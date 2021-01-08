CHERRY HILL >> Impact100 South Jersey announced that it will award $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits as a result of its fall 2020 collective giving membership drive. Members gathered virtually on Wednesday, Jan 6th for the Big Reveal and celebration. The event was held to share the number of members who have joined and the total raised for grantmaking in 2021. This brings the total funds raised collectively by Impact100 South Jersey members to over $624,000 since 2017.
“With such a tremendous increase in need in our region, it’s been very rewarding to see how our generous members have responded, in a year that has been very challenging for many,” said Membership Co-Chair Angela Venti. “On behalf of the Impact100 Leadership Council, I’d like to express our deep appreciation for the way our new and existing members embraced coming together virtually in lieu of in person events, which we miss so much. We look forward to the time soon when we can bring our members together in person again to strengthen the bonds within our collective women’s giving community.”
Now that the fundraising total has been announced, Impact100 grant review volunteers will begin the process of awarding one $100,000 Core Mission Grant and two $50,000 General Operating Grants to nonprofit organizations that serve Burlington, Camden, Gloucester or Cumberland Counties. Grants will be awarded in three focus areas: Women, Children and Families, Arts & Culture, and Community Health & Well-Being.
Once the grant review process is complete, members will come together for an Annual Meeting in June to hear from finalist organizations and vote to determine which will receive the grants.
“In spite of the many issues brought on by the pandemic, South Jersey women have risen to the occasion,” said Membership Co-chair Lauren Regina. “We are thrilled that we’ll still be able to support local organizations in a significant way during a time when they’re facing unprecedented challenges.”
Impact100 South Jersey is a women’s collective giving initiative that strives to recruit at least 100 women who donate $1,000, intending to award at least one $100,000 Core Mission Grant to a local organization. Since launching in 2017, Impact100 South Jersey has awarded $274,000 in Core Missions grants to LUCY Outreach in Camden, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties and Hopeworks ‘N Camden. General Operating Grants totaling $141,000 have been awarded to Alice Paul Institute in Mt. Laurel, Family Promise of Southern NJ in Glassboro, Hispanic Family Center of Southern NJ and Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ in Camden. In 2019, the organization also awarded an additional $9,360 to the South Jersey COVID Response Fund and Cathedral Kitchen in Camden.
Impact100 South Jersey is a Field of Interest Fund at the Community Foundation of South Jersey. Impact100 is a global initiative that combines the financial resources, expertise and talents of women who want to be part of making transformative change in their own communities. There are dozens throughout the United States and several more in Australia. For more information, visit impact100sj.org.