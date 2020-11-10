MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard Shareholder, Ashley T. Mollenthiel Fiore, Esq., Nov. 5 served as a panelist for a CLE entitled, “Good Intentions Aren’t Good Enough, Part One.”
The remote panel discussion was presented by the Burlington County Bar Association’s Committees on Professionalism and Diversity, Inclusion and Leadership. Shareholder Sanmathi (Sanu) Dev, Esq., serves as co-chair of the bar association’s Committee on Diversity, Inclusion and Leadership.
Part One of the three-part CLE series focused on laying down the burden of division and candidly discussing the role of attorneys in recognizing and reacting to racism. Ms. Mollenthiel Fiore engaged in a roundtable discussion on racism, its prevention, and the role of attorneys to respect cultural experiences, promote cultural diversity of perspectives, and aid in the general resolution of conflict going forward.
Fiore focuses her practice in the representation of employers, self-insured companies, and insurance carriers in workers’ compensation defense matters. Prior to joining Capehart Scatchard, she served as a law clerk to the honorable Francis J. Orlando, Assignment Judge Civil Division. Fiore also serves on Capehart Scatchard’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit at www.capehart.com.