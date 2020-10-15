The best fans in baseball did it again.
From honoring their loved ones to just getting the chance to be in the ballpark, more than 10,000 fans took part in the Phillies game face cardboard cutout program this season at Citizens Bank Park. The program generated over $320,000, with net proceeds to benefit Phillies Charities, Inc.
The entire lower seating bowl at the ballpark was filled with game face cutouts, making Phillies fans a league leader in ballpark ‘crowds’ for the 2020 season.
“All you had to do was look in the crowd to know we have the best fans in baseball,” said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President. “Ten thousand photographs of family members, friends, pets and loved ones were sent to us – and each one of those images had a heartwarming story to tell. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to raise money for charity, as well as bring so many of our fans ‘together’ at the ballpark during this unprecedented season.”
The Phillies game face program started as a nod to healthcare heroes on the front lines of COVID-19, with high-resolution photos of doctors, nurses and staff from Nemours Children’s Health System and Jefferson Health being printed and affixed to Diamond Club seats for Opening Week at Citizens Bank Park. A similar cardboard cutout opportunity was then offered to season ticket holders (for $25) and the general public (for $40), with net proceeds to benefit Phillies Charities, Inc.
Later in the season, the organization also honored pediatric cancer patients with their very own cardboard cutouts in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Other cardboard cutout notables in the crowd included the entire roster of the 1980 Phillies in honor of the team’s 40th anniversary of winning the World Series, and the Philadelphia Stars Negro League team. Also represented in the stands were Gritty and the Flyers, as well as members of the Philadelphia Eagles and other historical figures and icons.