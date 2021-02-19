MEDFORD >> Lenape High School has announced that seniors Christopher Bauer, Jonathan Yao and Chloe Seo are finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Bauer, Yao and Seo remain in competition for national merit-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and college-sponsored scholarship money. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and other requirements.
Approximately 15,000 semifinalists were notified this month that they had advanced to finalist standing. High school principals are also notified and provided with a Certificate of Merit to present to each finalist.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC):
“All winners of merit scholarship awards are chosen from the finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments—without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the finalist's own essay.”
Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, NMSC will notify approximately 7,600 finalists that they have been selected to receive a merit scholarship award.