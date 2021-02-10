MEDFORD >> Lenape High School junior Alexandra Hovdestad has won the Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) National Scholarship Award Contest.
Students in Lenape business teacher Deborah Hodulik's Personal Finance classes participated in playing an online game sponsored by NGPF called "Payback". The game challenged students to make decisions - both financial, social and emotional - as they progress through four years of college.
Students then answered a prompt, "How will your college decision-making change because of the pandemic?" Refer to relevant excerpts from the Payback game to enhance your key points in 250 words.
Hovdestad entered the contest associated with the assignment and her poem won the national scholarship award and a $2,500 scholarship.
NGPF wrote on its website that during the 2020 school year, students, teachers and families faced unprecedented challenges filled with remote learning, uncertainty and community concerns and they are proud of all the students and teachers who still managed to make the time to take part in this challenge.
Hovdestad’s winning submission is as follows:
The halls are vacant
The parties are over
The classes are empty
Lest we risk exposure
Press Release
The economy is in a rough patch
And unemployment is high
This must be taken into consideration
When choosing where to apply
The price of college is not just tuition
As I learned from the PAYBACK game
And even though many colleges are virtual
The prices are still the same
– Alexandra Hovdestad of Lenape High School, Medford