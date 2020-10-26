The Shawnee High School girls tennis team, 11-1 on the season, is the top seed in the NJSIAA Southwest B Group 3 Tournament and open against No. 8 Highland in the quarterfinal round. Pictured from left are Michaela Pierznik, Kalena Gatesman, Natasha Sharnoff, Maya Doshi, Ella Purfield, Mary Kate Clapperton and Samantha Tepes.