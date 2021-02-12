SHAMONG >> The Shamong Township School District has begun virtual kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.
Registration is for township children entering kindergarten in September 2021 and to be eligible a child must be five years of age on or before Oct. 1, 2021.
Parents should complete pre-registration through a link on district’s website: www.shamongschools.org. All forms available should be downloaded, completed and returned to Jackie Johnson, registrar, via email at jjohnson@shamongschools.org.
In addition to the registration forms, the following documents must also be submitted: child’s birth certificate, immunization records, four proofs of residency - one must be deed or lease, and other three can be combination of: current utility bill (phone, electric, gas, cable, etc.), bank statement, voter registration and auto or property/rental insurance.
For more information, contact Jackie Johnson, district registrar, 295 Indian Mills Road, Shamong, NJ 08088. Phone 609-268-0120, Fax 609-268-1229 or Email jjohnson@shamongschools.org