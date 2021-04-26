BASEBALL
Cherokee 4, Seneca 2: Junior Jeremy Cheeseman had three hits and knocked in two runs and senior Blake Morgan struck out nine as Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a win over Seneca (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 19.
Cherokee 4, Seneca 2
Cherokee – 120 010 0 - 4 9 1
Seneca – 010 100 0 - 2 7 2
WP: Blake Morgan; LP: Danny Bogert; 2B: C-Dom Patrizi; S-Colton Fejko.
Lenape 12, Camden Catholic 1: Junior Quinten Acchione tripled and knocked in five runs, while senior Kyle Mulville had 10 strikeouts as visiting Lenape (1-0) routed Camden Catholic (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 19.
Ron Knaust also had a two-run home run for the Indians.
Lenape 12, Camden Catholic 1
Lenape – 022 024 2 - 12 9 0
Camden Catholic – 100 000 0 - 1 4 2
WP: Kyle Mulville; LP: Kory Williams; 2B: L-Tyler Davis; 3B: L-Dylan Shank; HR: L-Ron Knaust.
Paul VI 7, Shawnee 5: Juniors Declan Williams and John Ormsby both homered as Paul VI (1-0) defeated visiting Shawnee (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 19.
Nick O’Brien had a two-run double in the third innings, while Nick Tamburro belted a two-run homer in the fifth for the Renegades.
Paul VI 7, Shawnee 5
Shawnee – 002 020 1 - 5 4 1
Paul VI – 200 005 X - 7 9 4
WP: Zach Severino; 2B: S-Nick O’Brien. HR: PVI-Declan Williams, John Ormsby; S-Nick Tamburro.
Cherokee 9, Gloucester Tech 8, 9 inn.: Cherokee (2-0) needed extra innings to defeat visiting Gloucester Tech (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 20.
Zach Weiner’s RBI single through a drawn-in infield brought home Nick Dormer for the winning run for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 9, Gloucester Tech 8, 9 inn.
Gloucester Tech – 000 044 000 - 8 11 1
Cherokee – 150 002 001 - 9 14 4
WP: Dimitri Laoutaris; LP: Nick Pullman; 2B: C-Dylan Odud; HR: GT-Sean Glenn.
Ocean City 12, Lenape 9: Gannon Brady and Dylan Oliver struck out nine over five innings as Ocean City (1-0) defeated visiting Lenape (1-1) in a nonleague game April 20.
Ron Knaust was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Indians.
Ocean City 12, Lenape 9
Lenape – 010 520 1 - 9 8 0
Ocean City – 315 111 X - 12 10 0
WP: Dylan Oliver; LP: Matt Corda; 2B: L-Ron Knaust.
Eastern 3, Lenape 1: Senior Andrew Tofolo hurled a complete-game four-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts as Eastern (1-0) opened the season with a win over visiting Lenape (1-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 21.
Ben Hamilton had two of the Indians’ four hits, while Ron Knaust’s single brought home his team’s lone run in the sixth inning.
Eastern 3, Lenape 1
Lenape – 000 001 0 - 1 4 2
Eastern – 002 010 X - 3 2 4
WP: Andrew Tofolo; LP: Chase Topolski.
Cherokee 7, Cherry Hill East 1: Brandon Petrick had a two-run double and Tyler Lender fanned five in 4 1/3 innings as visiting Cherokee (3-0) defeated Cherry Hill East (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Cherokee 7, Cherry Hill East 1
Cherokee – 200 004 1 - 7 7 1
C.H. East – 000 100 0 - 1 5 3
WP: Tyler Lender; LP: Lin Asari; 2B: C-Lender, Dylan Odud, Brandon Petrick.
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 4: Shawnee (1-1) scored three runs in its last at-bat to defeat visiting Washington Township (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Nick Tamburro and Luke Anderson had two hits apiece for the Renegades.
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 4
Wash. Twp. – 010 003 0 - 4 8 0
Shawnee – 020 000 3 - 5 6 0
WP: Dylan Terwilliger; LP: Julio Falcon; 2B: WT-Dan Reistle.
Mainland 6, Cherokee 4: Mainland (3-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat visiting Cherokee (3-1) in a Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament game April 23.
Jackson Edelman scattered four hits and walked two with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Chiefs. Jeremy Cheeseman belted a two-run home run to fuel the offense
Mainland 6, Cherokee 4
Cherokee – 220 000 0 - 4 7 1
Mainland – 100 014 X - 6 6 3
WP: Will Hoover; LP: Christian Park; 2B: C-Dylan Odud, Evan Brown; M-Cole Campbell, Joe Sheenan, Mark Elliott; HR: C-Jeremy Cheeseman.
Seneca 17, Camden 4, 5 inn.: Brayden Davis was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored as Seneca (1-1) routed visiting Camden (0-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 23.
Four Seneca pitchers combined for a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Seneca 17, Camden 4, 5 inn.
Camden – 000 04 - 4 0 6
Seneca – (12)40 1X - 17 9 2
WP: Mac Carlin; LP: Medeiro; 2B: S-Brayden Davis 2, George Thorp; HR: S-Steff.
Lenape 16, Delsea 1, 6 inn.: Matt Corda hurled a four-hitter with a walk and nine strikeouts as visiting Lenape (2-2) routed Delsea (2-2) in a nonleague game April 24.
Nick Garagozzo had two hits and four RBIs, while Ben Hamilton had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Indians.
Lenape 16, Delsea 1, 6 inn.
Lenape – 212 01(10) - 16 15 1
Delsea – 000 001 - 1 4 5
WP: Matt Corda; 2B: L-Ron Knaust 2, Ben Hamilton.
Cherry Hill West 9, Seneca 1: Sean Davis and Patrick Taney combined to throw a one-hitter with four walks and 14 strikeouts as Cherry Hill West (3-0) beat visiting Seneca (1-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 24.
George Thorp had an RBI single in the fifth inning for the Golden Eagles.
Cherry Hill West 9, Seneca 1
Seneca – 000 010 0 - 1 1 1
C.H. West – 100 503 X - 9 11 1
WP: Sean Davis; LP: Brayden Davis.
Egg Harbor Township 5, Shawnee 4: Senior Dave Appolonia doubled and scored two runs and senior Ethan Dodd struck out three in two innings of relief to lead Egg Harbor Township (3-0) past visiting Shawnee (1-2) in a nonleague game April 24.
Sophomore Nick O’Brien doubled home a run and scored a run for the Renegades.
Egg Harbor Township 5, Shawnee 4
Shawnee – 003 100 0 - 4 4 1
E.H.T. – 201 010 1 - 5 4 1
WP: Ethan Dodd; LP: Alec Baltz; 2B: S-Nick O’Brien; EHT-Dave Appolonia.
SOFTBALL
Seneca 8, Cherokee 0: Senior Emily Spencer fanned 16 in a two-hitter and Emily Keller was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as Seneca (1-0) shut out visiting Cherokee (0-1) to open the season in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 19.
Seneca 8, Cherokee 0
Cherokee – 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Seneca – 113 030 X - 8 13 0
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Sammie Friel; 2B: S-Megan DuBois; 3B: S-Emily Keller.
Shawnee 16, Paul VI 5: Sophomore Alexandra Pley went the distance on the mound, striking out five, and was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored as Shawnee (1-0) opened the season with a rout of Paul VI (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 19.
Junior Ashley Murphy was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and junior Lauren Pettit homered twice for the Renegades.
Shawnee 16, Paul VI 5
Shawnee – 072 300 4 - 16 18 1
Paul VI – 201 110 0 - 5 7 2
WP: Alexandrea Pley; LP: A. Cootts; 2B: S-Ashley Murphy, Pley 2; PVI-St. Jean; 3B: S-Nella Sciarra, Murphy. HR: S-Lauren Pettit 2; PVI-M. Cooley, Pavlick.
Bordentown 2, Lenape 0: Sophomore Allison Hoppe hurled a complete-game three-hitter with 15 strikeouts as visiting Bordentown (2-0) shut out Lenape (0-1) in a nonleague game April 20.
Erin Hoppe was 2-for-3 and a run scored for the Scotties.
Bordentown 2, Lenape 0
Bordentown – 000 020 0 - 2 5 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
WP: Allison Hoppe; LP: Kyra Fischer; 2B: L-Madi Carr.
Shawnee 13, Cherry Hill East 5: Sophomore Alexandra Pley scattered six hits and struck out seven as Shawnee (2-0) recorded its 700th win in program history with a win over visiting Cherry Hill East (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Pley was also 2-for-3 at the plate, as was teammate Michaela Pierznik for the Renegades. Senior Bryele Anthony was 4-for-4 with four runs scored.
Shawnee 13, Cherry Hill East 5
C.H. East – 002 120 0 - 5 6 0
Shawnee – 016 033 X - 13 13 2
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Felicia Kachenmeister; 2B: CHE-Rachel Bliss; S-Katie O’Brien.
Cherokee 4, Shawnee 3: Sophomore Emily Lafferty’s sacrifice fly scored Paige Brennan in the bottom of the seventh inning as Cherokee (1-1) beat visiting Shawnee (2-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 23.
Sophomore Sammie Friel struck out 13 in a six-hitter for the Chiefs, while Brennan and Ryleigh Lender scored two runs apiece to lead the offense.
Bryele Anthony had two hits and scored a run for the Renegades, while sophomore pitcher Alexandra Pley registered four strikeouts.
Cherokee 4, Shawnee 3
Shawnee – 000 012 0 - 3 6 1
Cherokee – 100 011 1 - 4 8 5
WP: Sammie Friel; LP: Alexandra Pley.
Seneca 2, Paul VI 0: Senior Emily Spencer hurled a no-hitter with one hit batter and four walks with 11 strikeouts as Seneca (2-0) blanked visiting Paul VI (0-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 23.
Alaina Spates’ two-run single in the fifth inning was all the offense the Golden Eagles would need on the day.
Seneca 2, Paul VI 0
Paul VI – 000 000 0 - 0 0 1
Seneca – 000 020 X - 2 8 0
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Cooley.
Cherokee 10, Eastern 0, 5 inn.: Sophomore Sammie Friel fanned 10 and walked none in a five-inning no-hitter as Cherokee (2-1) blasted visiting Eastern (2-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 24.
Senior Kendall Lafferty, sophomore Kylee Berg and junior Madison Donnelly (2-for-3, double, 2 RBI) all had two hits and two runs scored for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 10, Eastern 0, 5 inn.
Eastern – 000 00 - 0 0 7
Cherokee – 412 22 - 10 9 0
WP: Sammie Friel; LP: Claire Suto; 2B: C-Marissa Ditore, Madison Donnelly.
Lenape 2, Lawrenceville Prep 1: Freshman Maya Knasiak hurled a complete-game four-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts as visiting Lenape (1-1) edged previously undefeated Lawrenceville Prep (5-1) in a nonleague game April 24.
Knasiak also homered in the top of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.
Lenape 2, Lawrenceville Prep 1
Lenape – 000 001 1 - 2 5 0
Law. Prep – 001 000 0 - 1 4 0
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Sarah Zimmerman (10 Ks); 2B: L-Olivia Rosenblatt; 3B: L-Maddie Corcoran; HR: Knasiak.
Seneca 4, Washington Township 0: Junior Olivia Termi struck out 15 in a complete-game two-hitter with two walks as visiting Seneca (3-0) shut out Washington Township (2-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 24.
Termi, junior Alex Miller, sophomore Peyton Dooley and junior Delaney Insinga had two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Seneca 4, Washington Township 0
Seneca – 001 120 0 - 4 9 0
Wash. Twp. – 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
WP: Olivia Termi; LP: Angelina Saverase.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lenape 17, Cherokee 4: Four players registered hat tricks as visiting Lenape (1-0) rolled to a convincing victory over Cherokee (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 19.
Lenape 17, Cherokee 4
Lenape – 4-6-4-3-17
Cherokee – 1-1-1-1-4
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 3, Riley Spitznas 3, Luke Cole 3, Sean Shelko 3, Zack Lippincott 2, Nolan Sampson 2, David Grabowski. Saves: Ben Blum 9.
Cherokee: Cam Hoelzel, Jack Owings, Sean Cole, Aidan Cosgrove. Saves: Ryan Doyle 7, Andrew Jones 4.
Seneca 10, Cherry Hill East 9, OT: Junior John Borkowiski scored with two minutes left in overtime as visiting Seneca (1-0) opened the season with an overtime win over Cherry Hill East (0-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 21.
Jacob Handy and Noah Locantore had helpers on the winning tally.
Seneca 10, Cherry Hill East 9, OT
Seneca – 3-1-2-3-1 - 10
Cherry Hill East – 1-4-1-3-0-0 - 9
Seneca: Noah Locantore 3, Ben Peters 3, Jeff Weightman 2, Jacob Handy, John Borkowiski. Saves: Zach Klym 23.
Cherry Hill East: Nathaniel Winters 4, Gavin Poulshock 2, Rei O’Brien, Gavin O’Connor, Sean Murphy. Saves: Ryan Landis 6.
Cherokee 11, Washington Township 5: Cam Hoelzel scored four goals and Billy Westerby added a hat trick as Cherokee (1-1) beat visiting Washington Township (1-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Cherokee 11, Washington Township 5
Wash. Twp. – 3-0-0-2-5
Cherokee – 2-4-2-3-11
Washington Township: Blake Basich, Jadin Adams, Alex Birmingham, Alex Kunicki, Richie Hughes; Saves: William Dennery 9.
Cherokee: Cam Hoelzel 4, Billy Westerby 3, Miguel Lontok 2, Sean Cole, Aidan Cosgrove; Saves: Ryan Doyle 7.
Lenape 9, Shawnee 4: Senior Sean Kennedy had two goals and two assists as Lenape (2-0) defeated visiting Shawnee (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Ryan Popolo had two goals for the Renegades.
Lenape 9, Shawnee 4
Shawnee – 1-1-0-2-4
Lenape – 2-2-3-2-9
Shawnee: Ryan Popolo 2, David Minder, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 9.
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 2, Riley Spitznas 2, Luke Cole 2, Sean Shelko 2, David Grabowski; Saves: Ben Blum 8.
Seneca 7, West Deptford 6: Senior Jacob Henry netted a hat trick as Seneca (2-0) edged visiting West Deptford (1-1) in a nonleague game April 23.
Seneca 7, West Deptford 6
W. Deptford – 1-0-2-3 - 6
Seneca – 1-2-2-2 - 7
West Deptford: Kasey Todd 2, Dawson Tilghman 2, Jordyn Roane, Ian Cori; Saves: Dom Stengel 10.
Seneca: Jacob Haney 3, Noah Locantore, Jake Valenzano, John Borkowski, Jeff Weightman; Saves: Zach Klym 12.
St. Augustine Prep 13, Lenape 5: Matt Vanaman, Ryan Demato and Billy Hughes each had hat tricks as St. Augustine Prep (2-0) defeated visiting Lenape (2-1) in a nonleague game April 24.
Seniors Luke Cole and Brady Long tallied two goals apiece for the Indians.
St. Augustine Prep 13, Lenape 5
Lenape – 0-1-1-3 - 5
St. Aug. – 2-3-2-6 - 13
Lenape: Luke Cole 2, Brady Long 2, Sean Shelko; Saves: Ben Blum 15.
St. Augustine Prep: Matt Vanaman 3, Ryan Demato 3, Billy Hughes 3, Genarro Petrongolo, Jackson Tinari, Brendan Roth, Noah Plenn; Saves: Aidan Peters 14, Carson Quinn 2.
Haddonfield 9, Shawnee 7: Senior Tommy Batson and junior Morgan Finley tallied four goals apiece as Haddonfield (3-0) defeated visiting Shawnee (0-2) in a nonleague game April 24.
Sophomore Ethan Krauss had four goals for the Renegades.
Haddonfield 9, Shawnee 7
Shawnee – 2-3-0-2 - 7
Haddonfield – 3-2-2-2 - 9
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 4, David Minder 2, Ryan Popolo; Saves: Jimmy Potter 10.
Haddonfield: Tommy Batson 4, Morgan Finley 4, Sullivan Norton; Saves: Wyatt Ay 0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lenape 18, Cherry Hill West 15: Junior Gianna Monaco (6 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Emma Bunting (4, 4) led the way as Lenape (1-0) opened the season with a victory over visiting Cherry Hill West (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 20.
Lenape 18, Cherry Hill West 15
Cherry Hill West – 8-7 - 15
Lenape – 9-9 - 18
Cherry Hill West: Jenna Casole 7, Sophia Graffeo 5, Carolyn Kirk 2, Sophia Levine.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 6, Emma Bunning 4, Allison Halfpenny 3, Lily Bunting 3, Kylie McNamara 2. Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 8.
Kingsway 17, Seneca 13: Senior Devon Webb scored six goals for Seneca (0-1) in a season-opening loss to visiting Kingsway (1-0) in a nonleague game April 20.
Freshman Kate Matthiessen added a hat trick and two assists for the Golden Eagles.
Kingsway 17, Seneca 13
Kingsway – 6-11 - 17
Seneca – 9-4 - 13
Kingsway: Hailey Phalines 7, Meghan Bennett 4, Ally Phalines 3, Gracie Brower 2, Kyleigh Price; Saves: Kaitlin Price 26.
Seneca: Devon Webb 6, Kate Matthiessen 3, Olivia Quagliero 2, Kayla Brooks 2; Saves: Alexis Latterie 10.
Shawnee 19, Camden Catholic 9: Senior Julie Cassidy led the way with nine goals as Shawnee (1-0) opened the season with a decisive win over visiting Camden Catholic (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 20.
Shawnee 19, Camden Catholic 9
Camden Catholic – 4-5 - 9
Shawnee – 9-10 - 19
Camden Catholic: Devin Rybacki 4, Brynn Levins 3, Riley Dundee 2.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 9, Mady Cattani 3, Jamie Carvin 2, Leah Luling 2, Abby Reine, Kate Adams, Chloe Dunleavy. Saves: Carley Vernon 2, Sophia Bartasius.
Cherokee 16, Cherry Hill East 1: Sophomore Delaney Jackson led the way with six goals as visiting Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a lopsided win over Cherry Hill East (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Cherokee 16, Cherry Hill East 1
Cherokee – 16-0 - 16
Cherry Hill East – 0-1 - 1
Cherokee: Delaney Jackson 6, Sam Esher 4, Alex Kulinski 3, Aly Mascolo, Kimora Williams, Chelsea Evans. Saves: Natalie Roesch 2.
Cherry Hill East: Paige Watson.
Lenape 24, Eastern 10: Junior Giana Monaco scored nine goals, including the 200th of her career, as visiting Lenape (2-0) routed Eastern (1-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Lenape 24, Eastern 10
Lenape – 13-11 - 24
Eastern – 7-3 - 10
Lenape: Giana Monaco 9, Emma Bunting 6, Allison Halfpenny 3, Lily Bunting 3, Kareena Gohel, Kylie McNamara, Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 2.
Eastern: Jane Trauger 4, Anne Traczyk 3, Kelsey Barratt 2, Jules Lee; Saves: Susan Miller 9.
Seneca 15, Camden Catholic 13: Senior Devon Webb and freshman Kate Matthiessen tallied five goals apiece as visiting Seneca (1-1) got by Camden Catholic (0-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 22.
Seneca 15, Camden Catholic 13
Seneca – 6-9 - 15
Camden Catholic – 4-9 - 13
Seneca: Devon Webb 5, Kate Matthiessen 5, Kayla Brooks 3, Isabella Fedeli, Kylee Shontz; Saves: Alexis Latterie 11.
Camden Catholic: Devin Rybacki 7, Brynn Levins 4, Olivia Eilbacher, Riley Dundee; Saves: Kayla Cornaglia 9.
Cherokee 19, Mainland 5: Senior Alex Kulinski and junior Chelsea Evans netted four goals apiece to lead Cherokee (2-0) in a lopsided win over visiting Mainland (1-2) in a nonleague game April 23.
Cherokee 19, Mainland 5
Mainland – 4-1 - 5
Cherokee – 10-9 – 19
Mainland: Casey Murray 2, Julianna Medina, Eva Blanco, Charlotte Walcoff.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 4, Chelsea Evans 4, Sam Esher 3, Aly Mascolo 3, Janelle Deveney 2, Delaney Jackson 2, Jayna Weinberg; Saves: Natalie Roesch 3.
Shawnee 9, Rancocas Valley 8, OT: Senior Julie Cassidy scored six goals – including the game-winner with 34 seconds left in overtime on an assist from Abby Rennie - as Shawnee (2-0) downed visiting Rancocas Valley (1-2) in a nonleague game April 24.
Shawnee 9, Rancocas Valley 8, OT
Rancocas Valley – 4-4-0 - 8
Shawnee – 2-6-1 - 9
Rancocas Valley: Emalie Clothier 3, Sydney Sventy 2, Mekelsey Montgomery 2, Elaina Corson.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 6, Jamie Carvin 2, Mady Cattani; Saves: Carley Vernon 13.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Seneca 0: Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a shutout of host Seneca (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 19.
Cherokee 5, Seneca 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Landon Wall 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Ben Yaroch 6-1, 6-2; Alexander Brown (C) def. Vince Abate 6-4, 7-5.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-2, 6-2; Samuel Snyder, Edward Yang (C) def. Jarret Holland, Zachary Willingham 6-1, 6-0.
Lenape 4, Bishop Eustace 1: Lenape (1-0) defeated host Bishop Eustace (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 19.
Lenape 4, Bishop Eustace 1
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Joe Deiter 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Joe Semon 6-2, 6-0; Declan Burke (BE) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)
DOUBLES: Andrew Melohis, Robbie Christ (L) def. Jack Closkey, Nick Ward 1-6, 6-0, 6-4; Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba (L) def. Alec Babiak, Charles Yu 6-2, 6-3.
Cherry Hill East 5, Shawnee 0: Cherry Hill East (1-0) defeated host Shawnee (0-1) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 19.
Cherry Hill East 5, Shawnee 0
SINGLES: Brett Schuster (CHE) def. Joshua Dubler 6-1, 6-0; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Anshul Shetty 6-0, 6-2; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Ryan Cahill 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini 6-3, 6-3; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Michael Haussman 6-0, 6-1.
Shawnee 5, Paul VI 0: Shawnee (1-1) blanked visiting Paul VI (1-1) for its first win of the season in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 22.
Shawnee 5, Paul VI 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Gioacchino Castorio 6-1, 6-1; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Alexander Watts 6-4, 6-1; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Evan Marino 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) won 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) won 6-1, 6-0.
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 1: Cherokee (1-1) fell to visiting Cherry Hill East (3-0) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 23.
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Brett Schuster 6-1, 6-2; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Vijay Ramu 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Alexander Brown 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang 6-0, 6-2; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Salvatore Basile, Maxwell Ryan 6-1, 6-1.
Lenape 3, Northern Burlington 2: Lenape (2-0) edged host Northern Burlington (1-1) in a nonleague match April 23.
Lenape 3, Northern Burlington 2
SINGLES: Kunaal Jaganathan (NB) def. Milan Karajovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Risi Natarajan 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Ankith Keshireddy (NB) def. Preston Chu, 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis (L) def. Sucheth Seethalla, Arnav Thareja 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba (L) def. Aidth Tummala, Rayan Mysore 6-4, 6-2.
Bishop Eustace 3, Seneca 2: Bishop Eustace (1-1) defeated host Seneca (0-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 23.
Shawnee 5, Winslow Township 0: Shawnee (2-1) shut out visiting Winslow Township (0-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 23.
Shawnee 5, Winslow Township 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Eric Gibson 6-1, 6-2; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Keegan Leach 6-1, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Luis Veuz 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Max Onyeyema, Victor Nyamai 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Cherokee 167, Washington Township 190: Junior Lee Gerber carded a three-over-par 39 as visiting Cherokee (4-0) defeated Washington Township (3-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 19 at the Wedgewood Country Club.
Cherokee 167, Washington Township 190
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 39, Seth Midora 42, Brendan Davis 43, Brendan Biddle 43, Jacob Newman 50.
Washington Township: Tom Digiulio 43, Justin Forman 44, Brendan Fulginiti 51, Matt Kratchwell 52, Noah Laliberte 53, Ian Piotrowski 54.
Shawnee 164, Eastern 181: Junior Jack Ross shot a one-over-par 37 as visiting Shawnee (3-1) defeated Eastern (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 19 at the Valleybrook Country Club.
Shawnee 164, Eastern 181
Shawnee: Jack Ross 37, Reece Raley 41, Nick Dittmar 43, Patrick Frake 43, Andrew Parris 43, Matt Fish 44.
Eastern: Kartik Vijayapuri 43, Jordan Stein 46, Jake Marini 46, Julian Batt 46, Grant Zielinski 46, Ayden Rinaldi 47.
Seneca 195, Bishop Eustace 211: Senior Danny Doyle (45) was the low man for visiting Seneca (3-1) in a win over Bishop Eustace (2-4) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 20 at the Pennsauken Country Club.
Seneca 195, Bishop Eustace 211
Seneca: Danny Doyle 45, Nico Albano 49, Grant Sevening 49, Tom Scafidi 52.
Bishop Eustace: Aiden Devine 43, Jack Orr 48, Matt Silvi 59, Riley Milone 61.
Shawnee 161, Cherry Hill West 201: Junior Jack Ross shot a one-over-par 37 as Shawnee (4-1) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West (0-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 21 at the Medford Lakes Country Club.
Shawnee 161, Cherry Hill West 201
Cherry Hill West: Jack McCandless 49, Will Milligan 51, Adian Fallon 52, Cooper Cardea 55.
Shawnee: Jack Ross 37, Matthew Adler 41, Nick Dittmar 42, Reece Raley 42.
Cherokee 165, Eastern 173: Junior Lee Gerber carded a three-over-par 38 as Cherokee (5-0) defeated visiting Eastern (1-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 22 at the Indian Spring Country Club.
Cherokee 165, Eastern 173
Eastern: Jordan Stein 41, Grant Zielinski 42, Kartik Vijayapuri 45, Jake Marini 46.
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 38, Brendan Davis 39, Brendan Biddle 43, Danny Shaughnessy 45.
Lenape 205, Paul VI 207: Sophomore Jack Schwarz’s 44 was the low score as visiting Lenape (2-1) edged Paul VI (2-5) by two strokes in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 22 at the Woodcrest Country Club.
Lenape 205, Paul VI 207
Lenape: Jack Schwarz 44, Adam Hurlburt 49, Ryan Brennen 51, Andrew Dove 61, Connor Mullen 61, Alex Freedman 65.
Paul VI: Chris Chicano 46, Jack Stiles 49, Sam Morris 55, Tim Fitzgerald 57, Patrick McCool 66.
Shawnee 177, Seneca 201: Junior Jack Ryan shot a 41 to lead Shawnee (5-1) to a win over visiting Seneca (3-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 23 at the Medford Lakes Country Club.
Senior Nico Albano (44) was the low man for the Golden Eagles.
Shawnee 177, Seneca 201
Seneca: Nico Albano 44, Jack Cylc 51, Connor Stanewick 52, Tom Scafidi 54.
Shawnee: Jack Ross 41, Nate Russo 45, Nick Ryan 45, Matthew Alder 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Cumberland 228, Seneca 245: Senior Bailey Olszewski’s 52 was the low score as Cumberland (1-3) defeated visiting Seneca (0-1) in a nonleague match April 19 at the Running Deer Country Club.
Cumberland 228, Seneca 245
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 58, Mackenzie Gownley 60, Arianna Haresign 61, Olivia Petruska 66, Olivia Cooper 66, Amelia Lennox 69.
Cumberland: Bailey Olszewski 52, Makenzie Pierce 55, Aashee Patel 60, Emily Bruce 61.
Shawnee 214, Eastern 256: Junior Margaret Bowman’s 49 was the day’s low score as visiting Shawnee (3-1) defeated Eastern (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 19 at the Valleybrook Country Club.
Shawnee 214, Eastern 256
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 49, Camryn Roth 53, Rachel Koengetter 56, Brielle Gilbert 56, Holley Thomas 62, Hannah Roth 62.
Eastern: Haley Chonofsky 59, Samantha Levy 64, Brianna Dutterer 65, Evangelia Tonelli 68, Isabella Giampetro 72, Gabriella Haughey 72.
Lenape 185, Shawnee 201: Freshman Angelina Tolentino carded a three-under-par 32 as visiting Lenape (4-0) defeated Shawnee (3-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 21 at the Medford Lakes Country Club.
Junior Margaret Bowman’s 48 was the low score for the Renegades.
Lenape 185, Shawnee 201
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 32, Emily Farbaniec 49, Alexandra Kahn 51, Jordan Broiles 53, Kathryn Skidmore 56, Ryann Foley 60.
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 48, Rachel Koengetter 49, Holley Thomas 53, Samantha Tepes 55, Brielle Gilbert 56.
Cherokee 209, Eastern 253: Junior Alyna Denisi led the way with a 45 as visiting Cherokee (1-1) defeated Eastern (0-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 22 at the Valleybrook Country Club.
Cherokee 209, Eastern 253
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 45, Lauren Cotton 51, Alexa Gollnick 56, Annika Shukdinas 57, Savannah Kucker 63, Rebecca Dulmage 71.
Eastern: Hannah Escritor 50, Haley Chonofsky 60, Zoey Baumholtz 70, Brianna Dutterer 73, Samantha Levy 78, Evangelia Tonelli 80.
Moorestown 191, Cherry Hill East 221, Seneca 238: Moorestown (5-0) and Cherry Hill East (2-0) defeated host Seneca (0-3) in a tri-match April 22 at the Little Mill Country Club.
Shawnee 212, Kingsway 218: Freshman Holley Thomas’ 51 was the low score for visiting Shawnee (4-2) in a six-stroke win over Kingsway (3-1) in a nonleague match April 22 at the RiverWinds Golf Club.
Shawnee 212, Kingsway 218
Shawnee: Holley Thomas 51, Margaret Bowman 52, Samantha Tepes 54, Camryn Roth 55.
Kingsway: Ashton Sirko 51, Arya Patel 54, Ava Volpe 55, Molly Fitzpatrick 58.
Cherokee 216, Kingsway 249: Junior Alyna Denisi carded a 49 as Cherokee (2-1) defeated visiting Kingsway (3-2) in a nonleague match April 23 at The Links Golf Club.
Cherokee 216, Kingsway 249
Kingsway: Ayra Patel 59, Ashton Sirko 61, Molly Fitzpatrick 61, Francesca Solari 68, Ava Volpe 69, Anabelle McGowan 71.
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 49, Lauren Cotton 53, Alexa Gollnick 56, Annika Shukdinas 58, Daniella Duenas 77, Riley Eckert 81.
BOYS TRACK
Cherokee 79, Eastern 56: Cherokee (1-0) defeated visiting Eastern (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 22.
Cherokee 79, Eastern 56
100: 1-Justin Moore (E) 11.0. 2-Chimaobim Opara (C) 11.2. 3-Kamauri Weaver (E) 11.3. 200: 1-Tavon Corbett-Collier (E) 23.5. 2- Chimaobim Opara (C) 23.7. 3-Justin Moore (E) 24.0. 400: 1-Kevin Hess (C) 53.5. 2-Antonio Campbell (C) 54.5. 3-Lucas Hatch (C) 54.6. 800: 1-Nicholas Kuenkel (C) 2:14.1. 2-Thomas Bromley (C) 2:14.5. 3-Owen Karsch (E) 2:16.0. 1600: 1-Brett Shea (C) 5:03.6. 2-Patrick Ditmars (C) 5:04.8. 3-Andrew Shinkle (E) 5:09.5. 3200: 1-Benjamin Hackney (C) 11:17.5. 2-Bradley Popler (C) 11:17.9. 3-A. Free (C) 11:19.0. 110 HH: 1-Aaron Brooks (E) 16.4. 2-Tavon Corbett-Collier (E) 16.6. 3-Angelo Kyrtatas (C) 17.1. 400 IH: 1-Christopher Brandreth (C) 1:02.2. 2-Wilson Leung (C) 1:06.9. 3-Ahmaad Battle (E) 1:07.3. 4-by-400: Eastern. Long Jump: 1-Tavion C. (E) 21-1 ¾. 2-Miles Crosby (E) 18-3. 3-Aaron Brooks (E) 19-7 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Aaron Brooks (E) 39-6 ¾. 2-Zachary Palfy (C) 36-9 ¼. 3- Christopher Brandreth (C) 26-1. High Jump: 1-Aaron Brooks (E) 5-0. 2-Myles Crosby (E) 5-0. No third place. Pole Vault: 1- Zachary Palfy (C) 11-6. No second or third places. Shot Put: 1-Daniel Mondile (C) 37-4 ¼. 2-Adam Lopez (C) 35-4 ¼. 3-Kamauri Weaver (E) 34-4. Discus: 1-Daniel Mondile (C) 99-11. 2-Steve Mondile (C) 81-0. 3-Adam Lopez (C) 46-11. Javelin: 1-Greg Stagliano (E) 160-10. 2-Adian King (C) 109-5. 3-Steve Mondile (C) 88-11.
GIRLS TRACK
Cherokee 76.66, Eastern 62.33: Cherokee (1-0) beat visiting Eastern (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 22.
Cherokee 76.66, Eastern 62.33
100: 1-Jailya Ash (E) 11.9. 2-Katie Zubrzycki (C) 13.2. 3-Maddie Van Harren (C) 5:36.5. 200: 1-Jailya Ash (E) 25.3. 2-Alexa Ronning (C) 28.1. 3-Eva Sprewell (E) 28.2. 400: 1-Meghan Carroll (C) 1:03.8. 2-Makenzie James (E) 1:06.8. 3-Maddie Van Harren (C) 1:07.8. 800: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 2:32.4. 2-Erin Jackson (C) 2:32.4. 3-Sierra Feeney (E) 2:39.4. 1600: 1-Nikki Clifford (C) 5:25.5. 2-Regan Bewley (E) 5:32.5. 3-Sophia Staiger (E) 5:36.5. 3200: 1-Nikki Clifford (C) 12:17.5. 2-Sophia Staiger (E) 12:24.2. 3-Sophia Gambescia (E) 13:18.3. 100 HH: 1- Jailya Ash (E) 14.0. 2-Alison Cooke (C) 17.9. 3-Jean Pasquarello (C) 20.6. 400 IH: 1-Alison Cooke (C) 1:18.9. 2-Kylie Dawson (E) 1:22.0. No third place. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Cherokee (Niglio, Cooke, Kugler, Carroll) 4:30.6. Long Jump: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 13-5 ½. 2-Maddie Van Harren (C) 13-5 ½. 3-Amanda Butler (C) 17-7 ½ . Triple Jump: 1-Makenzie James (E) 29-3. 2-Amanda Butler (C) 27-5 ¼. 3-Delaney Hauber (E) 26-11. High Jump: 1-Eva Sprewell (E) 4-10. 2-Alexa Ronning (C) 4-2. 3-(tie) Nicole Moore (C) and Jocelyn Kugler (E) 4-2. Pole Vault: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 8-6. 2-Erin Jackson (C) 6-0. 3-Isabella Kadar (C) 6-0. Shot Put: 1-Zoe Goldberg (E) 24-10 ½. 2-Savana Dodd (E) 24-4 ½. 3-Angel Baliton (C) 23-11 ¼ . Discus: Zoe Goldberg (E) 63-10. 2-Savana Dodd (E) 61-11. 3-Jasmeen Duque (C) 55-0. Javelin: 1-Angel Baliton (C) 75-2. 2-Aniyah Smith (E) 68-4. 3-Jasmeen Duque (C) 55-4.
WRESTLING
Seneca 70, Pennsauken 6: Seneca (7-1) dominated visiting Pennsauken (5-4) in a nonleague match April 19.
Nonleague
April 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 70, Pennsauken 6
126: Evan Conza (S) p. Andrew Jamieson 1:11. 132: Jackson Borton (S) tf. Nasser Gregory 16-0 (3:59). 138: Zach Borton (S) p. Nouman Farhat 3:10. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) tf. Liam O’Neill 19-4 (3:47). 152: Kory Seidle (S) p. Phillips Pho 3:05. 160: Andrew Knorr (S) p. Aaron Le 3:42. 170: Max Borton (S) p. Youssef Rafeh 3:54. 182: Chris Weaver (P) p. Logan Chestnut 4:24. 195: Will Decker (S) d. Carlo Azcona 3-2. 220: Joe Hartman (S) won by forfeit. 285: Jordan Drayton (S) p. Darius Forman :54. 106: Jackson Bauer (S) won by forfeit. 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) d. Angel Bien 6-4 (OT). 120: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Ray Pacheco :40.
Cherokee 66, Winslow Township 16: Cherokee (11-2) routed visiting Winslow Township (1-8) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 20.
Olympic Conference
April 20, Marlton
Cherokee 66, Winslow Township 16
106: Lucas Lapinski (C) won by forfeit. 113: Mark Gallo (C) won by forfeit. 120: Michael Sperrazza (C) won by forfeit. 126: Brady Bimmer (C) won by forfeit. 132: Nick Aramando (C) won by forfeit. 138: Thomas Lapinski (C) won by forfeit. 145: Jovani Figueroa (C) p. Isreal Miller 3:22. 152: Michael Garbarino (C) p. Xavier Garcia-Findley :32. 160: Zachary Stevens (C) won by forfeit. 170: Andrew Edelson (C) p. Eric Gibson 2:57. 182: Yasir Williams (WT) md. Brandon Boria 10-0. 195: Shaun Kirkley (WT) p. Jake Baker 3:34. 220: Joshua Free (C) won by forfeit. 285: Axel Martinez (WT) p. Andrew Geisenheimer :26.
Seneca 55, Highland 9: Seneca (8-1) downed visiting Highland (6-7) in a nonleague match April 20.
Nonleague
April 20, Tabernacle
Seneca 55, Highland 9
160: Andrew Knorr (S) d. Shawn Chando 10-7. 170: Max Borton (S) won by forfeit. 182: Logan Chestnut (S) d. Ethan Hicken 8-4. 195: Will Decker (S) d. Bryce Fournier 7-1. 220: Joe Hartman (S) won by forfeit. 285: Jordan Drayton (S) won by forfeit. 106: Garrett Prendergast (H) p. Jackson Bauer :38. 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) p. Isaiah Garcia 2:38. 120: Kyle Pickard (S) md. Matt Tuttle 13-0. 126: Michael Simonelli (H) d. Evan Conza 9-4. 132: Jackson Borton (S) won by forfeit. 138: Zach Borton (S) d. Michael Williams 4-3. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) d. Emidio Mariani 9-8. 152: Kory Seidle (S) p. Craig Johnson 1:52.
Seneca 64, Cinnaminson 12: Seneca (9-1) pinned visiting Cinnaminson (5-2) just its second loss of the season in a nonleague match April 22.
Nonleague
April 22, Tabernacle
Seneca 64, Cinnaminson 12
152: Kory Seidle (S) p. David Norman :56. 160: Andrew Knorr (S) md. Sean Tippin 13-0. 170: Max Borton (S) p. Christopher White 1:24. 182: Isaiah Ruiz (C) d. Logan Chestnut 5-4. 195: Will Decker (S) won by forfeit. 220: Tom Besser (S) won by forfeit. 285: Joe Hartman (S) p. Luke Smith 2:27. 106: Mitchell Dalesio (CINN) over Jackson Bauer (SENE) (Dec 8-2) 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) won by forfeit. 120: Kyle Pickard (S) won by forfeit. 126: Nick Schuler (C) p. Evan Conza 1:46. 132: Jackson Borton (S) p. Patrick Ghegan 1:16. 138: Zach Borton (S) p. Jarrett Edwards 1:18. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) p. Brian Portley 1:36.
Seneca 46, Rancocas Valley 24: Seneca (10-1) defeated visiting Rancocas Valley (10-5) for its 10th win of the season in a nonleague match April 23.
Nonleague
April 23, Tabernacle
Seneca 46, Rancocas Valley 24
106: Jackson Bauer (S) p. Hunter Mullarkey 5:10. 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) d. Anthony LaSala 3-2. 120: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Yasin Carter 1:47. 126: Evan Conza (S) p. Francesco Notte 1:03. 132: Giuseppe Notte (RV) p. Jackson Borton 4:38. 138: Austin Craft (RV) p. Zach Borton 1:41. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) d. Jayden Gonzalez 7-4. 152: Kory Seidle (S) d. Jase Deiter 4-0. 160: Andrew Knorr (S) md. Renaldo King 9-1. 170: Max Borton (S) p. Christofer Peterson 4:49. 182: Connor Bauman (RV) p. Logan Chestnut :54. 195: Will Decker (S) d. Ta’Kai Knox 3-0. 220: Joe Hartman (S) p. Ryan Grimshaw 4:42. 285: Hunter Matthews (RV) p. Jordan Drayton 2:51.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Southern Regional 2, Cherokee 1: No. 2 seed Southern Regional (17-1) prevailed in three hard-fought sets against top-seeded Cherokee (11-3) in the NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship April 19.
The Rams avenged their only loss of the season with the win over the Chiefs.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship
April 19, Marlton
Southern Regional 2, Cherokee 1
Set Scores: 24-26, 26-24, 25-20.
Southern Regional: Erin Alegre 1 dig, 3 service points, 1 ace; Emma Gildea 6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 7 service points; Rachel Pharo 24 kills, 14 digs, 5 service points; Stephanie Soares 10 digs, 41 assists, 5 service points; Corinne Hughes 2 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Madison Gellis 16 digs, 1 assist; Hailea Krause 12 kills, 1 dig; Adrianna Conforti 15 digs, 2 assists, 4 service points; Regina Ingling 9 digs, 4 service points; Brianna Otto 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist.
Cherokee: Brooke O’Prandy 5 kills, 1 dig; Michaela Ryan 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Taylor Bartrum 13 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 2 aces; Gabrielle Waldman 12 kills, 10 digs; Becca Carr 8 digs, 1 ace; Justine Harvey 14 digs, 2 aces; Katie Montenero 1 kill, 5 digs, 30 assists; Krista Blassman 2 kills, 3 blocks.
Shawnee 2, Toms River South 0: Senior Mackenzie Michaels had a team-high 25 assists, while junior Mia Moscicki (16 kills), seniors Lyndsey Jones (19 digs) and Madeline Thornton (10 kills), provided support as No. 1 seed Shawnee (12-1) outlasted visiting No. 2 Toms River South (11-5) to capture the NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship April 19.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship
April 19, Medford
Shawnee 2, Toms River South 0
Set Scores: 25-22, 31-29.
Toms River South: Kelle Anwander 7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 1 ace; Jordyn Motyka 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist; Melany Gallo 11 digs, 1 ace; Lili Cornell 2 kills, 2 digs; Amber Gallo 3 kills, 7 digs; Erin Maguire 4 kills, 1 dig, 16 assists, 1 ace; Alexa McEwan 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces.
Shawnee: Quinn Feudtner 5 digs, 2 aces; Mackenzie Michaels 25 assists; Mia Moscicki 16 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Lyndsey Jones 19 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces; Megan Heine 3 blocks, 2 aces; Madeline Thornton 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Catherine McGlynn 2 kills, 3 blocks.
Lenape 2, Cherry Hill West 0: Anna Blackburn (1 kill, 4 digs, 14 assists, 1 ace) led the way as Lenape (9-7) blanked visiting Cherry Hill West (1-6) in an Olympic Conference match April 19.
Olympic Conference
April 19, Medford
Lenape 2, Cherry Hill West 0
Set Scores: 25-7, 25-15.
Cherry Hill West: Not available.
Lenape: Maya Burgos 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 assist; Navleen Kharoudh 7 kills; Ava Rankin 4 kills, 1 ace; Michaela Shellem 5 digs; Sydney Yao 5 digs, 8 assists, 3 aces; Claire Ostaszewski 3 digs, 1 ace; Devin Roskoph 8 kills; Anna Blackburn 1 kill, 4 digs, 14 assists, 1 ace; Anyae Kinder 3 kills, 1 block; Bria Morgan 1 kill.
Seneca 2, Cedar Creek 0: Junior Hannah Obiedzinski and senior Madeleine Pirages combined for seven aces as Seneca (6-6) shut out visiting Cedar Creek (10-4) in a nonleague match April 19.
Nonleague
April 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 2, Cedar Creek 0
Set Scores: 25-17, 25-10.
Cedar Creek: Kylie Ackerman 6 digs, 1 service point; Tiernan James 2 service points, 1 ace; Ella Crawford 5 digs, 1 service point; Amanda Purdy 3 kills, 6 digs, 2 service points; Kileen McNeill 5 kills, 1 block; Sarah Goodrich 1 kill, 6 digs, 5 assists, 4 service points, 1 ace; Gianna Cox 1 dig, 1 service point; Arianna Negron 1 dig.
Seneca: Madeleine Pirages 1 kill, 13 assists, 5 service points, 3 aces; Hannah Mehigan 2 digs, 1 assist; Kirsten Hill 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists, 9 service points, 1 ace; Rachel Isaksen 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 service points, 1 ace; Wyette Schubert-Brown 12 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 1 service point, 1 ace; Hannah Obiedzinski 2 digs, 1 block, 8 service points, 4 aces; Carly Cafragno 1 block; Avery Tatum 5 assists, 3 service points, 2 aces; Jillian Mulvihill 1 assist.
Seneca 2, Camden 0: Madeleine Pirages, Kirsten Hill and Rachel Isaksen combined for nine aces as visiting Seneca (7-6) defeated Camden (2-3) in an Olympic Conference match April 22.
Olympic Conference
April 22, Camden
Seneca 2, Camden 0
Set Scores: 25-11, 25-10.
Seneca: Madeleine Pirages 7 assists, 9 service points, 3 aces; Kirsten Hill 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 service points, 3 aces; Rachel Isaksen 2 kills, 1 assist, 6 service points, 3 aces; Wyette Schubert-Brown 9 kills; Hannah Obiedzinski 3 kills, 1 block; Carly Cafragno 5 assists, 3 service points, 1 ace; Avery Tatum 2 assists, 4 service points, 2 aces.
Camden: Not available.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Seneca 98.275, Lenape 85.5: Junior Rylee Langdon won five events as Seneca (3-4) defeated visiting Lenape (0-7) in an Olympic Conference meet April 19.
Olympic Conference
April 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 98.275, Lenape 85.5
Vault: 1-Rylee Langdon (S) 9.2. 2-Kelsey Langdon (S) 8.425. 3-(tie) Kimi King (S) and Kaydence Bandomer (L) 8.35; Uneven Bars: 1-R. Langdon 9.15. 2-Tula Pappas (L) 7.5. 3-Morgan White (S) 7.25; Balance Beam: 1-R. Langdon 9.15. 2-K. Langdon 7.5. 3-(tie) White and Bloomer 7.4; Floor Exercise: 1-R. Langdon 9.1. 2-(tie) K. Langdon and Bloomer 8.55. 4-Pappas 8.2; All-Around: 1-R. Langdon 36.6. 2-Bloomer 31.35. 3-White 30.9.
Washington Township 107.45, Shawnee 107.0: Senior Felicia Poblete won four events for Shawnee (4-3) in a narrow loss at Washington Township (5-2) in an Olympic Conference meet April 19.
Olympic Conference
April 19, Washington Township
Washington Township 107.45, Shawnee 107.0
Vault: 1-Felicia Poblete (S) 9.55. 2-Isabella Nelli (WT) 9.5. 3-Avarie Berndlmaier (WT) 8.75; Uneven Bars: 1-(tie) Poblete and Nelli 9.6. 3-Diana DeMarco (S) 8.5; Balance Beam: 1-Nelli 9.8. 2-Poblete 9.7. 3-Olivia Crabtree (WT) 9.1; Floor Exercise: 1-Poblete 9.7. 2-Nelli 9.65. 3-DeMarco 9.6; All-Around: 1-(tie) Poblete and Nelli 36.55. 3-DeMarco 35.6.
Cherokee 100.4, Lenape 82.525: Sophomore Hannah Aledwan won three events to lead visiting Cherokee (6-1) to a win over Lenape (0-8) in an Olympic Conference meet April 21.
Olympic Conference
April 21, Medford
Cherokee 100.4, Lenape 82.525
Vault: 1-Kaitlyn Cosper (C) 8.9. 2-Jillian Strauss (C) 8.5. 3-Hannah Aledwan (C) 8.425; Uneven Bars: 1-Aledwan 8.55. 2-Cosper 8.475. 3-Strauss 7.825; Balance Beam: 1- Aledwan 8.8. 2-Cosper 8.5. 3-Bridget Willson (C) 8.025; Floor Exercise: 1-Strauss 8.25. 2-Aledwan 8.175. 3-Tula Pappas (L) 8.075; All-Around: 1-Aledwan 33.95. 2-Strauss 31.875. 3-Pappas 30.5.
Washington Township 105.1, Seneca 98.725: Junior Rylee Langdon won two events for visiting Seneca (3-5) in a loss to Washington Township (6-2) in an Olympic Conference meet April 22.
Olympic Conference
April 22, Washington Township
Washington Township 105.1, Seneca 98.725
Vault: 1-Rylee Langdon (S) 9.15. 2-Gabby Vetere (WT) 9.0. 3-Angelina Stanfa (WT) 8.85; Uneven Bars: 1-Langdon 9.0. 2-Stanfa 8.6. 3-Olivia Crabtree (WT) 7.8; Balance Beam: 1-Stanfa 9.6. 2-Avarie Berndlmaier (WT) 8.65. 3-Langdon 8.525; Floor Exercise: 1-Stanfa 9.65. 2-Crabtree 9.2. 3-Langdon 9.0; All-Around: 1-Stanfa 36.7. 2-Langdon 35.675. 3-Delaney Insinga (S) 32.6.
Shawnee 104.15, Cherokee 104.05: Senior Felicia Poblete won every event as visiting Shawnee (5-3) nipped Cherokee (6-2) by a tenth of a point in an Olympic Conference meet April 23.
Olympic Conference
April 23, Marlton
Shawnee 104.15, Cherokee 104.05
Vault: 1-Felicia Poblete (S) 9.3. 2-Kaitlyn Cosper (C) 9.25. 3-Jillian Strauss (C) 8.5; Uneven Bars: 1-Poblete 9.0. 2-Hannah Aledwan (C) 8.7. 3-Diana DeMarco (S) 8.4; Balance Beam: 1-Poblete 9.5. 2-Cosper 9.3. 3-DeMarco 9.2; Floor Exercise: 1- Poblete 9.45. 2-(tie) Cosper and Strauss 9.0.; All-Around: 1-Poblete 37.25. 2-Cosper 35.75. 3-Aledwan 34.75.