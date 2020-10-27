WOODLAND >> Children are invited to have fun in the woods and learn wilderness skills on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during New Jersey Conservation Foundation’s annual “Wild for a Day” program at the Franklin Parker Preserve in the Pine Barrens.
Russell Juelg, New Jersey Conservation Foundation’s land steward and Pine Barrens educator, will lead the program, which is geared primarily toward children ages eight through 12. All participants must wear masks when appropriate and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s always been healthy for kids to regularly experience the natural world, especially wild places,” said Juelg. “Now, more than ever, we need to encourage their instinctive love of nature and help them get the many health benefits of outdoor recreation.”
Participants will learn how to make a rustic shelter out of sticks and leaves, purify water, use a map and compass, recognize common edible plants, and track animals like deer, beaver, otter, raccoon and possum.
The program is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult except by prior arrangement. Advance registration is required, with directions emailed to participants. To register online, go to www.njconservation.org/event/wild-for-a-day-2/. For more information and to request permission for drop-offs, contact Bill Lynch at blynch@njconservation.org or 908-420-7568.
Participants should pack a lunch and water, bring their own face coverings, and wear sturdy shoes and clothes suitable for playing outdoors.
The Franklin Parker Preserve is located in the heart of the Pine Barrens of Burlington County and, at 11,380 acres, is the largest of New Jersey Conservation’s preserves. To learn more about the preserve and see a trail map, go to www.njconservation.org/franklinparkerpreserve.htm.
New Jersey Conservation Foundation is a private, non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve land and natural resources throughout New Jersey for the benefit of all. Since 1960, the Foundation has helped preserve more than 125,000 acres of open space and farmland. For more information on the foundation’s programs and preserves, visit www.njconservation.org or call 1-888-LAND-SAVE (1-888-526-3728).