Capehart Scatchard has welcomed four third-year law school students to its Summer Law Clerk Program. Pictured from left are Crosley Gagnon; Matthew Kountz; Sanmathi “Sanu” Dev, Esq., Hiring Shareholder; Mary Ellen Rose, Esq., Managing Shareholder; Nina Rodriguez and Meline Derderian.

The firm’s 2020 summer law clerks are: Meline Derderian, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law; Crosley Gagnon, Rutgers Law School – Camden; Matthew Kountz, Rutgers Law School – Camden and Nina Rodriguez, Rutgers Law School – Camden.

Capehart’s summer program is designed to give law clerks an opportunity to get a feel of what it would be like to be a Capehart Scatchard associate. Summer clerks work on real projects and have an opportunity to explore many areas of the law and to work directly with a number of attorneys within the firm who concentrate in a wide variety of legal fields. In addition to research and writing, summer clerks have an opportunity to remotely attend depositions, client meetings, hearings, conferences and closings.

Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.

