EVESHAM >> Between November of 2020 and March of 2021, a female victim received lewd photographs from a male suspect who was using the applications TextMe and Pinger.
Altogether, this occurred on 10 occasions. The male suspect also created fictitious Instagram accounts and audio called the victim, making indecent and alarming sexual comments. The suspect intentionally targeted the victim and utilized images of the victim in the lewd photographs that he obtained from her social media accounts.
The Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau conducted an investigation and completed multiple data warrants that eventually led to the identity of the suspect, Shane P. Cassidy, 21, of Philadelphia.
On March 17, the Evesham Police Department charged Cassidy for 4th Degree Cyber Harassment and 4th Degree Stalking. Cassidy was charged on a criminal summons and has a mandatory court appearance.