FOOTBALL
Cherokee 42, Pennsauken 6: Quarterback Billy Osborn rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another score as defending Central Jersey Group 5 champion Cherokee (1-0) blasted visiting Pennsauken (0-1) in the season opener Oct. 2.
Brandon Boria rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries, including a score. The sophomore also caught two passes for 38 yards, including a touchdown.
Cherry Hill West 14, Seneca 7: Makhi Thompson notched three interceptions, including one that went for 97 yards and a score in the fourth quarter as Cherry Hill West (1-0) defeated visiting Seneca (0-1) in the season opener Oct. 2.
Amando De La Cruz scored on a 35-yard fumble return in the third quarter for Lions rookie head coach Justin Arabia.
Woodrow Wilson 34, Shawnee 27: Devon Kargman threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as Woodrow Wilson (1-0) outlasted visiting Shawnee (0-1) to open the season Oct. 3.
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey went 16-for-34 for 229 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Welsey also rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries, including a two-yard score.
Tom Rebstock rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries, while Nate Summerville caught six passes for 50 yards, including an 11-yard catch for a score, for the Renegades.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee 3, Lenape 0: Sean Milelli’s hat trick lifted Cherokee (1-0) past visiting Lenape (0-1) to open the season Oct. 2.
Goals: C-Sean Milelli 3; Assists: C-Chris Meder, Connor Ryan; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 6; L-Morgan Magargee 10.
Seneca 1, Cherry Hill West 0: Michael Orth scored in the first half as Seneca (1-0) opened the season with a shutout of Cherry Hill West (0-1) Oct. 2.
Goals: S-Michael Orth; Saves: S-Christian Mazza; CHW-Jason Coburn 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee 0, Lenape 0: Cherokee (0-0-1) and Lenape (0-0-1) battled to a season-opening scoreless tie Oct. 2 in Medford.
Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 5; L-Riley Kuper 10.
Cherry Hill West 3, Seneca 0: Reilly McGlinn scored two goals to lead visiting Cherry Hill West (1-0) past Seneca (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Oct. 2.
Goals: CHW-Reilly McGlinn 2; Saves: CHW-Michela Auguadro 9; S-Lexi Dooley 9.
Eastern 2, Shawnee 0: Sydney Ritter and Devyn Shapiro provided the offense as Eastern (1-0) blanked visiting Shawnee (0-1) in the season opener Oct. 2.
Goals: E-Sydney Ritter, Devyn Shapiro; Assists: E-Hayley Marsden, Riley Tiernan; Saves: E-Alex Clark 10; S-Anna D’Intino 12.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherokee 2, Lenape 0: Cherokee (1-0) scored twice in the second half in a season-opening shutout of host Lenape (0-1) Oct. 1.
Goals: C-Isabella Coluzzi, Isabella Mele; Assists: C-Alex Kulinski; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 9; L-Kayleigh Kmet 15.
Seneca 8, Cherry Hill West 0: Seneca (1-0) scored four goals in each half in a season-opening rout of host Cherry Hill West (0-1) Oct. 1.
Goals: S-Cassidy Strittmatter 3, Madeline Lawlor 3, Bella Fedeli, Olivia Quagliero; Assists: Lawlor 2, Strittmatter, Madeline Epps; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 1.
Eastern 11, Shawnee 0: Ryleigh Heck erupted for seven goals as Eastern (1-0) routed visiting Shawnee (0-1) in the season opener Oct. 2.
Goals: E-Ryleigh Heck 7, Carlee Thompson 2, Riley Hudson, Izzy Bianco; Assists: E-Bianco 2, Brooke Benson, Hudson, Tess Herman; Saves: E-Paige Santos 4; S-Katie Fricke 25.
Cherokee 6, Rancocas Valley 1: Isabella Coluzzi and Isabella Mele each had two goals and an assist as Cherokee (2-0) defeated visiting Rancocas Valley (0-2) Oct. 3.
Goals: C-Isabella Coluzzi 2, Isabella Mele 2, Alexa Antonelli, Emma Wright; Assists: C-Coluzzi, Mele; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 6, Brianna Glenning 1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eastern 4, Cherokee 1: Cherokee (0-1) fell to host Eastern (1-0) in the season opener Sept. 30.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Lela Phung 6-1, 6-0
2nd Singles: Nadine Litvak, Eastern, def. Ava Ronning 6-3, 6-3
3rd Singles: Abigail Serata, Eastern, def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-0, 6-4
1st Doubles: Sydney Gold and Lily Coyne, Eastern, def. Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore 6-1, 6-3
2nd Doubles: Magha Kumar and Melody Dias, Eastern, def. Gabriella Hyman and Gillian Todd 6-0, 6-1
Lenape 4, Washington Township 1: Lenape (1-0) opened the season with a win over host Washington Township (0-1) Sept. 30.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Ellie Koerner 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Isabella Cao, Lenape, def. Sydney Cella 6-3, 6-0
3rd Singles: Amanda Geraci, Lenape, def. Brianna Agron 3-6, 6-2, 10-4
1st Doubles: Marisa Oldrati and Amirah Byrd, Washington Township, def. Isabella Gigliotti and Marisa Riley 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
2nd Doubles: Bernadette Carney and Arti Singh, Lenape, def. Noelle Simmons and Raina Saraiya 6-3, 6-3
Winslow Township 3, Seneca 2: Winslow Township (1-0) swept the singles matches to edge host Seneca (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Sept. 30.
1st Singles: Gabriella Johnson, Winslow Township, def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-3, 6-3
2nd Singles: Jayde Silva, Winslow Township, def. Rylee Morrison 6-1, 6-0
3rd Singles: Nia Todd, Winslow Township, def. Abigail Lewis 6-1, 6-4
1st Doubles: Lara Narkiewiecz and Hannah Diamond, Seneca, def. Vanness Ng and Rhiana Jackson 6-0, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli, Seneca, def. Timyah Henderson and Kate Ballarta 6-3, 6-3
Seneca 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Seneca (1-1) swept host Cherry Hill West (0-1) on Oct. 1.
1st Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore, Seneca, def. Rosemary Villatoro 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Rylee Morrison, Seneca, def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-1
3rd Singles: Abigail Lewis, Seneca, def. Abby Dubitsky 6-0, 6-0
1st Doubles: Lara Narkiewiecz and Hannah Diamond, Seneca, def. Cynthia Chang and Gail Santos 6-0, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli, Seneca, def. Taylor McHugh and Megan Peters 6-0, 6-0
Shawnee 3, Cherry Hill East 2: Shawnee (1-0) got by visiting Cherry Hill East (0-1) to open the season Oct. 1.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Elliana Tonghini 6-1, 6-2
2nd Singles: Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East, def. Natasha Sharnoff 6-4, 6-3
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Julia Chan 6-1, 6-3
1st Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao, Cherry Hill East, def. Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Lisa Gorbatti and Kristina Battsogt 6-1, 6-2
Cherokee 5, Bishop Eustace 0: Cherokee (1-1) shut out host Bishop Eustace (0-1) for its first win Oct. 2.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Izzy Anzideo 6-1, 6-0
2nd Singles: Ava Ronning, Cherokee, def. Laurel Montouri 7-5, 6-1
3rd Singles: Shruti Mandrekar, Cherokee, def. Catherine Azelby 6-1, 6-0
1st Doubles: Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd, Cherokee, def. Paige Dougherty and Kristina Medina 1-6, 6-3, 6-3
2nd Doubles: Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore, Cherokee, def. Ava Kaloustian and Ava Brenza 6-2, 6-3
Shawnee 5, Seneca 0: Shawnee (2-0) swept host Seneca (1-2) Oct. 2.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-1, 6-0
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Rylee Morrison 6-2, 6-2
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Abigail Lewis 6-1, 6-1
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Lara Narkiewiecz and Hannah Diamond 6-2, 6-3
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Alex Tortorelli and Kaitlyn Fisher 6-1, 6-2
CROSS COUNTRY
Olympic Conference Batch Meet No. 1
Oct. 3, Dream Land Park, Logan Township
Boys Varsity Race 1
1-Nico Grilli, Cherokee, 16:11. 2-Aidan Groff, Cherry Hill East, 16:17. 3-Gabe Rodriguez, Cherry Hill East, 16:20. 4-Aidan Eyre, Cherry Hill East, 16:39. 5-Aeden Rosolia, Camden Catholic, 16:43. 6-Brett Shea, Cherokee, 16:48. 7-Michael McCurdy, Cherry Hill East, 16:51. 8-Conor Jacob, Cherokee, 16:54. 9-Dylan Hagan, Cherry Hill East, 17:04. 10-Justin Whitney, Cherry Hill East, 17:14.
Boys Varsity Race 2
1-Cole Kolodziej, Washington Township, 16:38. 2-Justin Lawson, Washington Township, 16:38. 3-John Ruona, Shawnee, 16:38. 4-Robert Birdsall, Shawnee, 16:59. 5-Chris Colavita, Washington Township, 17:03. 6-Mason Brewster, Washington Township, 17:13. 7-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 17:18. 8-Colin Hermack, Lenape, 17:24. 9-Nate Kidwell, Washington Township, 17:40. 10-Alex Campagna, Shawnee, 17:42.
Girls Varsity Race 1
1-Alexis Tepper, Cherry Hill East, 19:57. 2-Nicole Clifford, Cherokee, 20:13. 3-Shaelan McNally, Paul VI, 20:17. 4-MaryKathleen McCurdy, Cherry Hill East, 20:23. 5-Kelsey Niglio, Cherokee, 20:35. 6-Kerry O’Day, Cherokee, 20:39. 7-Madison McNiff, Cherry Hill East, 20:49. 8-Alaina Bromley, Cherokee, 20:57. 9-Inesa Grace Linker, Cherry Hill East, 21:12. 10-Olivia Parkinson, Cherokee, 21:15.
Girls Varsity Race 2
1-Kate Ruona, Shawnee, 19:23. 2-Emma Klouchek, Seneca, 20:58. 3-Arianna Cane, Bishop Eustace, 21:25. 4-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 21:38. 5-Carly Troy, Bishop Eustace, 21:53. 6-Allyson Wernik, Washington Township, 21:58. 7-Amariah Beasley, Washington Township, 22:03. 8-Nicole Tellechea, Shawnee, 22:04. 9-Madelyn Valasek, Shawnee, 22:14. 10-Grace Boltz, Lenape, 22:21.