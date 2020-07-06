MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has welcomed four third-year law school students to its Summer Law Clerk Program.
The firm’s 2020 summer law clerks are: Meline Derderian, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law; Crosley Gagnon, Rutgers Law School – Camden; Matthew Kountz, Rutgers Law School – Camden and Nina Rodriguez, Rutgers Law School – Camden.
Capehart’s summer program is designed to give law clerks an opportunity to get a feel of what it would be like to be a Capehart Scatchard associate. Summer clerks work on real projects and have an opportunity to explore many areas of the law and to work directly with a number of attorneys within the firm who concentrate in a wide variety of legal fields. In addition to research and writing, summer clerks have an opportunity to remotely attend depositions, client meetings, hearings, conferences and closings.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.