MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County continues to have the lowest average county taxes in New Jersey, according to the latest New Jersey Department of Community Affairs property tax information.
“Responsible government means being good stewards with our residents’ tax dollars, and this property tax data reflects the job we’ve done managing our county finances and making sure we don’t overburden our taxpayers,” said Burlington County Board of County Commissioners Director Felicia Hopson. “I’m proud of our county’s fiscal record, but I’m even prouder that we managed them while still responding to our residents’ needs, especially with all the challenges we faced from COVID-19.”
Released earlier this month, the DCA data showed the county portion of the tax bill for a home assessed at the county average of $239,003 was $1,026, which was the lowest among all of New Jersey’s 21 counties.
The next lowest was Morris County with an average county tax of $1,278.
Burlington County’s 2019 average county tax bill of $1,007 was also the lowest in the state that year, according to the DCA data.
County taxes made up 14.4% of the total tax bill in both years. School taxes accounted for 64.6% of the tax bill and municipal taxes accounted for 21%.
The average total property tax bill in Burlington County last year, which includes county taxes and all school and municipal taxes, was $7,116, an increase of 1.5% from the $7,008 average in 2019.
The 1.5% increase in Burlington County’s average total tax bill was the 4th lowest in the state and the lowest among neighboring counties in South Jersey. Ocean’s average total tax bill rose 3%, Mercer’s rose 1.9%, Gloucester County rose 2.1% and Camden and Atlantic rose 1.6%.
Hopson said the DCA statistics reflect the Board’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and assisting residents and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burlington County budgeted over $2 million in COVID-19 expenses in its 2020 spending plan, while other counties deferred budgeting COVID-19 expenses until 2021. Hopson noted that the county’s total operating budget was still less than a decade earlier.
“Our operating budget in 2020 was 7% less than the 2010 operating budget. That’s remarkable, especially considering we budgeted substantial sums for our COVID-19 response to make sure we have those resources available,” Hopson said. “We’re not declaring victory; every year brings more challenges, but this is what responsible government does. We’ve kept close watch on our financial bottom lines while still showing compassion and empathy for the struggles our residents face every day, and we found ways to help them overcome those challenges.”
Burlington County was one of the first counties in the state to set up a COVID-19 testing program and it is now partnering with the State of New Jersey and Virtua Health to operate the Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site at the Moorestown Mall.
To date, more than 50,000 people have been vaccinated at the Mega-Site.
In addition, Burlington County has partnered with the Food Bank of South Jersey to hold monthly food distribution events to assist families struggling with food insecurity and distributed more than 2 million items of personal protective equipment to first responders, municipal governments and long-term care facilities.
More recently, the Board approved the first four zero-interest loans to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Health Emergency Loan Program (HELP) is administered by the Burlington County Bridge Commission’s Office of Economic Development and Regional Planning.
State Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego applauded the County’s fiscal stewardship and work to control property taxes.
“New Jersey needs smart, efficient government at all levels, so it’s heartening to see my home county leading that charge,” Addiego said. “This data shows that it is possible for government to deliver the quality services our residents want and need without overburdening them with high taxes. I applaud Burlington County’s work.”