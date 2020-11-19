MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard Shareholders, Nicholas Dibble, Esq. and Andrea Schlafer, Esq., spoke at the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network’s (NWCDN) National Conference held remotely Nov. 12.
Dibble served as moderator in a panel discussion entitled, “What We Expect Defense Counsel to Know.” The panelists discussed their likes and dislikes when it comes to partnering with defense counsel and insurance experts to resolve difficult workers’ compensation disputes.
Schlafer served as moderator in a panel discussion entitled, “Legal Side Bar: NJ, DE, MA, NY and VT.” The panelists addressed recent litigation trends and the top workers’ compensation challenges in the COVID world.
Dibble represents insurance carriers and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims at all stages of litigation. He received his law degree from Rutgers Law School in Camden and his B.A. degree in Political Science from Haverford College. Upon law school graduation, Dibble worked as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Benjamin C. Telsey, Superior Court of New Jersey, in Bridgeton.
Schlafer represents insurance carriers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims at all stages of litigation. She received her law degree from Rutgers Law School in Camden and her B.S. degree in Business Administration and Finance from the College of Charleston, cum laude. Upon law school graduation, Schlafer worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Kevin T. Smith, in the New Jersey Superior Court, Gloucester County Vicinage.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.