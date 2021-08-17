MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that associate Alana Hans-Cohen has been recognized as one of New Jersey’s top policymakers by Insider New Jersey.
Hans-Cohen is a self-proclaimed “cannabis nerd” who focuses her practice on cannabis law and how this new, highly regulated industry intersects business, real estate, government, social justice, and public policy.
Hans-Cohen received her law degree from New York Law School and a B.A. degree in Political Science from City University of New York, John Jay College. Hans-Cohen is Chair of the New York City Bar Association’s Committee on Drugs and the Law, and a Trustee of The Cannabis Advisory Group, a non-profit focusing on improving cannabis laws and education. She is admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Colorado, Illinois, and Washington State.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of more than 80 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.