MEDFORD >> Lenape High School freshman Anna Becker has won the 2021 Junior Scholastic Can You Find Mapman? Contest.
Becker has been entering this contest for four years and this year she was able to achieve her goal and claim the grand prize.
The mapman contest, named for Jim McMahon, Scholastic’s cartographer, asks students to answer questions about where he has been travelling based on geographical clues and directions.
According to Becker, the contest has sparked her interest in different cultures and she is very excited that she has finally won.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience and I am truly proud of myself for sticking with it and giving my best every time I entered!” Becker said.
This contest is important to Becker because it has allowed her to stay in touch with her sixth grade social studies teacher Paul Devery. He is very proud of his former student and “her willingness to continue to try and achieve her goal.”
Becker’s win will be announced nationally on April 30 in the upcoming issue of "Junior Scholastic".