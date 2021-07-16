Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a jury found a Pemberton Township man guilty July 13 of fatally shooting a man in the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township in March 2017.
After deliberating for approximately eight hours over two days, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on a single count of Murder (First Degree) against Douglas Lewis, 25, of Fort Dix Road. The Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C. scheduled sentencing for Sept. 10. Lewis has been in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest in August 2018.
The investigation began on March 21, 2017 when officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to the 100 block of Kinsley Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Shaquille Williams, 24, inside of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.
Williams, who lived in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section, argued in court that Williams was killed as payback for robbing one of Lewis’s associates. AP Van Gilst was joined at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.
Lewis was previously convicted of weapons offenses and conspiring with Brandon Clifton to kill Williams. Clifton, 23, of Pemberton Township, is awaiting trial on similar charges.
The case was investigated by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Sergeant Tony Luyber and BCPO Detective Sergeant Danielle Hann.