MEDFORD >> The Lenape High School varsity debate team ended the year with a 10-4 record, which was good for second place in the South Jersey Debate League.
According to Lenape debate coach Jaime Fauver, the negative team of Carlos Bollar and Victoria Campbell was undefeated all season. For Campbell, this marked her second consecutive perfect season.
Lenape's junior varsity debate team was also impressive this year, competing in a record 46 debates this season - 18 more than any other team in the league.
"Both teams should be recognized for their great commitment and dedication," said Fauver.