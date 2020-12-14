MEDFORD >> Lenape High School has recognized media specialist Jamie Fauver as the 2021 Education Support Professional of the Year.
"There is no professional at Lenape that brings more passion to everything she/he does than media specialist Jamie Fauver," said Lenape principal Tony Cattani. Whether it’s teaching students how to conduct research in a thorough and ethical way, encouraging members of the Lenape family to fulfill their civic duties by voting, or leading several clubs encouraging engagement in the community, Jamie is unrelenting in her commitment to academic, personal and social development of the students of Lenape High School."
Fauver has spearheaded multiple initiatives in the Media Center, including the Book Bachelor, Reading Olympics, and several mock election events in order to make the Media Center the information hub of the building.
"Jamie's genuine love of literacy and civic engagement is infectious and profoundly impacts every student in the building," said Cattani.
Fauver serves as the advisor to the Lenape Debate Team, the Women of the World Club, and the Politics Club.
"Jamie serves not only as an advisor, but also as a role model to students in the organizations to vigorously pursue that which is most important to them," said Cattani. "Each organization has flourished under her leadership. Jamie makes Lenape a better place and helps our students grow into better citizens."