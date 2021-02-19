CHERRY HILL >> The Katz JCC will host the inaugural Parkinson’s Connection Virtual Wellness Retreat from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.
This event looks to help raise Parkinson’s awareness and support Parkinson’s programming currently offered by the Richard M. Klein Center for Wellness at the Katz JCC. This day of exploration and hope is open to everyone, including family, friends and caretakers and those living with Parkinson’s disease.
The virtual retreat, which will be held through Zoom, is comprised of two breakout sessions with two options each: the morning session, featuring Rock Steady Boxing or Yoga for PD, and the afternoon session, offering Ballroom Dance or Movement and Motivation with Drums. Between the morning and afternoon sessions, there will be two keynote speakers.
“Our goal is and always has been to provide a place for individuals at all stages of Parkinson’s disease to feel energized and involved, and most of all, part of the community,” said Jayne Miller-Morgan, Wellness Program Director. “We are really looking forward to bringing together the community of participants, families, friends and caregivers, this year more than ever, and it will be a great opportunity to showcase all the Katz JCC has to offer to support those with the disease.”
Participants will have the option to register for the full event or a half-day registration for the morning or afternoon. Full-day registration is $60, while half-day registration is $35.
To register and view the full schedule for this event, visit www.katzjcc.org/event/2021-retreat/. For more information on the event, contact Jayne Miller-Morgan at 856-424-4444 x1140 or jmorgan@jfedsnj.org. For registration questions, contact Amanda Gelovich at agelovich@jfedsnj.org.