MEDFORD LAKES >> After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 28th annual Kiki Konstantinos Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 19 at the Medford Lakes Country Club here.
Proceeds of the event fund scholarships for outstanding graduates of the Lenape Regional High School District (Lenape, Shawnee, Cherokee and Seneca).
The Konstantinos Scholarship Foundation was established in 1993 to honor former Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent, K. Kiki Konstantinos who served in this position for more than 30 years. Through this yearly golf tournament, the foundation raises money to continue Kiki’s work of fostering excellence in education by awarding individual scholarships to outstanding students for higher education.
Currently, 16 students per year are awarded a $2,000 scholarship, with a total of $585,000 being awarded since the establishment of the foundation.
Cost per player is $210, which includes greens fee, cart, lunch, prizes and an awards dinner. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The golf portion of the event begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. All COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of this event will be followed.
For more information, registration, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, visit www.kikiopen.org, or call Steve Zeuli at 856-768-1985.