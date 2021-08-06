Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a jury found a Pemberton Township drug dealer guilty Aug. 5 of causing the death of a customer to whom he sold fentanyl-laced heroin in 2017.
After deliberating for approximately 10 hours over three days, the jury convicted Bryant Taylor, 42, on all eight counts of the indictment, including Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree) and Witness Tampering (Third Degree).
The Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C., scheduled sentencing for Oct. 28.
The investigation began June 18, 2017, after Pemberton Township police officers were called to the WaWa store on Arney’s Mount Road for a report of an unresponsive male on the men’s bathroom floor. The man, 26-year-old Shane Cullens of Pemberton Township, died two days later in the hospital without ever regaining consciousness.
Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded the cause of death was heroin and fentanyl toxicity. The investigation determined that the drugs that caused the fatal overdose had been purchased from Taylor.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey and Assistant Prosecutor Melissa O’Mara. The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Sergeant Danielle Hann.