EVESHAM >> On Dec. 12 at 10:20 p.m., an Evesham police officer conducted a motor-vehicle stop on Route 70 inside the Evesham Township Police Department Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) Zone, after observing the driver operating the vehicle in a hazardous manner.
During the stop, the officer requested the assistance of K-9 Moose, after developing suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of narcotics. K-9 Moose was walked around the exterior of the vehicle at which time he alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the car.
A subsequent search of the vehicle by officers resulted in the discovery of heroin, scale, cash and hypodermic needles.
Joseph Ferguson, 36, of Jackson was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of Heroin, 3rd degree Possession of Heroin with intent to Distribute and a disorderly person offense for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.