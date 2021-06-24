MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard hosted a remote panel discussion on June 22 for first-year law students from Rutgers Law School. The students are part of the Rutgers Minority Student Program.
Capehart Scatchard attorneys, Ana-Eliza Bauersachs, Sanmathi (Sanu) Dev, and Stacey Gorin, and summer law clerks, Kristen Doyle, Sean Dugan, and Gitika Kapoor served as panelists participating in a discussion on law careers in private practice. The panelists shared their experiences and insights about succeeding in law school, increasing diversity and inclusion in the profession, and demystifying the summer law clerk experience. The event was hosted by Capehart Scatchard’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which Dev leads.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of more than 80 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.