MEDFORD >> The 2020-21 reading competition has started at Lenape High School. This year’s challenge is titled “Escape to a World of Reading!” and it is open to all staff and students.
Interested readers can join a team or “house”, following a Harry Potter theme, dreamed up by Media Specialist Shane Miller. Then readers are encouraged to log the books they read and post reviews.
“In 2020 we all need an escape, and nothing is better than getting lost in a book!” said Lenape media specialist Jaime Fauver, and she encourages everyone in the school to participate. “If you read one book a year or one hundred, you can help your team win!”
Last year a total of 280,961 pages were read by participants and Fauver is hoping for even more this year. Individual, as well as team winners, will be announced in June.