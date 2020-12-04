MEDFORD >> Lenape High School has announced special education teacher Amanda Perry has been named the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year.
"Amanda sets the standard for what a special education teacher should be. Her dedication to her students is unparalleled," said Lenape principal Tony Cattani. "She skillfully teaches and effectively guides students at every learning level. Amanda’s versatility enables her to adapt to the various learning styles of the diverse learners she serves."
Cattani continued: "She is truly an asset to both the History and Special Education Departments at Lenape High School. Her job as an educator extends well beyond the walls of the classroom. In addition to providing a nurturing and educational environment to the students inside the classroom, Amanda spends countless hours after school helping students outside the classroom."
Cattani works tirelessly to identify and provide direction for struggling students as part of the Intervention and Referral Services (I&RS) team, according to Cattani.
Perry is also an advisor for the Buddies Club, which provides social opportunities for classified students, and the Renaissance Club, which encourages academic excellence and citizenship in Lenape's students.
"Amanda’s commitment to serving her students is a model for all educators. She does whatever it takes to prepare students for their future in our society," said Cattani. "It is a pleasure and honor to work with someone so dedicated to her profession and the children she serves."