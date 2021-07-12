CAMDEN >> The Cooper Foundation announced that it raised $130,000 at the Inaugural Cooper Cup Golf Outing June 28 at Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel.
More than 140 golfers attended the sold-out event held during Men’s Health Month, which focuses on raising awareness of preventable health problems and encourages early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.
“After the challenges of the past year and half, we are thrilled at the turnout and backing from our dedicated supporters at the inaugural Cooper Cup Golf Outing,” said Philip A. Norcross, chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees.
“We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors for making this first-year golf outing an outstanding success and helping us raise funds for programs and services in support of our mission at Cooper,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
“Our commitment to care was uninterrupted throughout the pandemic, and the funds raised at this event will help us continue to offer the highest level of care and services to the community,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
“From our committee to our generous sponsors and everyone who attended our event, we are most appreciative of everyone’s support of The Cooper Foundation and Cooper University Health Care,” said Robert Ortiz, JD, Senior Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer of The Cooper Foundation.
The Cooper Foundation serves as the philanthropic, community outreach, and community development arm of Cooper University Health Care, a leading academic health system with more 8,500 employees and more than 800 employed physicians. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. Annually, nearly two million patients are served at Cooper’s 635-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 105 ambulatory offices throughout the community.
The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.