.5 points.
Senior Sidney Whetstone won the long jump title with a jump of 16-10 ¾). The senior became Lenape’s first county long jump champion since Jasmine Staten double winner in 2015 (16-9 ½) and 2016 (19-1/4).
“My thoughts on the Burlington County Championship,” said Lenape coach Gerald Richardson. “First, Rancocas Valley staff did a really nice job as a host and the meet ran very smoothly. It was nice to have a regular track meet on the weekend, I really missed that part of our abbreviated season. I thought my team competed well. Sidney winning the long jump came as a surprise victory for us.”