TABERNACLE >> The Tabernacle Township Schools has opened registration for 2021-2022 Kindergarten classes. Children entering kindergarten in September of 2021 must be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 1, 2021.
Registration packets are available by visiting the district website www.tabschools.org. From then, follow the "For Parents" channel to "Student Registration" and download a "Complete Packet".
Parents must complete the paperwork and return it at their scheduled appointment day and time. To make an appointment, call 609-268-0153, ext. 2001.
Along with the completed registration packet, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations and the following: one copy of either your property tax bill, your deed, or contract of sale, lease or mortgages, or a signed letter from landlord or other evidence of property ownership, tenancy or residency.
In addition, provide three of the following: current voter registration, licenses, permits, bank account information, utility bills, delivery receipts, and other evidence of personal attachment to a particular location all of these items should have your name and address on them.
It is not necessary to bring your child with you to your registration appointment, but you may. You will be meeting with our registration team and our school nurse to go over the documents and registration forms.
For more information or in need of assistance acquiring a registration packet, call 609-268-0153, ext. 2001.