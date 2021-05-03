BASEBALL
Cherokee 22, Camden Catholic 0, 5 inn.: Dom Patrizi (2-for-2, 3 runs) and Tyler Lender (2-for-3, 2 runs) both homered as visiting Cherokee (4-1) blasted Camden Catholic (0-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Ryan Furman struck out four in three innings for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 22, Camden Catholic 0, 5 inn.
Cherokee – 4(12)0 06 - 22 15 1
Cam. Cath. – 000 00 - 0 5 6
WP: Ryan Furman; LP: Shane O’Donnell; 2B: C-Nick Burg, Jason Schooley, Evan Brown; HR: C-Dom Patrizi, Tyler Lender.
Lenape 18, Seneca 4, 5 inn.: Nick Garagozzo and Ron Knaust both homered and combined to knock in 11 runs as visiting Lenape (3-2) pounded Seneca (1-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Andrew Shank and Kyle Mulville combined to strike out eight for the Indians.
Lenape 18, Seneca 4, 5 inn.
Lenape – 409 50 - 18 16 1
Seneca – 101 02 - 4 10 0
WP: Andrew Shank; LP: Will Carlin; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo, Ben Hamilton, Ron Knaust; S-Joey Steff, George Thorp; HR: L-Garagozzo, Knaust.
Bishop Eustace 4, Shawnee 2: Bishop Eustace (4-0) defeated visiting Shawnee (1-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Drew Uccello homered for the Renegades.
Bishop Eustace 4, Shawnee 2
Shawnee – 000 000 0 - 2 4 0
Bishop Eust. – 000 000 0 - 4 2 0
WP: Matt Augustin; LP: Nick Tamburro; HR: S-Drew Uccello.
Cherokee 5, Lenape 1: Blake Morgan (2-for-3, RBI, run) struck out six and allowed just two hits and four walks in five innings as Cherokee (5-1) defeated visiting Lenape (3-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Lenape’s Chase Topolski recorded nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Cherokee 5, Lenape 1
Lenape – 100 000 0 - 1 2 1
Cherokee – 300 020 X - 5 8 1
WP: Blake Morgan; LP: Chase Topolski; 2B: C-Evan Brown.
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 0, 5 inn.: Sophomore Brayden Davis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Seneca (2-3) routed visiting Camden Catholic (0-6) in a five-inning Olympic Conference National Division game April 28.
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 0, 5 inn.
Cam. Cath. – 000 00 - 0 6 1
Seneca – 423 01 - 10 12 1
WP: Dan Collins; LP: Ron Kopcho; 2B: S-Colin Smith, Mike Orth; 3B: S-Joey Steff; HR: Chase Ruppel.
Shawnee 7, Cherry Hill East 3: Junior Ethan Bowan allowed three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings to lead Shawnee (2-3) past visiting Cherry Hill East (0-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Shawnee 7, Cherry Hill East 3
C.H. East – 000 000 0 - 3 4 0
Shawnee – 005 020 0 - 7 7 0
WP: Ethan Bowan; LP: Lin Asari.
Cherokee 6, Washington Township 4: Chris Bonafiglia belted a two-run homer and Shane Sax allowed just two hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five innings as visiting Cherokee (6-1) defeated Washington Township (2-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 29.
Cherokee 6, Washington Township 4
Cherokee – 020 020 2 - 6 6 0
Wash. Twp. – 031 000 0 - 4 4 1
WP: Shane Sax; LP: Jim Hallman; 3B: C-Blake Morgan; HR: C-Chris Bonafiglia.
Lenape 14, CCTS-Gloucester 3, 5 inn.: Tyler Davis was 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, three runs and four RBIs as visiting Lenape (4-3) routed CCTS-Gloucester (2-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 29.
Lenape 14, CCTS-Gloucester 3, 5 inn.
Lenape – 248 00 - 14 11 0
CCTS – 000 12 - 3 7 3
WP: Michael Calderon; LP: Kyle Reardon; 2B: L-Ron Knaust 2, Tyler Davis, Quinten Acchione; CCTS-Antonio Nicolo 2, Jake Maahs; 3B: L-Davis 2.
Northern Burlington 7, Seneca 2: Junior Ryan Boyd scattered six hits and walked one with seven strikeouts in five innings as visiting Northern Burlington (6-1) defeated Seneca (2-4) in a nonleague game April 29.
Junior Drew Wyers had two doubles and two runs scored for the Greyhounds.
Northern Burlington 7, Seneca 2
Northern – 002 202 1 - 7 12 2
Seneca – 010 001 0 - 2 6 6
WP: Ryan Boyd; LP: Brayden Davis; 2B: NB-Drew Wyers 2, Andrew Bressler, Matteo Mannino.
Lenape 7, Rancocas Valley 5: Senior Tyler Davis’ two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning as visiting Lenape (5-3) handed Rancocas Valley (5-1) its first loss in a nonleague game under the lights at Walt Nicgorski Field April 30.
Junior Matt Corda hurled a six-inning two hitter with four walks and six strikeouts for the Indians.
Lenape 7, Rancocas Valley 5
Lenape – 060 100 0 - 7 3 2
R.V. – 041 000 0 - 5 2 4
WP: Matt Corda; LP: Tim Hartman; 2B: RV-Vince Blattenberger; HR: L-Tyler Davis.
Seneca 8, Paul VI 6: Sophomore Brayden Davis (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, run) and senior George Thorp (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) both homered as Seneca (3-4) downed visiting Paul VI (3-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 30.
Seneca 8, Paul VI 6
Paul VI – 301 101 0 - 6 7 1
Seneca – 233 000 X - 8 11 6
WP: Chase Ruppel; LP: Elias Philipasion; 2B: PVI-Demetrius Fifis, Declan Williams; S-Chase Ruppel; 3B: ; HR: S-Brayden Davis, George Thorp.
Eastern 1, Shawnee 0: Junior Grant Yezzi hurled a complete-game three-hitter as Eastern (5-0) shut out visiting Shawnee (2-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 30.
Senior Alex Baltz allowed just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the Renegades.
Eastern 1, Shawnee 0
Shawnee – 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Eastern – 000 000 0 - 1 2 0
WP: Grant Yezzi; LP: Alex Baltz.
Lenape 5, Cherry Hill East 3: Senior Kyle Mulville allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings as Lenape (6-3) defeated visiting Cherry Hill East (0-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 1.
Senior Tyler Davis had two hits and scored a run, senior Nick Garagozzo chipped in an RBI double and run scored for the Indians.
Lenape 5, Cherry Hill East 3
C.H. East – 002 001 0 - 3 4 3
Lenape – 012 110 X - 5 8 1
WP: Kyle Mulville; LP: Josh Manders; 2B: CHE-Seba Miller; L-Nick Garagozzo.
Cherokee 5, St. Joseph-Metuchen 0: Senior Jackson Edelman hurled a complete-game shutout, scattering six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks, as Cherokee (7-1) beat St. Joseph-Metuchen in a Thank You Classic game May 2 at Joe Barth Field in Brooklawn.
Junior Jeremy Cheeseman (2-for-3, triple, RBI, 2 runs) highlighted the six-hit offense for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 5, St. Joseph-Metuchen 0
St. Joseph – 000 000 0 - 0 7 2
Cherokee – 200 102 0 - 5 6 0
WP: Jackson Edelman; LP: Sean Duggan; 2B: SJM-Robbie Carvelli 2, C-Zach Weiner; 3B: C-Jeremy Cheeseman.
SOFTBALL
Lenape 11, Paul VI 10: Senior Maddie Corcoran singled home Emma Murphy for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Lenape (2-1) won a slugfest against visiting Paul VI (0-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Freshman Maya Knasiak (3-for-4), who pitched two innings in relief for the win, homered for the second straight game and knocked in four runs for the Indians. Corcoran (4-for-5) also had four RBIs.
Lenape 11, Paul VI 10
Paul VI – 202 123 0 - 10 13 0
Lenape – 104 230 1 - 11 18 2
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Gotts; 2B: PVI-Terrea, McDaniel; L-Knasiak; 3B: ; HR: PVI-Lilly St. Jean; L-Knasiak.
Seneca 18, Cherry Hill East 0, 5 inn.: Senior Emily Spencer and freshman Jordan Dubois combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as visiting Seneca (4-0) routed Cherry Hill East (0-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Spencer helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two double, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored. Alaina Spates was 4-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Spencer has been impressive on the mound thus far this season, not allowing a single run in 24.0 innings with 52 strikeouts, four hits and six walks. The senior has 425 career strikeouts.
Seneca 18, Cherry Hill East 0, 5 inn.
Seneca – (11)30 40 - 18 16 0
C.H. East – 000 00 - 0 1 1
WP: Emily Spencer; 2B: S-Spencer 2, Alaina Spates; 3B: S-Spencer; HR: S-Spates.
Shawnee 11, Camden Catholic 1, 5 inn.: Sophomore Alexandra Pley scattered six hits and walked one with eight strikeouts as Shawnee (3-1) routed visiting Camden Catholic (0-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 26.
Pley (2-for-3, double, RBI, run scored), Nella Sciarra (2-for-3, RBI, run scored) and Ashley Murphy (1-for-3, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored) led the offense for the Renegades.
Shawnee 11, Camden Catholic 1, 5 inn.
Cam. Cath. – 000 10 - 1 6 1
Shawnee – 261 11 - 11 10 1
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: M. Marks; 2B: S-Pley, Lauren Pettit; HR: S-Ashley Murphy.
Lenape 6, Northern Burlington 5: Taylor Bell and Olivia Rosenblatt both homered as Lenape (3-1) edged visiting Northern Burlington (2-3) in a nonleague game April 27.
Emma Murphy singled home Rosenblatt with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the winning run.
Lenape 6, Northern Burlington 5
NBC – 010 220 0 - 5 9 1
Lenape – 001 112 1 - 6 15 3
WP: Ava Leibovitz; LP: Kelci O’Dell; 2B: NB-Taylor Gooden, Abigail Valente, O’Dell; L-Taylor Bell 2; HR: NB-Abigail Todd; L-Bell, Olivia Rosenblatt.
Cherokee 10, Cherry Hill East 0, 6 inn.: Sophomore Sammie Friel hurled a one-hitter with two walks and 15 strikeouts as Cherokee (3-1) blanked visiting Cherry Hill East (0-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Paige O’Brien (2-for-3, RBI, run), Madison Donnelly (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Katie O’Connor (3-for-4, run) had multi-hit games for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 10, Cherry Hill East 0, 6 inn.
C.H. East – 000 000 - 0 1 5
Cherokee – 010 612 - 10 12 0
WP: Sammie Friel; LP: Milana Miller.
Lenape 9, Eastern 0: Freshman Maya Knasiak hurled a complete-game no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts as visiting Lenape (4-1) shut out Eastern (3-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Senior Ava Leibovitz belted a three-run home run to highlight an eight-hit offense for the Indians.
Lenape 9, Eastern 0
Lenape – 500 300 1 - 9 8 0
Eastern – 000 000 0 - 0 0 9
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Claire Suto; HR: L-Ava Leibovitz.
Washington Township 13, Shawnee 8: Junior Kayla Cavanaugh was 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored as Washington Township (4-2) came from behind to defeat visiting Shawnee (3-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Junior Lauren Pettit belted two home runs for the Renegades.
Washington Township 13, Shawnee 8
Shawnee – 400 002 2 - 8 10 0
Wash. Twp. – 030 163 X - 13 22 0
WP: ; LP: ; 2B: WT-Kayla Cavanaugh 3, Olivia Brett, Samantha Bagosy, Alexis Palombi, Laura Wilson; 3B: S-Madison Konopka 2; HR: S-Lauren Pettit 2.
Washington Township 7, Cherokee 4: Angelina Saverase scattered five hits and walked one with six strikeouts as Washington Township (5-2) defeated visiting Cherokee (3-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 29.
Paige Brennan had a two-run single and Sammie Friel recorded four strikeouts for the Chiefs.
Washington Township 7, Cherokee 4
Cherokee – 201 010 0 - 4 8 2
Wash. Twp. – 023 200 X - 7 10 2
WP: Angelina Saverase; LP: Sammie Friel; 2B: C-Kylee Berg; WT-Kayla Cavanaugh.
Lenape 19, CCTS-Gloucester 0, 5 inn.: Ava Leibovitz and Hannah Crowe combined in a no-hitter with four strikeouts as Lenape (5-1) blasted visiting CCTS-Gloucester (1-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 29.
Senior Olivia Rosenblatt was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Indians.
Lenape 19, CCTS-Gloucester 0, 5 inn.
CCTS – 000 00 - 0 0 5
Lenape – 045 (10)X - 19 21 1
WP: Ava Leibovitz; LP: Haley Dursch; 2B: L-Maya Knasiak 2, Emma Murphy 2, Casey Cofsky; 3B: L-Madi Carr.
Seneca 17, Cherry Hill West 3, 6 inn.: Senior Emily Spencer hurled a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Alaina Spates (2-for-4, double, home run, 6 RBIs) led the offense as visiting Seneca (5-0) rolled over Cherry Hill West (3-3) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 30.
Junior Alexandra Miller had four hits and four RBIs as well for the Golden Eagles.
Seneca 17, Cherry Hill West 3, 6 inn.
Seneca – 320 336 - 17 18 0
C.H. West – 201 000 - 3 3 3
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Lily Burke; 2B: S-Megan DuBois 2, Emily Keller, Alaina Spates; HR: S-Spates, Delaney Insinga; CHW-Camryn Kitchin.
Shawnee 13, Eastern 3: Sophomore Alexandra Pley went the distance, striking out eight, and junior Nella Sciarra (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) led the offense as Shawnee (4-2) pounded visiting Eastern (3-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 30.
Senior Bryele Anthony (2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI, 3 runs) contributed to the Renegades’ 13-hit offense as well.
Shawnee 13, Eastern 3
Eastern – 003 000 0 - 3 6 3
Shawnee – 240 106 X - 13 13 2
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Amanda Ober; 2B: S-Bryele Anthony 2, Anna Katherine Prestridge; HR: S-Ashley Murphy.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ocean City 12, Cherokee 9: Senior Brady Rauner netted a hat trick as Ocean City (4-0) came from behind to defeat visiting Cherokee (1-2) in a nonleague game April 26.
Senior Tommy Kelly had a hat trick for the Chiefs.
Ocean City 12, Cherokee 9
Cherokee – 5-0-3-1 - 9
Ocean City – 0-3-7-2 - 12
Cherokee: Tommy Kelly 3, Cam Hoelzel 2, Billy Westerby 2, Miguel Lontok 2; Saves: Ryan Doyle 11.
Ocean City: Brady Rauner 3, Pat Grimley 2, Jack Davis 2, Nick Volpe 2, Jack Schneider 2, Chris Calabro; Saves: Ryan Kroeger 2, Gavin Jackson 2.
Williamstown 10, Seneca 9: Senior Jeff Weightman had a hat trick and senior Ben Peters chipped in two goals and three assists for Seneca (2-1) in a narrow loss to visiting Williamstown (4-0) in a nonleague game April 27.
Williamstown 10, Seneca 9
Williamstown – 3-2-5-0 - 10
Seneca – 1-3-2-3 - 9
Williamstown: Not available.
Seneca: Jeff Weightman 3, Jacob Handy 2, Ben Peters 2, Noah Locantore, Finn Lawyer; Saves: Zach Klym 14.
Christian Brothers Academy 15, Shawnee 5: Senior Michael DeRosa scored four goals as visiting Christian Brothers Academy (3-1) rolled to a decisive win over Shawnee (0-3) in a nonleague game April 27.
Sophomore Ethan Krauss had two goals and an assist for the Renegades.
Christian Brothers Academy 15, Shawnee 5
CBA – 8-2-3-2 - 15
Shawnee – 0-1-3-1 - 5
Christian Brothers Academy: Michael DeRosa 4, Ryan Howard 2, Sean Tennyson 2, Ged Clark 2, Aidan Quinn, Jared Lucich, Hayden Kelly; Saves: Noah D’Andrea 6.
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 2, Tyler Korchak, Matt Welsey, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 8.
Haddonfield 11, Cherokee 4: Junior Finley Morgan and senior Sullivan Norton combined to score seven goals as Haddonfield (5-0) downed visiting Cherokee (1-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Haddonfield 11, Cherokee 4
Cherokee – 1-1-0-2 - 4
Haddonfield – 2-4-4-1 - 11
Cherokee: Cam Hoelzel, Aidan Cosgrove, Tommy Kelly, Miguel Lontok; Saves: Ryan Doyle 6.
Haddonfield: Finley Morgan 4, Sullivan Norton 3, Nolan Tully 2, John McDonnell, Tommy Batson.
Paul VI 10, Seneca 6: Three players had hat tricks to lead Paul VI (2-2) past visiting Seneca (2-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division game April 28.
Seniors Jacob Handy and Ben Peters had two goals apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Paul VI 10, Seneca 6
Seneca – 3-1-1-1 - 6
Paul VI – 2-2-6-0 - 10
Seneca: Jacob Handy 2, Ben Peters 2, Noah Locantore, Jeff Weightman; Saves: Zach Klym 15.
Paul VI: Ryan Stiefel 3, Brad Maslowski 3, Garin Stiefel 3, Luke Brocious; Saves: Brandon Pascale 22.
Shawnee 12, Washington Township 4: Nate Sears netted a hat trick as visiting Shawnee (1-3) beat Washington Township (3-2) for its first win of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 28.
Shawnee 12, Washington Township 4
Shawnee – 4-0-3-5 - 12
Wash. Twp. – 0-1-1-2 - 4
Shawnee: Nate Sears 3, Ethan Krauss 2, Shane Colon 2, David Minder 2, Tyler Korchak, Tom Rebstock, Ryan Popolo; Saves: Jimmy Potter 8.
Washington Township: Alex Kunicki 2, Alex Birmingham 2; Saves: William Dennery 12.
Lenape 19, West Deptford 2: Junior Sean Shelko scored five goals and had an assist to lead Lenape (3-1) in a rout of visiting West Deptford (2-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 29.
Lenape 19, West Deptford 2
W. Dept. – 1-1-0-0 - 2
Lenape – 7-5-4-3 - 19
West Deptford: Keith Wehman, Jordyn Roane; Saves: Dom Stengel 16.
Lenape: Sean Shelko 5, Sean Kennedy 2, Riley Spitznas 2, David Grabowski 2, Luke Cole 2, Aidan Bregman 2, Nick Williams, Liam Humphries, Zack Lippincott, Brady Long; Saves: Ben Blum 8, Vince Cao 6.
Lenape 19, Rancocas Valley 1: Senior Sean Kennedy, junior Sean Shelko and sophomore Luke Birney each had hat tricks as Lenape (4-1) blasted visiting Rancocas Valley (3-3) in a nonleague game April 30.
Lenape 19, Rancocas Valley 1
R.V. – 0-0-0-1 - 1
Lenape – 7-4-4-4 - 19
Rancocas Valley: David Myers.
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 3, Sean Shelko 3, Luke Birney 3, Nick Williams 2, Luke Cole 2, Riley Spitznas, Mike Conover, Brady Long, Nolan Sampson; Saves: Ben Blum 7, Vince Cao 2.
Seneca 4, Clearview 3: Freshman Noah Locantore scored two goals, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, as Seneca (3-2) handed visiting Clearview (3-1) its first loss in a nonleague game May 1.
Seneca 4, Clearview 3
Clearview – 0-1-2-0 - 3
Seneca – 1-0-2-1 - 4
Clearview: Not available.
Seneca: Noah Locantore 2, Jacob Handy, Jake Valenzano; Saves: Zach Klym 16, Chase Mikuliski 0.
Shawnee 5, Moorestown 4: Sophomore Ethan Krauss and junior Matt Welsey combined for four goals and three assists as Shawnee (2-3) edged visiting winless Moorestown (0-6) in a nonleague game May 1.
Welsey’s second goal in the third quarter was the eventual game-winner.
Shawnee 5, Moorestown 4
Moorestown – 0-1-1-2 - 4
Shawnee – 2-2-1-0 - 5
Moorestown: Ben Polich, Nick Cataline, Danny Winkler; Saves: T.J. Mindnich 6.
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 2 (2 assists), Matt Welsey 2 (1 assist), Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee 17, Bishop Eustace 1: Senior Alex Kulinski led the way with five goals as visiting Cherokee (3-0) routed Bishop Eustace (1-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 27.
Junior Aly Mascolo and sophomore Delaney Jackson added hat tricks for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 17, Bishop Eustace 1
Cherokee – 14-3 - 17
Bish. Eust. – 0-1 - 1
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5, Aly Mascolo 3, Delaney Jackson 3, Chelsea Evans 2, Sam Esher, Janelle Deveney, Jamie Goldberg, Kimora Williams; Saves: Natalie Roesch 1.
Bishop Eustace: Lauren Kueny.
Lenape 18, Seneca 10: Junior Gianna Monaco scored eight goals and dished out three assists as visiting Lenape (3-0) defeated Seneca (1-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 27.
Senior Isabella Fedeli had four goals for the Golden Eagles.
Lenape 18, Seneca 10
Lenape – 8-10 - 18
Seneca – 5-5 - 10
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 8, Emma Bunting 3, Lily Bunting 3, Kylie McNamara 2, Allison Halfpenny, Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 7.
Seneca: Isabel Fedeli 4, Devon Webb 2, Kayla Brooks 2, Kylee Shontz, Kate Matthiessen; Saves: Alexis Latterie 8.
Shawnee 18, Paul VI 4: Senior Catherine McGlynn scored three goals and had one assist as visiting (3-0) blasted Paul VI (0-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game April 27.
Shawnee 18, Paul VI 4
Shawnee – 11-7 - 18
Paul VI – 2-2 - 4
Shawnee: Catherine McGlynn 3, Julie Cassidy 2, Jamie Carvin 2, Leah Luling 2, Mady Cattani 2, Maeci Moore, Abby Rennie, Bria Williams, Kate Adams, Abby Richards, Chloe Deveney, Elle Trzaskawsa; Saves: Carley Vernon 1, Sophia Bartasius 5.
Paul VI: Ave Martin 2.
Cherokee 13, Shawnee 6: Senior Alex Kulinski led the way with four goals as visiting Cherokee (4-0) handed host Shawnee (3-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 29.
Senior Julie Cassidy had four goals and an assist for the Renegades.
Cherokee 13, Shawnee 6
Cherokee – 8-5 - 13
Shawnee – 0-6 - 6
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 4, Chelsea Evans 3, Aly Mascolo 2, Delaney Jackson 2, Sam Esher, Janelle Deveney; Saves: Natalie Roesch 6.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 4, Leah Luling, Abby Richards; Saves: Carley Vernon 6, Sophia Bartasius 4.
Lenape 17, Cherry Hill East 1: Junior Gianna Monaco and sophomores Emma and Lily Bunting scored four goals apiece as Lenape (4-0) routed visiting Cherry Hill East (0-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 29.
Lenape 17, Cherry Hill East 1
C.H. East – 1-0 - 1
Lenape – 14-3 - 17
Cherry Hill East: Lauren Ballay.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 4, Emma Bunting 4, Lily Bunting 4, Kareena Gohel 2, Brooke Halfpenny, Allison Halfpenny, Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 0.
Cherokee 13, West Deptford 6: Senior Alex Kulinski scored four goals, giving her a team-leading 20 on the season, as visiting Cherokee (5-0) handed West Deptford (4-1) its first loss in a nonleague game April 30.
Cherokee 13, West Deptford 6
Cherokee – 7-6 - 13
W. Dept. – 4-2 - 6
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 4, Aly Mascolo 3, Sam Esher 2, Janelle Deveney 2, Delaney Jackson 2; Saves: Natalie Roesch 5.
West Deptford: Gabbie Battle 2, Antonia Gismondi 2, Kassidy Yarusso, Krista Yarusso; Saves: Isabella Gismondi 6.
Lenape 21, Clearview 11: Junior Gianna Monaca scored 11 goals as Lenape (5-0) rolled to a decisive victory over visiting Clearview (3-3) in a nonleague game April 30.
Lenape 21, Clearview 11
Clearview – 8-3 - 11
Lenape – 13-8 - 21
Clearview: Hailey Russo 3, Meghan Decker 2, Margaret Wisniewski 2, Ashley Noto, Ryan Remaly, Mary Moraca, Mia Martorano.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 11, Allison Halfpenny 4, Emma Bunting 2, Lina Neilson 2, Kareena Gohel, Lily Bunting; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 14.
Seneca 16, Holy Cross Prep Academy 4: Senior Devon Webb scored six goals – giving her a team-leading 19 on the season – and had two assists as visiting Seneca (2-2) routed Holy Cross Prep Academy (1-4) in a nonleague game May 1.
Seneca 16, Holy Cross Prep Academy 4
Seneca – 13-3 - 16
Holy Cross – 3-1 -4
Seneca: Devon Webb 6, Isabella Fedeli 2, Kayla Brooks 2, Kate Matthiessen 2, Jorja Cooper, Madeline Epps, Grace Mileszko, Ava Spruill; Saves: Alexis Latterie 7.
Holy Cross Prep Academy: Olivia Kueny 2, Bobbi Warner, Meghan Graham; Saves: Gianna Pinto 11.
Moorestown 11, Shawnee 3: Senior Margaret Lawler led the way with a hat trick as Moorestown (5-0) remained undefeated with a win over visiting Shawnee (3-2) in a nonleague game May 1.
Senior Julie Cassidy notched her team-leading 22nd goal of the season for the Renegades.
Moorestown 11, Shawnee 3
Shawnee – 3-0 - 3
Moorestown – 5-6 - 11
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy, Leah Luling, Mady Cattani; Saves: Carley Vernon 6.
Moorestown: Margaret Lawler 3, Emma Dengler 2, Katie Buck 2, Caroline Button 2, Dylan Silar, Grace Lynch; Saves: Hayley Kowalczyk 8.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Paul VI 0: Cherokee (2-1) dominated visiting Paul VI (1-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 26.
Cherokee 5, Paul VI 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Gioacchino Castorio 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Alexander Watts 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Luca Dumitrescu 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Erin Lin (C) def. Anthony Carpinella, Kenneth Larsen 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) won by forfeit.
Lenape 3, Shawnee 2: Lenape (3-0) swept the singles’ matches to defeat visiting Shawnee (2-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 26.
Lenape 3, Shawnee 2
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Joshua Dubler 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Anshul Shetty 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Nicholas Frasetto 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Kevin Caldini, Evan Hoover (S) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-3, 7-5.
Seneca 5, Washington Township 0: Seneca (1-2) defeated host Washington Township (0-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 26.
Seneca 5, Washington Township 0
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Aidan Zukovsky 6-0, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Bert Newton 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) def. Nicholas Sima 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini (S) def. Spencer Barnoski, Angelo Durnan 6-4, 6-2; Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland (S) def. Khang Nguyen, Brian Moy 6-4, 6-0.
Cherokee 3, Lenape 2: Samuel Snyder and Edward Lang prevailed at second doubles as visiting Cherokee (3-1) handed Lenape (3-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 27.
Cherokee 3, Lenape 2
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Milan Karajovic 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Vijay Ramu 6-4, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Alexander Brown 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-4, 6-3; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Northern Burlington 4, Seneca 1: Northern Burlington (3-1) defeated host Seneca (1-3) in a nonleague match April 27.
Northern Burlington 4, Seneca 1
SINGLES: Kunaal Jaganathan (NB) def. Landon Wall 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-7); Ben Yaroch (S) def. Rishi Natarajan 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (10-3); Ankith Keshireddy (NB) def. Vince Abate 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Sucheth Seethalla, Arnav Thareja (NB) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-2, 6-4; Rayan Mysore, Adith Tummala (NB) def. Jarret Holland and Jackson Bauer 6-0, 6-1.
Shawnee 4, Bishop Eustace 1: Shawnee (3-2) defeated visiting Bishop Eustace (0-3) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 27.
Shawnee 4, Bishop Eustace 1
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Joe Deiter 6-3, 6-1; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Joe Semon 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Declan Burke (BE) def. Nicholas Frasetto 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover and Kevin Caldini (S) def. Nick Ward, Jack Closkey 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Cahill and Lucas Strong (S) def. Alec Babiak, Charles Yu 6-1, 6-0.
Cherokee 5, Washington Township 0: Cherokee (4-1) blanked host Washington Township (0-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 28.
Cherokee 5, Washington Township 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Aidan Zukovsky 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Bert Newton 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Nicholas Sima 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Spencer Barnoski, Niko Durnan 6-1, 6-1; Salvatore Basile, Ethan Shapiro (C) def. Nick Bachich, Angelo Durnan 6-1, 6-3.
Eastern 3, Lenape 2: A victory at second doubles helped Eastern (4-0) escape with a narrow win over host Lenape (3-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 28.
Eastern 3, Lenape 2
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Mike Glowacki 6-2, 6-2; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Sohum Sapra 6-1, 6-2; Dhruv Sureka (E) def. Preston Chu 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
DOUBLES: Chase Lenhart, Jonah Schoeffler (E) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-4, 6-3; Greg Finberg, Joseph Loverdi (E) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
Seneca 4, Paul VI 1: Seneca (2-3) downed visiting Paul VI (2-3) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 28.
Seneca 4, Paul VI 1
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Gioacchino Castorio 6-1, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Alexander Watts 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) def. Luca Dumitrescu 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Evan Marino, Anthony Carpinella (PVI) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland (S) def. Shane Rutkowski, Kenneth Larsen 6-0, 6-2.
Shawnee 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Shawnee (4-2) only lost one game in a dominant win over visiting Cherry Hill West (0-2) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 27.
Shawnee 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Gavin Murray 6-0, 6-0; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Jack Young 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Gabriel Silverstein, Michael Haussman (S) def. Evan Aubry, Bryan Martin 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) won by forfeit.
Seneca 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Seneca (3-3) got back to the .500 mark with a dominant shutout of host Cherry Hill West (0-3) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 29.
Seneca 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Gabe Faust 6-0, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Gavin Murray 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini (S) def. Jack Young, Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-0; Jarret Holland, Jackson Bauer (S) def. Evan Aubry, Bryan Martin 6-0, 6-0.
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1: Cherry Hill East (5-0) remained undefeated with a win over visiting Lenape (3-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 30.
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Brett Schuster 6-3, 2-6; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-0, 6-1; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Preston Chu 6-1.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Andrew Melohis, Robbie Christ 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-1, 6-0.
Seneca 5, Winslow Township 0: Seneca (4-3) dominated host Winslow Township (0-5) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 30.
Seneca 5, Winslow Township 0
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Eric Gibson 6-0, 6-1; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Keegan Leach 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) def. Luis Veluz 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini (S) def. Max Onyeyemla, Victor Nyamai 6-1, 6-1; Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland (S) won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
Shawnee 5, Paul VI 0: Shawnee (5-2) swept visiting Paul VI () in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 30.
Shawnee 5, Paul VI 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Alexander Watts 6-1, 6-0; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Luca Dumitrescu 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Anthony Carpinella 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Shane Rutkowski, Kenneth Larsen 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0
BOYS GOLF
Shawnee 165, Cherokee 172: Junior Jack Ross fired an even-par 36 as Shawnee (6-1) handed visiting Cherokee (5-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 27 at the Medford Lakes Country Club.
Junior Lee Gerber was the low man for the Chiefs with a 41.
Shawnee 165, Cherokee 172
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 41, Brendan Biddle 42, Brendan Davis 43, Seth Midora 46.
Shawnee: Jack Ross 36, Nick Dittmar 42, Matt Fish 42, Reece Raley 45.
Washington Township 186, Lenape 188: Washington Township (6-3) edged host Lenape (2-2) by two strokes in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 27 at the Ramblewood Country Club.
Junior Brendan Fulginiti’s 43 was the lone round on the day for the Minutemen, while sophomore Andrew Dove had a 44 to lead the Indians.
Washington Township 186, Lenape 188
Washington Township: Brendan Fulginiti 43, Justin Forman 44, Tom Digiulio 48, Matt Kratchwell 51.
Lenape: Andrew Dove 44, Adam Hurlburt 48, Ryan Brennen 48, Jack Schwarz 48.
Camden Catholic 197, Seneca 198: Camden Catholic (4-2) prevailed by just one stroke in a victory over Seneca (3-3) in an Olympic Conference National Division match April 28 at the Little Mill Country Club.
Camden Catholic’s Chance Blanchard and Seneca’s Nico Albano had the day’s lowest round at 46.
Camden Catholic 197, Seneca 198
Camden Catholic: Chance Blanchard 46, Colin Merriman 49, Matt Marino 49, Aiden Riley 53, Justin Seo 54, Aidan Hart 59.
Seneca: Nico Albano 46, Tom Scafidi 47, Danny Doyle 50, Connor Stanewick 55, Jack Cylc 57, Matt Melillo 62.
Shawnee 158, Washington Township 190: Junior Jack Ross fired a one-under-par 35 as visiting Shawnee (7-1) defeated Washington Township (6-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 28 at the Wedgewood Country Club.
Shawnee 158, Washington Township 190
Shawnee: Jack Ross 35, Andrew Parris 40, Reece Raley 41, Nick Dittmar 42, Jake Hastings 42, Matt Fish 46.
Washington Township: Brendan Fulginiti 44, Tom Digiulio 46, Noah Laliberte 48, Justin Forman 52, Gavin Attanasi 55, Jake Minnick 59.
Cherokee 166, Cherry Hill East 184: Junior Lee Gerber’s three-over-par 38 propelled Cherokee (6-1) to a win over visiting Cherry Hill East (3-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 29 at the Indian Spring Country Club.
Cherokee 166, Cherry Hill East 184
Cherry Hill East: Adam Blumenthal 42, Brian Cotter 46, Kwanchi Loo 46, Alec Herring 50.
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 38, Brendan Biddle 41, Brendan Davis 43, Luke Banks 44.
Lenape 171, Eastern 188: Sophomore Jack Schwarz carded a four-over-par 40 as Lenape (3-2) defeated visiting Eastern (2-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division match April 29 at the Ramblewood Country Club.
Lenape 171, Eastern 188
Eastern: Kartik Vijayapuri 46, Grant Zielinski 46, Jordan Stein 48, Jake Marini 48.
Lenape: Jack Schwarz 40, Adam Hurlburt 43, Connor Mullen 43, Andrew Dove 45.
Shawnee 163, Haddonfield 169: Junior Jack Ross led the way with a one-under-par 35 as Shawnee (8-1) handed Haddonfield (8-1) its first loss of the season in a nonleague match April 29 at the Tavistock Country Club.
Shawnee 163, Haddonfield 169
Shawnee: Jack Ross 45, Matt Fish 40, Nick Dittmar 43, Reece Raley 45, Jake Hastings 45.
Haddonfield: Chad Rexon 38, Sean Walker 41, Glenn Foley 42, Tommy Mooney 48.
Rancocas Valley 171, Cherokee 172: Rancocas Valley (12-0) prevailed by just one stroke in a victory over host Cherokee (6-2) in a nonleague match April 30 at the Indian Spring Country Club.
Sophomore Matt Normand had a two-over-par 37 to lead the Red Devils, while senior Brendan Davis came in with the same score as the low man for the Chiefs.
Rancocas Valley 171, Cherokee 172
Rancocas Valley: Matt Normand 37, Nathan Bove 40, Tanner Cole 44, Matt Bove 50.
Cherokee: Brendan Davis 37, Brendan Biddle 45, Danny Shaughnessy 45, Seth Midora 45.
Lenape 188, Bishop Eustace 204: Sophomore Jack Schwarz led the way with a 46 as Lenape (4-2) defeated visiting Bishop Eustace (2-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match April 30 at the Ramblewood Country Club.
Lenape 188, Bishop Eustace 204
Bishop Eustace: Jack Orr 43, Aiden Devine 47, Riley Milone 52, Aiden Marshall 62.
Lenape: Jack Schwarz 46, Adam Hurlburt 47, Andrew Dove 47, Ryan Brennen 48.
GIRLS GOLF
Shawnee 216, Cherokee 220: Shawnee (4-2) prevailed by just four strokes over host Cherokee (2-2) in an Olympic Conference match April 27 at The Links Golf Club.
Junior Camryn Roth led the Renegades with a 52, one behind Cherokee junior Alyna Denisi (51), who had the day’s lowest round.
Shawnee: Camryn Roth 52, Holley Thomas 53, Samantha Tepes 54, Rachel Koengetter 57, Margaret Bowman 59, Hannah Roth 59.
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 51, Alexa Gollnick 54, Lauren Cotton 55, Annika Shukdinas 60, Savannah Kucker 61, Riley McGory 64.
Williamstown 231, Seneca 245: Williamstown (4-2) defeated host Seneca (0-4) in a nonleague match April 27 at the Little Mill Country Club.
Williamstown 231, Seneca 245
Williamstown: Not available.
Seneca: Olivia Cooper 60, Olivia Petruska 60, Arianna Haresign 63, Mackenzie Gownley 63, Amy Lennox 64, Sophia Cooper 66.
Cherry Hill East 227, Cherokee 232: Freshman Ajuni Oberoi led the way with a 42 as Cherry Hill East (4-1) defeated visiting Cherokee (2-3) in an Olympic Conference match April 28 at the Woodcrest Country Club.
Senior Lauren Cotton carded a team-low 54 for the Chiefs.
Cherry Hill East 227, Cherokee 232
Cherokee: Lauren Cotton 54, Alyna Denisi 55, Alexa Gollnick 58, Savannah Kucker 65, Daniella Duenas 67, Annika Shukdinas 67.
Cherry Hill East: Ajuni Oberoi 42, Grace Laird 55, Lindsey Eattock 63, Avery Chayapruks 67, Katherine Bristow 67, Jennifer Eattock 71.
Lenape 184, Eastern 228: Freshman Angelina Tolentino’s even-par 36 led visiting Lenape (5-0) to a victory over Eastern (0-6) in an Olympic Conference match April 29 at the Valleybrook Country Club.
Lenape 184, Eastern 228
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 36, Emily Farbaniec 46, Ryann Foley 48, Alexandra Kahn 54, Jordan Broiles 61, Jillian Schwarz 63.
Eastern: Hannah Escritor 51, Samantha Lee 57, Samantha Levy 65, Brianna Dutterer 70, Evangelia Tonelli 78.
Shawnee 180, Williamstown 196: Junior Margaret Bowman carded a three-over-par 38 as visiting Shawnee (5-2) defeated Williamstown (4-3) in a nonleague match April 29 at the Scotland Run Golf Club.
Shawnee 180, Williamstown 196
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 38, Samantha Tepes 47, Rachel Koengetter 47, Camryn Roth 47, Holley Thomas 52, Brielle Gilbert 62.
Williamstown: Rileigh Leighton 40, Ellianna Raab 50, Alyssa Campanella 51, Juliana Parisano 55, Gianna Scott 55, Giulianna Camiscioli 67.
Williamstown 225, Cherokee 232: Junior Rileigh Leighton’s 43 was the low round of the day as visiting Williamstown (5-3) defeated Cherokee (2-4) by seven strokes in a nonleague match April 30 at The Links Golf Club.
Junior Alyna Denisi had a 50 for the Chiefs, who suffered their third straight loss.
Williamstown 225, Cherokee 232
Williamstown: Rileigh Leighton 43, Alyssa Campanella 58, Gianna Scott 59, Ellianna Raab 65, Juliana Parisano 67, Daphne Young 83.
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 50, Lauren Cotton 58, Daniella Duenas 61, Alexa Gollnick 63, Savannah Kucker 64, Annika Shukdinas 66.
Shawnee 218, Seneca 238: Freshman Holley Thomas had the day’s low round of 53 as Shawnee (6-2) defeated visiting Seneca (0-5) in an Olympic Conference match April 30 at the Medford Lakes Country Club.
Shawnee 218, Seneca 238
Seneca: Mackenzie Gownley 54, Olivia Petruska 58, Sophia Cooper 62, Anna Haresign 65, Amelia Lennox 66.
Shawnee: Holley Thomas 53, Brielle Gilbert 55, Camryn Roth 57, Margaret Bowman 57, Rachel Koengetter 57, Samantha Tepes 62.
BOYS TRACK
Cherry Hill East 87, Lenape 44: Cherry Hill East (1-0) defeated host Lenape (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 26.
Cherry Hill East 87, Lenape 44
100: 1-Kaminsky (CHE) 11.3. 2-Ken Komastu (CHE) 12.1. 3-Caleb Unterlack (CHE) 12.2. 200: 1-Jordan Grossman (CHE) 23.4. 2-Kaminsky (CHE) 24.1. 3-Kayden Witherspoon (L) 25.2. 400: 1-Justin Penny (L) 51.9. 2-Peter Tepper (CHE) 53.1. 3-A.J. Micale (L) 53.7. 800: 1-John Reilly (L) 2:05.7. 2-Aidan Groff (CHE) 2:10.9. 3-A.J. Fraley (L) 2:12.1. 1600: 1-Jake Buniva (L) 4:37.0. 2-Rodriguez (CHE) 4:37.3. 3-Michael McCurdy (CHE) 4:54.3. 3200: 1-Justin Whitney (CHE) 10:34.2. 2-Dylan Hagan (CHE) 10:41.7. 3-Colin Hermack (L) 10:43.0. 110 HH: 1-Dillon Page (CHE) 16.0. 2-Phillip Trieu (CHE) 16.1. 3-Olujoba Akeh (CHE) 16.5. 400 IH: 1-Jordan Grossman (CHE) 59.3. 2-Dillon Page (CHE) 1:04.0. 3-Olujoba Akeh (CHE) 1:05.7. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Cherry Hill East 3:46.7. 2-Lenape 3:48.9. Long Jump: 1-Tre Allen (L) 16-11 ½. 2-Moustapha Fall (CHE) 16-8 ½. 3-Yuneseong Ji (L) 16-1. Triple Jump: 1-Moustapha Fall (CHE) 36-8 ¼ . 2-Tre Allen (L) 34-8 ¼. 3-Alexander Young (CHE) 30-3. High Jump: 1-Dillon Page (CHE) 6-0. 2-Alan Zheng (CHE) 5-8. 3-Phillip Trieu (CHE) 5-6. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 47-9. 2-Amir Lindor (CHE) 39-6. 3-Scott McErlane (CHE) 34-2. Discus: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 143-8. 2-Rohan Arige (CHE) 105-6. 3-Angelo Gola (L) 88-3. Javelin: 1-Matt Montanez (L) 133-2. 2-Robert Fleisher (CHE) 119-6. 3-Benjamin Apell (CHE) 117-6.
Winslow Township 86, Seneca 53: Brandon Greene won four events as Winslow Township defeated visiting Seneca (0-1) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 28.
Winslow Township 86, Seneca 53
100: 1-Christian Munford (WT) 11.1. 2-Kenroy Mills (WT) 11.1. 3-Gavin Donley (S) 11.5. 200: 1-Brandon Greene (WT) 22.8. 2-Christian Munford (WT) 22.9. 3-Gavin Donley (S) 23.7. 400: 1-Junior Fonkam (WT) 56.5. 2-D. Brooks (WT) 56.3. 3-Mark Richardson (S) 1:02.0. 800: 1-McFadden (WT) 2:20.0. 2-Kirk Traenker (S) 2:22.0. 3-Trey Moore (WT) 2:22.0. 1600: 1-Dominic Amilcare (S) 4:56.0. 2-Kenny Stout (S) 5:15.0. 3-Zion Green (WT) 6:00.0. 3200: 1-Zack Childers (S) 11:10.0. 2-Zion Green (WT) n/a. 3-Uchechukwu Ajaegbulemh (WT) n/a. 110 HH: 1-Brandon Greene (WT) 15.5. 2-Josh Swain (S) 16.6. 3-Karson Collins (WT) 16.9. 400 IH: 1-Brandon Greene (WT) 59.1. 2-Josh Swain (S) 1:00.6. 3-Trey Moore (WT) 1:03.0. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Winslow Township time n/a. 2-Seneca (Dominic Amilcare, Gavin Donley, Kenny Stout, Kirk Traenker) 4:03.0. Long Jump: 1-Brandon Greene (WT) 19-11. 2-Owen Eberman (S) 18-9. 3-Kenroy Mills (WT) 18-7. Triple Jump: 1-Kenroy Mills (WT) 40-1. 2-Karson Collins (WT) 39-1. 3-Josh Swain (S) 35-7. High Jump: 1-Karson Collins (WT) 6-0. 2-Owen Eberman (S) 5-8. 3-Kenroy Mills (WT) 5-8. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Ellis (WT) 42-1. 2-Daniel Johnson (WT) 40-6. 3-Omari Chambers (WT) 38-4. Discus: 1-Adam Klenk (S) 109-9. 2-Ellis (WT) 106-4. 3-Daniel Johnson (WT) 102-2. Javelin: 1-Adam Klenk (S) 154-7. 2-Chris Schoemer (S) 142-3. 3-Daniel Johnson (WT) 113-4.
Cherry Hill West 70, Shawnee 61: Makki Thompson won three events as Cherry Hill West defeated visiting Shawnee (0-1) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 26.
Cherry Hill West 70, Shawnee 61
100: 1-Makki Thompson (CHW) 10.9. 2-Brian Baumann (S) 11.4. 3-Isiah Mannah (CHW) 11.7. 200: 1-Makki Thompson (CHW) 22.6. 2-Ryan Connolly (S) 24.0. 3-Tyler Marshall (S) 24.1. 400: 1-Kalil Hughes (CHW) 51.3. 2-Will Neher (S) 53.0. 3-R.J. Birdsall (S) 54.3. 800: 1-John Ruona (S) 2:06.8. 2-Josh Jean Baptiste (CHW) 2:09.1. 3-Alex Campagna (S) 2:09.5. 1600: 1-Eli Mackey (S) 4:53.0. 2-Ryan Kaczur (S) 5:18.2. 3-Elijah Nix (S) 5:24.0. 3200: 1-Ryan Czechowski (S) 11:34.3. 2-Jason Karch (S) 12:49.0. 3-Christian Keleher (S) 13:05.0. 110 HH: 1-Jared Portley (S) 18.3. 2-Nick Wagner (S) 19.3. 3-Jack Carlson (CHW) 19.9. 400 IH: 1-Noah Casa (CHW) 1:05.0. 2-Jared Portley (S) 1:06.0. 3-Nick Wagner (S) 1:06.4. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Shawnee (Brian Baumann, Kevin Cummings, R.J. Birdsall, Will Neher) 3:35.3. Long Jump: 1-Makki Thompson (CHW) 21-6. 2-Josh Jean Baptiste (CHW) 20-5. 3-Kalil Hughes (CHW) 20-1/4. Triple Jump: 1-Jack Carlson (CHW) 37-8 ¼. 2-Dylan Gates (S) 34-1 ½. 3-Greg Boggins (CHW) 31-3 1/2. High Jump: 1-Jack Carlson (CHW) n/a. 2-Greg Boggins (CHW) n/a. 3-Josh Jean Baptiste (CHW) n/a. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Christopher Guerrieri (CHW) 45-2. 2-Jordan Mendoza (CHW) 37-5. 3-Dan Lozano (CHW) 37-2. Discus: 1-Jordan Mendoza (CHW) 118-3. 2-Christopher Guerrieri (CHW) 100-8. 3-Alex Volkerijk (S) 92-2. Javelin: 1-Mason Minnium (S) 134-4. 2-Joran Gonzalez (CHW) 131-6. 3-Christopher Guerrieri (CHW) 119-6.
Shawnee 103, CCTS-Gloucester 18: Shawnee (1-1) won 12 events, highlighted by double-winner Jared Portley, in an easy win over CCTS-Gloucester in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 28 in Cherry Hill.
Shawnee 103, CCTS-Gloucester 18
100: 1-Brian Baumann (S) 11.4. 2-Kevin Cummings (S) 12.0. 3-Ahsan Johnson (CCTS) 12.1. 200: 1-Ryan Connolly (S) 24.0. 2-Tyler Marshall (S) 24.1. 3-Matthew Fitzgerald (S) 25.1. 400: 1-Will Neher (S) 53.0. 2-R.J. Birdsall (S) 54.3. 3-Ahsan Johnson (CCTS) 54.4. 800: 1-Josh Cason (CCTS) 2:05.5. 2-John Ruona (S) 2:06.8. 3-Alex Campagna (S) 2:09.5. 1600: 1-Josh Cason (CCTS) 4:41.0. 2-Eli Mackey (S) 4:53.0. 3-Ryan Kaczur (S) 5:18.2. 3200: 1-Ryan Czechowski (S) 11:34.3. 2-Jason Karch (S) 12:49.0. 3-Christian Keleher (S) 13:05.0. 110 HH: 1-Jared Portley (S) 18.3. 2-Nick Wagner (S) 19.3. No third place. 400 IH: 1-Jared Portley (S) 1:06.0. 2-Nick Wagner (S) 1:06.4. 3-Kwabena Anygei (CCTS) 1:12.0. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Shawnee (Brian Baumann, Kevin Cummings, R.J. Birdsall, Will Neher) 3:35.3. Long Jump: 1-Francisco Lora (CCTS) 19-9. 2-Ryan Connolly (S) 18-6 ¾. 3-Tyler Marshall (S) 16-6 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Dylan Gates (S) 34-1 ½. No second or third places. High Jump: 1-R.J. Birdsall (S) 5-0. No second or third places. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Michael Stoughton (S) 35-1 ½. 2-Alex Volkerijk (S) 32-7. 3-Dan Emerle (S) 32-6. Discus: 1-Alex Volkerijk (S) 92-2. 2-Andrew Cappello (S) 79-4. 3-Angel Garrett (CCTS) 70-8. Javelin: 1-Mason Minnium (S) 134-4, Julian Boesch (S) 114-3. 3-Jake Goodman (S) 109-8.
Cherokee 78, Washington Township 62: Brett Shea and Zachary Palfy were double winners as Cherokee (2-0) defeated visiting Washington Township in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 29.
Cherokee 78, Washington Township 62
100: 1-Tracy Marshall (WT) 11.4. 2-Chimaobim Opara (C) 11.6. 3-Christian Flood (WT) 11.7. 200: 1-Christian Flood (WT) 23.7. 2-Chimaobim Opara (C) 23.8. 3-Tracy Marshall (WT) 23.9. 400: 1-Thomas Bland (C) 52.9. 2-Castro (WT) 53.4. 3-n/a (WT) 53.8. 800: 1-Nico Grilli (C) 2:02.0. 2-Julian Lawson (WT) 2:04.2. 3-Thomas Bromley (C) 2:04.7. 1600: 1-Brett Shea (C) 4:31.3. 2-Nicholas Kuenkel (C) 4:32.2. 3-Chris Colavita (WT) 4:41.0. 3200: 1-Brett Shea (C) 10:06.7. 2-Sean Hice (WT) 10:14.7. 3-Bradley Popler (C) 10:33.3. 110 HH: 1-Kanye Mills (WT) 16.2. 2-Angelo Kyrtatas (C) 16.9. 3-Christopher Brandreth (C) 17.0. 400 IH: 1-Christopher Brandreth (C) 1:03.0. 2-Kanye Mills (WT) 1:04.0. 3-Adam Bedford (WT) 1:04.6. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Cherokee (Hess, Pawlik, Hatch, Bland) 3:37.7. 2-Washington Township (Dressner, Lawson, Castro, Williams) 3:39.5. Long Jump: 1-Gavin Hoskins (WT) 19-1/2. 2-Christian Flood (WT) 18-7 ¾. 3-Chimaobim Opara (C) 17-9. Triple Jump: 1-Zachary Palfy (C) 35-7 ½. 2-Christopher Brandreth (C) 36-2. 3-Christian Flood (WT) 35-7 1/4. High Jump: 1-Gavin Hoskins (WT) 5-10. 2-Antonio Campbell (C) 5-4. 3-Ryan Bender (C) 5-4. Pole Vault: . Shot Put: 1-D.J. Mondile (C) 42-2. 2-Alex Diaz (WT) 39-2 ½. 3-Steve Mondile (C) 35-9. Discus: 1-Alex Diaz (WT) 121-4. 2-Chris Widing (WT) 84-2. 3-Steve Mondile (C) 80-9. Javelin: 1-Dan Boria (C) 122-8. 2-Aidan King (C) 110-9. 3-Shrinanth Patel (WT) 94-9.
Eastern 83, Lenape 52: Eastern (1-1) defeated visiting Lenape (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 29.
Eastern 83, Lenape 52
100: 1-Tavion Corbett-Collier (E) 11.2 2-Kamauri Weaver (E) 11.2. 3-Myles Cosby (E) 11.5. 200: 1-Tavion Corbett-Collier (E) 23.7. 2-Justin Moore (E) 24.3. 3-Kamauri Weaver (E) 24.5. 400: 1-Justin Penny (L) 52.8. 2-A.J. Micale (L) 53.7. 3-Kevin Kinkade (L) 54.5. 800: 1-John Rielly (L) 2:02.9. 2-Owen Karsch (E) 2:10.4. 3-A.J. Fraley (L) 2:11.5. 1600: 1-Owen Karsch (E) 4:53.0. 2-Andrew Shinkle (E) 4:55.1. 3-Colin Hermack (L) 4:58.0. 3200: 1-Jake Buniva (L) 10:23.8. 2-Ethan Levy (E) 11:16.3. 3-Andrew Shinkle (E) 11:17.8. 110 HH: 1-A.J. Brooks (E) 14.9. 2-Tavion Corbett-Collier (E) 15.9. 3-Ahmaad Battle (E) 18.1. 400 IH: 1-Ahmaad Battle (E) 1:04.5. 2-A.J. Fraley (L) 1:04.7. 3-Kylan Witherspoon (L) 1:07.6. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Lenape (Justin Penny, Kevin Kinkade, Benjamin Rose, A.J. Micale) 3:45.6. Long Jump: 1-Tavion Corbett-Collier (E) 21-1/4. 2-A.J. Brooks (E) 20-3/4. 3-Myles Crosby (E) 18-7 3/4. Triple Jump: 1-A.J. Brooks (E) 39-9 ¾. 2-Aidan Fuchs (L) 31-10. 3-Noah White (L) 27-11. High Jump: 1-A.J. Brooks (E) 5-8. 2-John Rielly (L) 5-6. No third place. Pole Vault: 1-Aidan Epstein (E) 8-0. No second or third places. Shot Put: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 48-7. 2-Gregory Stagliano (E) 36-4. 3-Ryan Wilkinson (E) 35-9. Discus: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 151-8. 2-Gregory Stagliano (E) 115-5. 3-Michael Nasielski (L) 84-3. Javelin: 1-Gregory Stagliano (E) 172-9. 2-Matt Montanez (L) 135-6. 2-Anthony Caccese (L) 101-1.
GIRLS TRACK
Cherry Hill East 68.5, Lenape 56.5: Cherry Hill East (1-0) defeated host Lenape (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 26.
Cherry Hill East 68.5, Lenape 56.5
100: 1-Keira Gibbons (L) 13.3. 2-Grace Fadahunsi (CHE) 14.2. 3-A. Bohem (CHE) 14.3. 200: 1-Zeyonna Davis (CHE) 27.9. 2-Grace Fadahunsi (CHE) 30.1. 3-Jacqueline Swann (L) 30.3. 400: 1-Zeyonna Davis (CHE) 1:07.5. 2-Nadia McGinnis (CHE) 1:09.5. 3-Kacey Thomas (L) 1:11.7. 800: 1-Katherine Pappas (L) 2:29.3. 2-Michelle Barry (CHE) 2:32.5. 3-Elliana Tonghini (CHE) 2:36.8. 1600: 1-MaryKathleen McCurdy (CHE) 5:52.7. 2-Madison McNiff (CHE) 6:06.3. 3-Chloe Diamond (CHE) 6:11.6. 3200: 1-Isabel Slimm (CHE) 13:10.5. 2-Sabrina Rounds (CHE) 13:12.9. No third place. 100 HH: 1-Keira Gibbons (L) 19.6. 2-Anyae Kinder (L) 19.9. 3-Jacqueline Swann (L) 20.3. 400 IH: 1-Katherine Pappas (L) 1:11.5. 2-Hanna Orengo (CHE) 1:14.0. No third place. 4-by-400 Relay: Lenape (Katherine Pappas, Nicole Ficken, Julia Sellers, Kacey Thomas) 4:32.6. Long Jump: 1- Anyae Kinder (L) 14-2 ¾. 2-Nia Covington (L) 12-6 ¼. 3-Ava Torres (CHE) 12-1 ¼. Triple Jump: 1-Anyae Kinder (L) 30-8 ½. No second or third places. High Jump: 1-Anyae Kinder (L) 4-6. 2-Keira Gibbons (L) 4-4. 3-A Bohem (CHE) 4-4. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Paula Sawan (CHE) 26-10. 2-Sara Bellon (CHE) 25-10 ¼. 3-Karina Correa (CHE) 24-2 ½. Discus: 1-Paula Sawan (CHE) 71-0. 2-Victoria Omari (CHE) 64-11. 3-Sara Bellon (CHE) 60-5. Javelin: 1-Kaleigh Christ (L) 86-3. 2-Gia Lamina (CHE) 71-11. 3-Sabriye Yilmaz (CHE) 59-3.
Winslow Township 76, Seneca 63: Winslow Township defeated visiting Seneca (0-1) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 28.
Junior Tess Strittmatter was a double winner for the Golden Eagles.
Winslow Township 76, Seneca 63
100: 1-J. James (WT) 12.0. 2-Briyel Brown (WT) 12.6. 3-Emma Buttocovla (S) 12.8. 200: 1-J. James (WT) 25.5. 2-Janelle Marshall (WT) 25.8. 3-Emma Buttocovla (S) 27.3. 400: 1-Janelle Marshall (WT) 1:01.8. 2-J. James (WT) 1:02.1. 3-Mia Hill (S) 1:03.3. 800: 1-Megan O’Keefe (S) 2:34.9. 2-Victoria Campbell (WT) 2:36.4. 3-Charly Dutton (WT) 2:39.4. 1600: 1-Emma Klouchek (S) 5:57.0. 2-Delaney Hackney (S) 6:03.7. 3-Charly Dutton (WT) 6:04.6. 3200: 1-Gianna Tirico (S) 14:40.2. 2-Maritza Fotiou (S) 14:50. 3-Alex Tortorelli (S) 14:58.4. 100 HH: 1-Shevell Higgs (WT) 14.7. 2-Remington Walter (S) 18.7. 3-Sarai Moore (WT) 19.4. 400 IH: 1-Janelle Marshall (WT) 1:13.8. 2-Olivia Wright (WT) 1:17.7. 3-Sarai Moore (WT) 1:22.0. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Seneca (Emma Buttacovla, Lindsey Hough, Emma Klouchek, Megan O’Keefe) 4:33.0. Long Jump: 1-J. James (WT) 16-7. 2-Olivia Wright (WT) 15-10 ½. 3-Shevell Higgs (WT) 15-9. Triple Jump: 1-Olivia Wright (WT) 36-4. 2-Shevell Higgs (WT) 34-9. 3-J. James (WT) 33-8 1/4. High Jump: 1-Olivia Wright (WT) 4-8. 2-Shevell Higgs (WT) 4-8. 3-J. James (WT) 4-4. Pole Vault: Not contested (nine points forfeited to Seneca). Shot Put: 1-Tess Strittmatter (S) 32-1/4. 2-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 28-9 ½. 3-Imani McClendon (WT) 26-7 1/4. Discus: 1-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 105-11. 2-Tess Strittmatter (S) 95-0. 3-Tyasia Doyle (WT) 63-1. Javelin: 1-Tess Strittmatter (S) 87-6. 2-Imani McClendon (WT) 81-1. 3-Jessica Ponchick. (S) 67-10.
Shawnee 90, Cherry Hill West 26: Mackenzie McCready, Carley Polan and Sally Giunta were double winners as visiting Shawnee (1-0) opened the season with a win over Cherry Hill West in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 28.
Shawnee 90, Cherry Hill West 26
100: 1-Mackenzie McCready (S) 13.1. 2-Sophia Constantinou (S) 13.4. 3-Amy Lynam (S) 13.5. 200: 1-Kayla Overton (CHW) 29.9. 2-Kate Gsell (S) 30.0. 3-Ella Buckley (S) 30.9. 400: 1-Mackenzie McCready (S) 1:02.9. 2-Amy Lynam (S) 1:04.9. 3-J. Rodriguez (CHW) 1:06.6. 800: 1-Charlee Grovatt (S) 2:34.1. 2-Corrine Martello (CHW) 2:35.8. 3-Jillian Anderson (S) 2:37.4. 1600: 1-Kate Ruona (S) 5:32.4. 2-Sydney Kiernan (S) 5:53.5. 3-Katherine Fricke (S) 6:03.6. 3200: 1-Madelyn Valasek (S) 13:38.2. 2-Madison Koveloski (S) 13:49.0. 3-Megan Faucett (CHW) 14:13.6. 100 HH: 1-Grace Johnston (S) 20.4. 2-Gerace (CHW) 20.5. No third place. 400 IH: 1-J. Rodriguez (CHW) 1:16.5. 2-Gerace 1:18.8. 3-Julia Crozier (S) 1:26.6. 4-by-400 Relay: Not contested. Long Jump: 1-Amy Lynam (S) 15-11 ¾. 2-J. Rodriguez (CHW) 15-2 ½. 3-Sally Giunta (S) 14-9. Triple Jump: Not contested. High Jump: 1-Sally Giunta (S) 4-6. 2-Casey Riley (S) 4-4. 3-Olivia Loreaux (S) 4-4. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Carley Polan (S) 31-9. 2-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 26-8 ¾. 3-Daisa (CHW) 26-5 1/2. Discus: 1-Carley Polan (S) 104-7. 2-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 79-8. 3-Daisa (CHW) 55-1. Javelin: 1-Sally Giunta (S) 84-10. 2-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 80-7. 3-Julissa (CHW) 78-7.
Shawnee 91, CCTS-Gloucester 22: Mackenzie McCready and Sally Giunta were double winners as Shawnee (2-0) defeated CCTS-Gloucester in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet April 28 in Cherry Hill.
Shawnee 91, CCTS-Gloucester 22
100: 1-Mackenzie McCready (S) 13.1. 2-Sophia Constantinou (S) 13.4. 3-Amy Lynam (S) 13.5. 200: 1-Lissana Flores (CCTS) 28.2. 2-Deonna Fooks (CCTS) 29.4. 3-Julianne Delapena (CCTS) 29.9. 400: 1-Mackenzie McCready (S) 1:02.9. 2-Amy Lynam (S) 1:04.9. 3-Lissana Flores (CCTS) 1:11.0. 800: 1-Charlee Grovatt (S) 2:34.1. 2-Jillian Anderson (S) 2:37.4. 3-Ryann Sheehan (S) 2:38.0. 1600: 1-Kate Ruona (S) 5:32.4. 2-Sydney Kiernan (S) 5:53.5. 3-Katherine Fricke (S) 6:03.6. 3200: 1-Madelyn Valasek (S) 13:38.2. 2-Madison Koveloski (S) 13:49.0. 3-Meghan Hickey (S) 14:32.0. 100 HH: 1-Grace Johnston (S) 20.4. No second or third places. 400 IH: 1-Julia Crozier (S) 1:26.6. 2-Grace Johnston (S) 1:30.2. 3-Casey Riley (S) 1:30.6. 4-by-400 Relay: Not contested. Long Jump: 1-Amy Lynam (S) 15-11 ¾. 2-Sally Giunta (S) 14-9. 3-Deonna Fooks (CCTS) 14-5 3/4. Triple Jump: Not contested . High Jump: 1-Sally Giunta (S) 4-6. 2-Casey Riley (S) 4-4. 3-Olivia Loreaux (S) 4-4. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Destiny Fields (CCTS) 33-3 ½. 2- Carley Polan (S) 31-9. 3-Unique Bowman (CCTS) 29-1 ½. Discus: 1-Carley Polan (S) 104-7. 2-Destiny Fields (CCTS) 103-5. 3-Unique Bowan (CCTS) 90-10. Javelin: 1-Sally Giunta (S) 84-10. 2-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 80-7. 3-Francis Hill (CCTS) 73-4.
Washington Township 74, Cherokee 66: Washington Township defeated host Cherokee (1-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 29.
Nikki Clifford won two events and anchored the winning 4-by-400-meter relay for the Chiefs.
Washington Township 74, Cherokee 66
100: 1-Megan Smith (WT) 12.9. 2-Kayla D’Ottaviano (WT) 12.9. 3-Aly Petro (WT) 13.0. 200: 1-Dylan Giloley (WT) 26.0. 2-Kayla D’Ottaviano (WT) 26.8. 3-Maddie Van Haren (C) 27.3. 400: 1-Dahila Beasley (WT) 59.7. 2-Meghan Carroll (C) 1:01.4. 3-Dylan Giloley (WT) 1:02.0. 800: 1-Nikki Clifford (C) 2:24.5. 2-Kelsey Niglio (C) 2:25.5. 3-Maura Kane (WT) 2:32.7. 1600: 1-Nikki Clifford (C) 5:41.2. 2-Ella Maletta (WT) 5:44.2. 3-Kerry O’Day (C) 5:44.8. 3200: 1-Kerry O’Day (C) 12:36.2. 2-Dani Stuart (WT) 12:46.3. 3-Ally Wernik (WT) 12:50.0. 100 HH: 1-Gianna Garozzo (WT) 16.5. 2-Alison Cooke (C) 17.5. 3-Izzy Repousis (WT) 18.6. 400 IH: 1-Alison Cooke (C) 1:11.0. 2-Amirah Beasley (WT) 1:15.5. 3-Erin Jackson (C) 1:16.0. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Cherokee (Kelsey Niglio, Alison Cooke, Meghan Carroll, Nikki Clifford) 4:03.2. Long Jump: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 15-6 ½. 2-Nicole Edelman (C) 14-7 ¼. 3-Avarie Berndlmaier (WT) 14-1 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Faith Cardente (WT) 28-4. 2-Veronica DeLuca (WT) 26-11. 3-Amanda Butler (C) 26-7. High Jump: 1-Dahlia Beasley (WT) 5-4. 2-Ally Petro (WT) 4-8. 3-Erin Jackson (C) 4-6. Pole Vault: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 9-0. 2-Gabby Vetere (WT) 7-6. 3-Isabella Kadar (C) 7-0. Shot Put: 1-Allyson Siravo (WT) 27-7 ½. 2-Angel Baliton (C) 26-10. 3-Sophia Dunning (WT) 25-7. Discus: 1-Angel Baliton (C) 69-9. 2-Sophia Dunning (WT) 65-0. 3-Jasmeen Duque (C) 60-4. Javelin: 1-Danny Gindville (WT) 87-3. 2-Jean Pasquarello (C) 73-8. 3-Angel Baliton (C) 70-0.
Eastern 77.5, Lenape 61.5: Jailya Ash won three events as Eastern defeated visiting Lenape (0-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet April 29.
Eastern 77.5, Lenape 61.5
100: 1-Jailya Ash (E) 12.7. 2-Eva Sprewell (E) 12.7. 3-Keira Gibbons (L) 13.1. 200: 1-Jailya Ash (E) 24.8. 2-Eva Sprewell (E) 27.8. 3-Makenzie James (E) 28.5. 400: 1-Makenzie James (E) 1:05.2. 2-Eva Sprewell (E) 1:06.3. 3-Kasey Thomas (L) 1:07.8. 800: 1-Katherine Pappas (L) 2:31.7. 2-Sierra Feeney (E) 2:37.3. 3-Julia Sellers (L) 2:40.8. 1600: 1-Lauren Kenselaar (E) 5:50.6. 2-Violet Riquelme (E) 6:06.7. 3-Nicole Ficken (L) 6:07.9. 3200: 1-Regan Bewley (E) 11:19.1. 2-Sophia Staiger (E) 12:08.2. 3-Anna Ruley (L) 13:35.9. 100 HH: 1-Jailya Ash (E) 13.9. 2-Anyae Kinder (L) 18.6. 3-Keira Gibbons (L) 18-7. 400 IH: 1-Katherine Pappas (L) 1:12.0. 2-Jacqueline Swain (L) 1:19.1. 3-Kylie Dawson (E) 1:20.4. 4-by-400 Relay: 1-Lenape (Katherine Pappas, Kasey Thomas, Julia Sellers, Nicole Ficken) 4:26.6. Long Jump: 1-Anyae Kinder (L) 15-9 ¼. 2-Delaney Hauber (E) 14-2. 3-Nicole Moore (E) 12-6 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Makenzie James (E) 32-3. 2-Anyae Kinder (L) 29-10. 3-Delaney Hauber (E) 28.6. High Jump: 1-Anyae Kinder (L) 4-8. 2-(tie) Nicole Moore (E) and Keira Gibbons (L) 4-4. Pole Vault: 1-Delaney Hauber (E) 7-0. 2-Nicole Moore (E) 6-6. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Kayla Stewart (L) 34-10 ¼. 2-Aniyah Smith (E) 26-9. 3-Zoe Goldberg (E) 26-7. Discus: 1-Zoe Goldberg (E) 76-6. 2-Kayla Stewart (L) 69-8. 3-Savana Dodd (E) 63-6. Javelin: 1-Kaleigh Christ (L) 88-5. 2-Zoe Goldberg (E) 88-0. 3-Aniyah Smith (E) 65-2.