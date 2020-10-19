MEDFORD >> The grounds of Lenape High School will be filled with little witches, monsters, superheroes and princesses at Halloween time.
The Lenape Regional High School District school on Hartford Road will host its "Little Indians Safe Trick or Treat" event from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Children ages 12 and younger are invited to ride through the school's circular drive and collect candy from students and staff.
The free event is open to Mount Laurel Township residents and their families. Children should be in costume.
All participants must sign up in advance on the Google Form on the Lenape High School web page www.lrhsd.org by Oct. 22. Participating families will be emailed a time frame during which they should attend in order to minimize crowding.
Shawnee trick-or-treat event Oct. 24
MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School will host a safe trunk-or-treating event, giving area children a safe venue to celebrate Halloween, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 600 Tabernacle Road here.
Various Shawnee clubs will participate in decorating car trunks and passing out candy in pre-packaged baggies. All children are welcome to the event with adult supervision.
Cars should park in the cafeteria lot with overflow to the “rocks” lot. Everyone will enter through the designated entrance by the main office and flow through the main parking lot, exiting at the top of the parking lot.
Everyone is required to wear a mask, even under a “Halloween” mask as they do not always completely cover the nose and mouth.
All candy will be pre-bagged and placed into buckets. Trick-or-treaters will not be permitted to reach into buckets to grab candy.
Candy has been donated by the Medford Township Police Officers Association and Shawnee club members.