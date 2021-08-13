EVESHAM >> John W. Breda, President and CEO of Liberty Bell Bank, A Division of The Bank of Delmarva, along with John Herring, New Jersey Market President of Liberty Bell Bank recently announced the addition of Liz Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Thomas/Boyd Communications, to its Advisory Board.
“We are delighted to welcome respected local business owner, Liz Thomas to our Advisory Board,” said Herring. “Our Board members serve an important and multi-faceted role as ambassadors to our local communities and helpful mentors to the bank itself as experts in their respective fields,” added Breda.
A public relations professional with more than three decades of experience, Thomas started Thomas/Boyd Communications with Pam Boyd in 1998. The state-designated, small, woman-owned public relations agency provides comprehensive communications programs for its client base comprised of regional, national and international businesses, associations and nonprofits. Liz serves on the board of New Jersey Public Media (NJPBS); the boards of the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and the Avalon Home and Land Owners Association; and sits on the Community Relations & Development Committee of The Salvation Army Kroc Center, Camden.
“Liz’s years of experience navigating complex marketing and public relations situations across a broad spectrum of industries will be invaluable to our team,” said Kathleen Hiltner, Board Chair and Senior Vice President – Branch Administration/Business Development. “We are confident her guidance will help us foster growth and success, not only for Liberty Bell Bank, but for the communities we serve.”
“I was thrilled to be asked to join the Board by two highly respected, long-time members of the Liberty Bell Bank Advisory Board, Roy Fazio and Jack Tarditi,” said Thomas, a Mount Laurel resident. “While everyone knows it is impossible to say no to Roy or Jack, I am genuinely pleased to have been asked and ultimately to serve on the bank’s Board, where I plan to put my years of public relations experience to work on its behalf.”
