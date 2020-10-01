EVESHAM >> Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP has announced that partner Megan Knowlton Balne has been appointed the Chair of the Legal and Legislative Committee for the Human Resource Association of Southern New Jersey.
Balne concentrates her practice in employment, and provides business counseling and litigation defense for employers large and small. “I am thrilled to chair this important committee, especially during this challenging time where legal and legislative guidance for employers is constantly changing.” Balne says.
Balne was recently recognized as a 40 under 40 Award recipient by NJ Biz in 2020.
HRA of SNJ is an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. HRA of SNJ holds regular meetings, seminars and round tables for professionals in the HR field. HRA of SNJ is a member of the Vineland Chamber of Commerce, and the Chapter offers a variety of educational opportunities, including preparation groups for the national SHRM certification exam.
Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP is a multi-practice firm established in 2009. Practice areas include business law, real estate, litigation, employment and succession planning, trusts and estates.