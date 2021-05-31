MEDFORD >> Sophomore Maya Knasiak scattered five hits and walked two with 10 strikeouts as Lenape (11-6) downed visiting Shawnee (11-6), 3-1, in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 24.
Sophomore Leah Taylor was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Indians.
Junior Lauren Pettit belted her sixth home run of the season to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Lenape 3, Shawnee 1
Shawnee – 010 000 0 - 1 5 1
Lenape – 000 102 X - 3 10 1
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Sophia Waterman; 2B: L-Madi Carr, Leah Taylor; HR: S-Lauren Pettit, Taylor.