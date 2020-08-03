VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has announced their adoption promotion called “Raining Cats”, which started Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 31. This year’s goal is to save the lives of 100 cats and kittens. This is the 10th year AWA will hold this promotion, in the past years more than 2,000 cats and kittens have been saved and adopted.
“It’s kitten season, which means more homeless kittens arrive at AWA during the summer months. It also means that adult cats can be overshadowed by their younger counterparts meaning they might stay at the shelter longer”, says Maya Richmond, Executive Director of Animal Welfare Association.
The Raining Cats adoption promotion offers reduced adoption fees at $25 for adult cats over six months and $50 for kittens 6 months and younger as incentives for adopters. Thanks to the sponsorship of the Camden County Board of Freeholders, AWA can offer these reduced adoption fees.
Raining cats is one of many innovative adoption promotions at AWA designed to help homeless animal when they need it most. The goal for August is 100 cats and kittens adopted into loving homes. For more information, visit https://awanj.org/raining-cats.