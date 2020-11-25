CHERRY HILL >> The Cherry Hill Police request the public’s assistance regarding the Armed Robbery and Attempted Kidnapping that was reported on Nov. 20 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
As previously reported, the Cherry Hill Police Officers responded to the 300 Building at the Plaza Grande Apartments for the report of a robbery and attempted kidnapping. The victim reported she had just returned home and was entering the lobby of her building from the parking garage when the male suspect approached her. The male suspect struck up a conversation with the victim and followed her onto the elevator.
Once inside the elevator the male suspect displayed a handgun and robbed the victim of her bags. The male suspect then forced the victim out of the elevator, through the lobby, and back outside to the parking garage. The male suspect pushed the victim towards a dark colored sedan parked to the rear lot just outside the garage. As they approached the dark colored sedan the male suspect popped the trunk and threatened to shoot the victim if she did not get inside the trunk. When the victim resisted the male suspect struck the victim in the face with the handgun.
The female victim then broke free from the male suspect’s grasp and escaped back inside the lobby. The male was last seen fleeing in the dark colored sedan onto Garden Park Drive.
A similar incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. in the unit block of Pacer Court in the same complex. During that incident the female victim was approached by a male who started a friendly conversation with her. The male suddenly assaulted the female by knocking her to the ground. When the victim screamed the male fled suddenly in a dark colored sedan. The sedan may have had a loud muffler.
The male suspect in both incidents was described as an African-American male, 35 to 45 years of age, approximately 5-foot-10, with a thin build and wavy black and gray hair.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358.
Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.